County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 16,010 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,229,877.

There were 990 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Friday, which is down from 1,101 (-111) the previous Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

And as of Tuesday's update from the Virginia Department of Health, 22,822 (+135 from last Tuesday) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate tops 23%; new cases down 6% last week

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Jan. 12, 2023.

Updated CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Virginia localities, including much of Metro Richmond

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Jan. 4-10):

Central Virginia

Henrico 87,731 ( +893 )

Chesterfield 97,407 ( +660 )

Hanover 28,278 ( +189 )

Richmond City 60,905 ( +158 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 113,029 ( +639 )

Newport News 48,307 (+ 382 )

Chesapeake 62,861 ( +371 )

Hampton 37,598 ( +335 )

Norfolk 52,841 ( +284 )

Portsmouth 26,039 ( +173 )

James City 20,773 ( +100 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 254,903 ( +1,592 )

Prince William 124,527 ( +759 )

Loudoun 95,374 ( +596 )

Arlington 65,226 ( +359 )

Alexandria 44,566 ( +241 )

Stafford 40,924 ( +200 )

Spotsylvania 34,557 ( +150 )

Additional Localities

Roanoke County 27,640 ( +181 )

Albemarle 24,602 ( +155 )

Bedford 21,588 ( +132 )

Lynchburg 23,654 ( +124 )

Augusta 23,896 ( +120 )

Pittsylvania 18,449 ( +114 )

Campbell 17,175 ( +101 )

Danville 14,256 ( +100 )

Frederick 26,163 ( +100 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Jan. 4-10)

Accomack 8,869 ( +77 )

Albemarle 24,602 ( +155 )

Alexandria 44,566 ( +241 )

Alleghany 4,408 ( +28 )

Amelia 3,482 ( +38 )

Amherst 9,252 ( +99 )

Appomattox 4,905 ( +26 )

Arlington 65,226 ( +359 )

Augusta 23,896 ( +120 )

Bath 1,060 ( +4 )

Bedford 21,588 ( +132 )

Bland 2,343 ( +20 )

Botetourt 9,725 ( +66 )

Bristol 5,980 ( +39 )

Brunswick 3,950 ( +24 )

Buchanan 6,043 ( +20 )

Buckingham 4,847 ( +23 )

Buena Vista City 2,232 ( +10 )

Campbell 17,175 ( +101 )

Caroline 8,816 ( +24 )

Carroll 9,393 ( +76 )

Charles City 1,651 ( +28 )

Charlotte 3,324 ( +32 )

Charlottesville 12,300 ( +32 )

Chesapeake 62,861 ( +371 )

Chesterfield 97,407 ( +660 )

Clarke 3,420 ( +22 )

Colonial Heights 6,204 ( +26 )

Covington 1,837 ( +16 )

Craig 1,424 ( +2 )

Culpeper 14,120 ( +71 )

Cumberland 1,784 ( +9 )

Danville 14,256 ( +100 )

Dickenson 4,726 ( +35 )

Dinwiddie 7,276 ( +66 )

Emporia 1,588 ( +5 )

Essex 2,774 ( +14 )

Fairfax 254,903 ( +1,592 )

Fairfax City 2,601 ( +49 )

Falls Church 3,415 ( +21 )

Fauquier 16,274 ( +85 )

Floyd 3,596 ( +25 )

Fluvanna 6,781 ( +23 )

Franklin City 2,638 ( +9 )

Franklin County 13,777 (+ 73 )

Frederick 26,163 ( +100 )

Fredericksburg 7,093 ( +39 )

Galax 3,171 ( +23 )

Giles 5,148 ( +19 )

Gloucester 9,352 ( +97 )

Goochland 5,620 ( +39 )

Grayson 5,454 ( +56 )

Greene 4,976 ( +29 )

Greensville 3,781 ( +16 )

Halifax 9,435 ( +82 )

Hampton 37,598 ( +335 )

Hanover 28,278 ( +189 )

Harrisonburg 14,925 ( +39 )

Henrico 87,731 ( +893 )

Henry 15,683 ( +50 )

Highland 486 ( +4 )

Hopewell 7,637 ( +57 )

Isle of Wight 8,987 ( +39 )

James City 20,773 ( +100 )

King and Queen 1,435 ( +10 )

King George 6,709 ( +20 )

King William 4,631 ( +19 )

Lancaster 2,275 ( +15 )

Lee 8,214 ( +30 )

Lexington 2,605

Loudoun 95,374 ( +596 )

Louisa 8,719 ( +70 )

Lunenburg 3,263 ( +19 )

Lynchburg 23,654 ( +124 )

Madison 3,111 ( +13 )

Manassas City 11,509 ( +90 )

Manassas Park 4,782 ( +37 )

Martinsville 4,461 ( +35 )

Mathews 1,998 ( +16 )

Mecklenburg 7,677 ( +41 )

Middlesex 2,436 ( +24 )

Montgomery 24,332 ( +86 )

Nelson 3,209 ( +22 )

New Kent 5,808 ( +27 )

Newport News 48,307 (+ 382 )

Norfolk 52,841 ( +284 )

Northampton 2,844 ( +14 )

Northumberland 2,657 ( +14 )

Norton 1,569 ( +14 )

Nottoway 5,560 ( +27 )

Orange 8,985 ( +42 )

Page 6,902 ( +32 )

Patrick 4,819 ( +35 )

Petersburg 9,956 ( +51 )

Pittsylvania 18,449 ( +114 )

Poquoson 2,899 ( +18 )

Portsmouth 26,039 ( +173 )

Powhatan 6,256 ( +17 )

Prince Edward 6,509 ( +46 )

Prince George 11,295 ( +29 )

Prince William 124,527 ( +759 )

Pulaski 10,516 ( +64 )

Radford 5,013 ( +31 )

Rappahannock 1,340 ( +3 )

Richmond City 60,905 ( +158 )

Richmond County 2,895 ( +1 )

Roanoke City 27,624 ( +211 )

Roanoke County 27,640 ( +181 )

Rockbridge 5,009 ( +32 )

Rockingham 18,646 ( +114 )

Russell 9,148 ( +54 )

Salem 7,107 ( +39 )

Scott 7,425 ( +46 )

Shenandoah 13,634 ( +83 )

Smyth 11,747 ( +42 )

Southampton 4,373 ( +13 )

Spotsylvania 34,557 ( +150 )

Stafford 40,924 ( +200 )

Staunton 7,648 ( +41 )

Suffolk 23,857 ( +121 )

Surry 1,381 ( +6 )

Sussex 2,833 ( +15 )

Tazewell 13,402 ( +66 )

Virginia Beach 113,029 ( +639 )

Warren 11,253 ( +74 )

Washington 17,633 ( +89 )

Waynesboro 7,362 ( +19 )

Westmoreland 4,211 ( +40 )

Williamsburg 2,236 ( +20 )

Winchester 8,034 ( +27 )

Wise 13,542 ( +63 )

Wythe 9,376 ( +53 )

York 13,375 ( +81 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

