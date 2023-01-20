CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 16 Virginia localities

RICHMOND, Va. — Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including six parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area as much of Metro Richmond has shifted back to medium, according to this week's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as 73.6% of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. increased 16.2% Jan. 6 and 85.4% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Jan. 19 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Jan. 19, 2023.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Sixteen localities — including Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Lunenburg, Middlesex, Petersburg and Prince George in Central Virginia — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is down from 65 localities that ranked as high last week.

Sixty-two localities — including Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Emporia, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Lancaster, New Kent, Northumberland, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Richmond City and Richmond County in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Forty-eight localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 55 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is up from the 20 localities that ranked as low last week.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

16 Virginia localities this week; down from 65 localities last week

Campbell (no change from last week)

Carroll (no change from last week)

Danville (no change from last week)

Dickenson (ranked medium last week)

Dinwiddie (no change from last week)

Galax (no change from last week)

Grayson (no change from last week)

Halifax (no change from last week)

Hopewell (no change from last week)

Lunenburg (no change from last week)

Mecklenburg (no change from last week)

Middlesex (no change from last week)

Petersburg (no change from last week)

Prince George (no change from last week)

Surry (no change from last week)

Sussex (no change from last week)

CDC



Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

62 Virginia localities this week; up from 48 last week

Alexandria (ranked high last week)

Amelia (ranked high last week)

Amherst (ranked high last week)

Appomattox (ranked high last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Bedford (ranked high last week)

Bland (ranked high last week)

Botetourt (ranked high last week)

Bristol (ranked high last week)

Buchanan (no change from last week)

Charles City (ranked high last week)

Charlotte (ranked high last week)

Chesterfield (ranked high last week)

Colonial Heights (ranked high last week)

Covington (ranked high last week)

Craig (no change from last week)

Cumberland (ranked high last week)

Emporia (ranked low last week)

Essex (no change from last week)

Fairfax City (ranked high last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Floyd (no change from last week)

Franklin County (no change from last week)

Giles (no change from last week)

Goochland (ranked high last week)

Hanover (ranked high last week)

Henrico (ranked high last week)

Henry (no change from last week)

King and Queen (no change from last week)

King William (no change from last week)

Lancaster (ranked high last week)

Lee (ranked low last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Lynchburg (ranked high last week)

Manassas (no change from last week)

Martinsville (ranked high last week)

Mathews (ranked high last week)

Montgomery (no change from last week)

New Kent (no change from last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Norton (no change from last week)

Nottoway (ranked high last week)

Patrick (ranked high last week)

Pittsylvania (ranked high last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Prince Edward (ranked high last week)

Pulaski (ranked high last week)

Radford (ranked high last week)

Richmond City (no change from last week)

Richmond County (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (ranked high last week)

Roanoke County (ranked high last week)

Russell (ranked high last week)

Salem (no change from last week)

Scott (ranked high last week)

Smyth (no change from last week)

Tazewell (ranked high last week)

Washington (ranked high last week)

Westmoreland (ranked high last week)

Wise (no change from last week)

Wythe (ranked high last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

55 Virginia localities this week; up from 20 last week

Accomack (ranked high last week)

Albemarle (no change from last week)

Alleghany (ranked high last week)

Augusta (ranked high last week)

Bath (ranked high last week)

Brunswick (no change from last week)

Buckingham (no change from last week)

Buena Vista (ranked medium last week)

Caroline (no change from last week)

Charlottesville (no change from last week)

Chesapeake (ranked medium last week)

Clarke (ranked high last week)

Culpeper (no change from last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (no change from last week)

Franklin City (ranked medium last week)

Frederick (ranked medium last week)

Fredericksburg (no change from last week)

Gloucester (ranked high last week)

Greene (no change from last week)

Greensville (no change from last week)

Hampton (ranked high last week)

Harrisonburg (ranked medium last week)

Highland (ranked medium last week)

Isle of Wight (ranked medium last week)

James City (ranked medium last week)

King George (no change from last week)

Lexington (ranked medium last week)

Louisa (ranked medium last week)

Madison (no change from last week)

Manassas Park (ranked high last week)

Nelson (no change from last week)

Newport News (ranked high last week)

Norfolk (ranked medium last week)

Northampton (ranked medium last week)

Orange (no change from last week)

Page (ranked high last week)

Poquoson (ranked medium last week)

Portsmouth (ranked high last week)

Prince William (ranked medium last week)

Rappahannock (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (ranked high last week)

Rockingham (ranked medium last week)

Shenandoah (ranked high last week)

Southampton (ranked medium last week)

Spotsylvania (no change from last week)

Stafford (no change from last week)

Staunton (ranked high last week)

Suffolk (ranked medium last week)

Virginia Beach (ranked medium last week)

Warren (ranked high last week)

Waynesboro (ranked medium last week)

Williamsburg (ranked medium last week)

Winchester (ranked medium last week)

York (ranked medium last week)



Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Low

Albemarle Low

Alexandria Medium

Alleghany Low

Amelia Medium

Amherst Medium

Appomattox Medium

Arlington Medium

Augusta Low

Bath Low

Bedford Medium

Bland Medium

Botetourt Medium

Bristol Medium

Brunswick Low

Buchanan Medium

Buckingham Low

Buena Vista Low

Campbell High

Caroline Low

Carroll High

Charles City Medium

Charlotte Medium

Charlottesville Low

Chesapeake Low

Chesterfield Medium

Clarke Low

Colonial Heights Medium

Covington Medium

Craig Medium

Culpeper Low

Cumberland Medium

Danville High

Dickenson High

Dinwiddie High

Emporia Medium

Essex Medium

Fairfax City Medium

Fairfax County Medium

Falls Church Medium

Fauquier Low

Floyd Medium

Fluvanna Low

Franklin City Low

Franklin County Medium

Frederick Low

Fredericksburg Low

Galax High

Giles Medium

Gloucester Low

Goochland Medium

Grayson High

Greene Low

Greensville Low

Halifax High

Hampton Low

Hanover Medium

Harrisonburg Low

Henrico Medium

Henry Medium

Highland Low

Hopewell High

Isle of Wight Low

James City Low

King and Queen Medium

King George Low

King William Medium

Lancaster Medium

Lee Medium

Lexington Low

Loudoun Medium

Louisa Low

Lunenburg High

Lynchburg Medium

Madison Low

Manassas Medium

Manassas Park Low

Martinsville Medium

Mathews Medium

Mecklenburg High

Middlesex High

Montgomery Medium

Nelson Low

New Kent Medium

Newport News Low

Norfolk Low

Northampton Low

Northumberland Medium

Norton Medium

Nottoway Medium

Orange Low

Page Low

Patrick Medium

Petersburg High

Pittsylvania Medium

Poquoson Low

Portsmouth Low

Powhatan Medium

Prince Edward Medium

Prince George High

Prince William Low

Pulaski Medium

Radford Medium

Rappahannock Low

Richmond City Medium

Richmond County Medium

Roanoke City Medium

Roanoke County Medium

Rockbridge Low

Rockingham Low

Russell Medium

Salem Medium

Scott Medium

Shenandoah Low

Smyth Medium

Southampton Low

Spotsylvania Low

Stafford Low

Staunton Low

Suffolk Low

Surry High

Sussex High

Tazewell Medium

Virginia Beach Low

Warren Low

Washington Medium

Waynesboro Low

Westmoreland Medium

Williamsburg Low

Winchester Low

Wise Medium

Wythe Medium

York Low

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.