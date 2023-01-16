Watch Now
County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

"It's by far the most infectious variant we've ever had. So much so that it was 4% of cases beginning of December. And by the end of December, it's over 40% of cases," CBS News medical expert Dr. David Agus said. "So tremendously infectious, although there is no data that people are getting sick from it, and there's no data yet that it's evading vaccines, despite what some of the media has reported. It seems that the vaccine t-cell responses are still protective against serious illness and hospitalization, which is very powerful and very heartening in many respects."

Posted at 10:57 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 22:57:54-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 16,010 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,229,877.

There were 990 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Friday, which is down from 1,101 (-111) the previous Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

And as of Tuesday's update from the Virginia Department of Health, 22,822 (+135 from last Tuesday) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses.

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Jan. 12, 2023.
Updated CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Virginia localities, including much of Metro Richmond

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Jan. 4-10):

Central Virginia
Henrico 87,731 ( +893 )
Chesterfield 97,407 ( +660 )
Hanover 28,278 ( +189 )
Richmond City 60,905 ( +158 )

Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 113,029 ( +639 )
Newport News 48,307 (+ 382 )
Chesapeake 62,861 ( +371 )
Hampton 37,598 ( +335 )
Norfolk 52,841 ( +284 )
Portsmouth 26,039 ( +173 )
James City 20,773 ( +100 )

Northern Virginia
Fairfax 254,903 ( +1,592 )
Prince William 124,527 ( +759 )
Loudoun 95,374 ( +596 )
Arlington 65,226 ( +359 )
Alexandria 44,566 ( +241 )
Stafford 40,924 ( +200 )
Spotsylvania 34,557 ( +150 )

Additional Localities
Roanoke County 27,640 ( +181 )
Albemarle 24,602 ( +155 )
Bedford 21,588 ( +132 )
Lynchburg 23,654 ( +124 )
Augusta 23,896 ( +120 )
Pittsylvania 18,449 ( +114 )
Campbell 17,175 ( +101 )
Danville 14,256 ( +100 )
Frederick 26,163 ( +100 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Jan. 4-10)

Accomack 8,869 ( +77 )
Albemarle 24,602 ( +155 )
Alexandria 44,566 ( +241 )
Alleghany 4,408 ( +28 )
Amelia 3,482 ( +38 )
Amherst 9,252 ( +99 )
Appomattox 4,905 ( +26 )
Arlington 65,226 ( +359 )
Augusta 23,896 ( +120 )

Bath 1,060 ( +4 )
Bedford 21,588 ( +132 )
Bland 2,343 ( +20 )
Botetourt 9,725 ( +66 )
Bristol 5,980 ( +39 )
Brunswick 3,950 ( +24 )
Buchanan 6,043 ( +20 )
Buckingham 4,847 ( +23 )
Buena Vista City 2,232 ( +10 )

Campbell 17,175 ( +101 )
Caroline 8,816 ( +24 )
Carroll 9,393 ( +76 )
Charles City 1,651 ( +28 )
Charlotte 3,324 ( +32 )
Charlottesville 12,300 ( +32 )
Chesapeake 62,861 ( +371 )
Chesterfield 97,407 ( +660 )
Clarke 3,420 ( +22 )
Colonial Heights 6,204 ( +26 )
Covington 1,837 ( +16 )
Craig 1,424 ( +2 )
Culpeper 14,120 ( +71 )
Cumberland 1,784 ( +9 )

Danville 14,256 ( +100 )
Dickenson 4,726 ( +35 )
Dinwiddie 7,276 ( +66 )

Emporia 1,588 ( +5 )
Essex 2,774 ( +14 )

Fairfax 254,903 ( +1,592 )
Fairfax City 2,601 ( +49 )
Falls Church 3,415 ( +21 )
Fauquier 16,274 ( +85 )
Floyd 3,596 ( +25 )
Fluvanna 6,781 ( +23 )
Franklin City 2,638 ( +9 )
Franklin County 13,777 (+ 73 )
Frederick 26,163 ( +100 )
Fredericksburg 7,093 ( +39 )

Galax 3,171 ( +23 )
Giles 5,148 ( +19 )
Gloucester 9,352 ( +97 )
Goochland 5,620 ( +39 )
Grayson 5,454 ( +56 )
Greene 4,976 ( +29 )
Greensville 3,781 ( +16 )

Halifax 9,435 ( +82 )
Hampton 37,598 ( +335 )
Hanover 28,278 ( +189 )
Harrisonburg 14,925 ( +39 )
Henrico 87,731 ( +893 )
Henry 15,683 ( +50 )
Highland 486 ( +4 )
Hopewell 7,637 ( +57 )

Isle of Wight 8,987 ( +39 )

James City 20,773 ( +100 )

King and Queen 1,435 ( +10 )
King George 6,709 ( +20 )
King William 4,631 ( +19 )

Lancaster 2,275 ( +15 )
Lee 8,214 ( +30 )
Lexington 2,605
Loudoun 95,374 ( +596 )
Louisa 8,719 ( +70 )
Lunenburg 3,263 ( +19 )
Lynchburg 23,654 ( +124 )

Madison 3,111 ( +13 )
Manassas City 11,509 ( +90 )
Manassas Park 4,782 ( +37 )
Martinsville 4,461 ( +35 )
Mathews 1,998 ( +16 )
Mecklenburg 7,677 ( +41 )
Middlesex 2,436 ( +24 )
Montgomery 24,332 ( +86 )

Nelson 3,209 ( +22 )
New Kent 5,808 ( +27 )
Newport News 48,307 (+ 382 )
Norfolk 52,841 ( +284 )
Northampton 2,844 ( +14 )
Northumberland 2,657 ( +14 )
Norton 1,569 ( +14 )
Nottoway 5,560 ( +27 )

Orange 8,985 ( +42 )

Page 6,902 ( +32 )
Patrick 4,819 ( +35 )
Petersburg 9,956 ( +51 )
Pittsylvania 18,449 ( +114 )
Poquoson 2,899 ( +18 )
Portsmouth 26,039 ( +173 )
Powhatan 6,256 ( +17 )
Prince Edward 6,509 ( +46 )
Prince George 11,295 ( +29 )
Prince William 124,527 ( +759 )
Pulaski 10,516 ( +64 )

Radford 5,013 ( +31 )
Rappahannock 1,340 ( +3 )
Richmond City 60,905 ( +158 )
Richmond County 2,895 ( +1 )
Roanoke City 27,624 ( +211 )
Roanoke County 27,640 ( +181 )
Rockbridge 5,009 ( +32 )
Rockingham 18,646 ( +114 )
Russell 9,148 ( +54 )

Salem 7,107 ( +39 )
Scott 7,425 ( +46 )
Shenandoah 13,634 ( +83 )
Smyth 11,747 ( +42 )
Southampton 4,373 ( +13 )
Spotsylvania 34,557 ( +150 )
Stafford 40,924 ( +200 )
Staunton 7,648 ( +41 )
Suffolk 23,857 ( +121 )
Surry 1,381 ( +6 )
Sussex 2,833 ( +15 )

Tazewell 13,402 ( +66 )

Virginia Beach 113,029 ( +639 )

Warren 11,253 ( +74 )
Washington 17,633 ( +89 )
Waynesboro 7,362 ( +19 )
Westmoreland 4,211 ( +40 )
Williamsburg 2,236 ( +20 )
Winchester 8,034 ( +27 )
Wise 13,542 ( +63 )
Wythe 9,376 ( +53 )

York 13,375 ( +81 )


Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
