CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 16 Virginia localities

RICHMOND, Va. — Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including six parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area as much of Metro Richmond has shifted back to medium, according to this week's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The update comes as 73.6% of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. increased 16.2% Jan. 6 and 85.4% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.
The agency released an updated map Thursday, Jan. 19 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.
"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.
Sixteen localities — including Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Lunenburg, Middlesex, Petersburg and Prince George in Central Virginia — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is down from 65 localities that ranked as high last week.
Sixty-two localities — including Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Emporia, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Lancaster, New Kent, Northumberland, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Richmond City and Richmond County in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Forty-eight localities ranked as medium last week.
The remaining 55 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is up from the 20 localities that ranked as low last week.
High Community Level
- Wear a mask indoors in public
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
- 16 Virginia localities this week; down from 65 localities last week
Campbell (no change from last week)
Carroll (no change from last week)
Danville (no change from last week)
Dickenson (ranked medium last week)
Dinwiddie (no change from last week)
Galax (no change from last week)
Grayson (no change from last week)
Halifax (no change from last week)
Hopewell (no change from last week)
Lunenburg (no change from last week)
Mecklenburg (no change from last week)
Middlesex (no change from last week)
Petersburg (no change from last week)
Prince George (no change from last week)
Surry (no change from last week)
Sussex (no change from last week)
Medium Community Level
- If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- 62 Virginia localities this week; up from 48 last week
Alexandria (ranked high last week)
Amelia (ranked high last week)
Amherst (ranked high last week)
Appomattox (ranked high last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Bedford (ranked high last week)
Bland (ranked high last week)
Botetourt (ranked high last week)
Bristol (ranked high last week)
Buchanan (no change from last week)
Charles City (ranked high last week)
Charlotte (ranked high last week)
Chesterfield (ranked high last week)
Colonial Heights (ranked high last week)
Covington (ranked high last week)
Craig (no change from last week)
Cumberland (ranked high last week)
Emporia (ranked low last week)
Essex (no change from last week)
Fairfax City (ranked high last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (no change from last week)
Floyd (no change from last week)
Franklin County (no change from last week)
Giles (no change from last week)
Goochland (ranked high last week)
Hanover (ranked high last week)
Henrico (ranked high last week)
Henry (no change from last week)
King and Queen (no change from last week)
King William (no change from last week)
Lancaster (ranked high last week)
Lee (ranked low last week)
Loudoun (no change from last week)
Lynchburg (ranked high last week)
Manassas (no change from last week)
Martinsville (ranked high last week)
Mathews (ranked high last week)
Montgomery (no change from last week)
New Kent (no change from last week)
Northumberland (no change from last week)
Norton (no change from last week)
Nottoway (ranked high last week)
Patrick (ranked high last week)
Pittsylvania (ranked high last week)
Powhatan (no change from last week)
Prince Edward (ranked high last week)
Pulaski (ranked high last week)
Radford (ranked high last week)
Richmond City (no change from last week)
Richmond County (no change from last week)
Roanoke City (ranked high last week)
Roanoke County (ranked high last week)
Russell (ranked high last week)
Salem (no change from last week)
Scott (ranked high last week)
Smyth (no change from last week)
Tazewell (ranked high last week)
Washington (ranked high last week)
Westmoreland (ranked high last week)
Wise (no change from last week)
Wythe (ranked high last week)
Low Community Level
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- 55 Virginia localities this week; up from 20 last week
Accomack (ranked high last week)
Albemarle (no change from last week)
Alleghany (ranked high last week)
Augusta (ranked high last week)
Bath (ranked high last week)
Brunswick (no change from last week)
Buckingham (no change from last week)
Buena Vista (ranked medium last week)
Caroline (no change from last week)
Charlottesville (no change from last week)
Chesapeake (ranked medium last week)
Clarke (ranked high last week)
Culpeper (no change from last week)
Fauquier (no change from last week)
Fluvanna (no change from last week)
Franklin City (ranked medium last week)
Frederick (ranked medium last week)
Fredericksburg (no change from last week)
Gloucester (ranked high last week)
Greene (no change from last week)
Greensville (no change from last week)
Hampton (ranked high last week)
Harrisonburg (ranked medium last week)
Highland (ranked medium last week)
Isle of Wight (ranked medium last week)
James City (ranked medium last week)
King George (no change from last week)
Lexington (ranked medium last week)
Louisa (ranked medium last week)
Madison (no change from last week)
Manassas Park (ranked high last week)
Nelson (no change from last week)
Newport News (ranked high last week)
Norfolk (ranked medium last week)
Northampton (ranked medium last week)
Orange (no change from last week)
Page (ranked high last week)
Poquoson (ranked medium last week)
Portsmouth (ranked high last week)
Prince William (ranked medium last week)
Rappahannock (no change from last week)
Rockbridge (ranked high last week)
Rockingham (ranked medium last week)
Shenandoah (ranked high last week)
Southampton (ranked medium last week)
Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Staunton (ranked high last week)
Suffolk (ranked medium last week)
Virginia Beach (ranked medium last week)
Warren (ranked high last week)
Waynesboro (ranked medium last week)
Williamsburg (ranked medium last week)
Winchester (ranked medium last week)
York (ranked medium last week)
Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.