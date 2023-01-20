Watch Now
CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 16 Virginia localities

With warnings all winter about a so-called “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and the flu, a new study released Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, suggests young children are the ones impacted the most.
Posted at 9:56 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 22:03:54-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including six parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area as much of Metro Richmond has shifted back to medium, according to this week's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as 73.6% of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. increased 16.2% Jan. 6 and 85.4% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Jan. 19 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: 1,000 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 10%

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Sixteen localities — including Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Lunenburg, Middlesex, Petersburg and Prince George in Central Virginia — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is down from 65 localities that ranked as high last week.

Sixty-two localities — including Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Emporia, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Lancaster, New Kent, Northumberland, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Richmond City and Richmond County in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Forty-eight localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 55 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is up from the 20 localities that ranked as low last week.

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 16 Virginia localities this week; down from 65 localities last week

Campbell (no change from last week)
Carroll (no change from last week)
Danville (no change from last week)
Dickenson (ranked medium last week)
Dinwiddie (no change from last week)
Galax (no change from last week)
Grayson (no change from last week)
Halifax (no change from last week)
Hopewell (no change from last week)
Lunenburg (no change from last week)
Mecklenburg (no change from last week)
Middlesex (no change from last week)
Petersburg (no change from last week)
Prince George (no change from last week)
Surry (no change from last week)
Sussex (no change from last week)

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 62 Virginia localities this week; up from 48 last week

Alexandria (ranked high last week)
Amelia (ranked high last week)
Amherst (ranked high last week)
Appomattox (ranked high last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Bedford (ranked high last week)
Bland (ranked high last week)
Botetourt (ranked high last week)
Bristol (ranked high last week)
Buchanan (no change from last week)
Charles City (ranked high last week)
Charlotte (ranked high last week)
Chesterfield (ranked high last week)
Colonial Heights (ranked high last week)
Covington (ranked high last week)
Craig (no change from last week)
Cumberland (ranked high last week)
Emporia (ranked low last week)
Essex (no change from last week)
Fairfax City (ranked high last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (no change from last week)
Floyd (no change from last week)
Franklin County (no change from last week)
Giles (no change from last week)
Goochland (ranked high last week)
Hanover (ranked high last week)
Henrico (ranked high last week)
Henry (no change from last week)
King and Queen (no change from last week)
King William (no change from last week)
Lancaster (ranked high last week)
Lee (ranked low last week)
Loudoun (no change from last week)
Lynchburg (ranked high last week)
Manassas (no change from last week)
Martinsville (ranked high last week)
Mathews (ranked high last week)
Montgomery (no change from last week)
New Kent (no change from last week)
Northumberland (no change from last week)
Norton (no change from last week)
Nottoway (ranked high last week)
Patrick (ranked high last week)
Pittsylvania (ranked high last week)
Powhatan (no change from last week)
Prince Edward (ranked high last week)
Pulaski (ranked high last week)
Radford (ranked high last week)
Richmond City (no change from last week)
Richmond County (no change from last week)
Roanoke City (ranked high last week)
Roanoke County (ranked high last week)
Russell (ranked high last week)
Salem (no change from last week)
Scott (ranked high last week)
Smyth (no change from last week)
Tazewell (ranked high last week)
Washington (ranked high last week)
Westmoreland (ranked high last week)
Wise (no change from last week)
Wythe (ranked high last week)

Low Community Level

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 55 Virginia localities this week; up from 20 last week

Accomack (ranked high last week)
Albemarle (no change from last week)
Alleghany (ranked high last week)
Augusta (ranked high last week)
Bath (ranked high last week)
Brunswick (no change from last week)
Buckingham (no change from last week)
Buena Vista (ranked medium last week)
Caroline (no change from last week)
Charlottesville (no change from last week)
Chesapeake (ranked medium last week)
Clarke (ranked high last week)
Culpeper (no change from last week)
Fauquier (no change from last week)
Fluvanna (no change from last week)
Franklin City (ranked medium last week)
Frederick (ranked medium last week)
Fredericksburg (no change from last week)
Gloucester (ranked high last week)
Greene (no change from last week)
Greensville (no change from last week)
Hampton (ranked high last week)
Harrisonburg (ranked medium last week)
Highland (ranked medium last week)
Isle of Wight (ranked medium last week)
James City (ranked medium last week)
King George (no change from last week)
Lexington (ranked medium last week)
Louisa (ranked medium last week)
Madison (no change from last week)
Manassas Park (ranked high last week)
Nelson (no change from last week)
Newport News (ranked high last week)
Norfolk (ranked medium last week)
Northampton (ranked medium last week)
Orange (no change from last week)
Page (ranked high last week)
Poquoson (ranked medium last week)
Portsmouth (ranked high last week)
Prince William (ranked medium last week)
Rappahannock  (no change from last week)
Rockbridge (ranked high last week)
Rockingham (ranked medium last week)
Shenandoah (ranked high last week)
Southampton (ranked medium last week)
Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Staunton (ranked high last week)
Suffolk (ranked medium last week)
Virginia Beach (ranked medium last week)
Warren (ranked high last week)
Waynesboro (ranked medium last week)
Williamsburg (ranked medium last week)
Winchester (ranked medium last week)
York (ranked medium last week)

    Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

    Accomack Low
    Albemarle Low
    Alexandria Medium
    Alleghany Low
    Amelia Medium
    Amherst Medium
    Appomattox Medium
    Arlington Medium
    Augusta Low

    Bath Low
    Bedford Medium
    Bland Medium
    Botetourt Medium
    Bristol Medium
    Brunswick Low
    Buchanan Medium
    Buckingham Low
    Buena Vista Low

    Campbell High
    Caroline Low
    Carroll High
    Charles City Medium
    Charlotte Medium
    Charlottesville Low
    Chesapeake Low
    Chesterfield Medium
    Clarke Low
    Colonial Heights Medium
    Covington Medium
    Craig Medium
    Culpeper Low
    Cumberland Medium

    Danville High
    Dickenson High
    Dinwiddie High

    Emporia Medium
    Essex Medium

    Fairfax City Medium
    Fairfax County Medium
    Falls Church Medium
    Fauquier Low
    Floyd Medium
    Fluvanna Low
    Franklin City Low
    Franklin County Medium
    Frederick Low
    Fredericksburg Low

    Galax High
    Giles Medium
    Gloucester Low
    Goochland Medium
    Grayson High
    Greene Low
    Greensville Low

    Halifax High
    Hampton Low
    Hanover Medium
    Harrisonburg Low
    Henrico Medium
    Henry Medium
    Highland Low
    Hopewell High

    Isle of Wight Low

    James City Low

    King and Queen Medium
    King George Low
    King William Medium

    Lancaster Medium
    Lee Medium
    Lexington Low
    Loudoun Medium
    Louisa Low
    Lunenburg High
    Lynchburg Medium

    Madison Low
    Manassas Medium
    Manassas Park Low
    Martinsville Medium
    Mathews Medium
    Mecklenburg High
    Middlesex High
    Montgomery Medium

    Nelson Low
    New Kent Medium
    Newport News Low
    Norfolk Low
    Northampton Low
    Northumberland Medium
    Norton Medium
    Nottoway Medium

    Orange Low

    Page Low
    Patrick Medium
    Petersburg High
    Pittsylvania Medium
    Poquoson Low
    Portsmouth Low
    Powhatan Medium
    Prince Edward Medium
    Prince George High
    Prince William Low
    Pulaski Medium

    Radford Medium
    Rappahannock Low
    Richmond City Medium
    Richmond County Medium
    Roanoke City Medium
    Roanoke County Medium
    Rockbridge Low
    Rockingham Low
    Russell Medium

    Salem Medium
    Scott Medium
    Shenandoah Low
    Smyth Medium
    Southampton Low
    Spotsylvania Low
    Stafford Low
    Staunton Low
    Suffolk Low
    Surry High
    Sussex High

    Tazewell Medium

    Virginia Beach Low

    Warren Low
    Washington Medium
    Waynesboro Low
    Westmoreland Medium
    Williamsburg Low
    Winchester Low
    Wise Medium
    Wythe Medium

    York Low

    Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
