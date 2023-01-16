County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 16,010 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,229,877.
There were 990 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Friday, which is down from 1,101 (-111) the previous Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
And as of Tuesday's update from the Virginia Department of Health, 22,822 (+135 from last Tuesday) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses.
RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate tops 23%; new cases down 6% last week
Updated CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Virginia localities, including much of Metro Richmond
Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Jan. 4-10):
Central Virginia
Henrico 87,731 ( +893 )
Chesterfield 97,407 ( +660 )
Hanover 28,278 ( +189 )
Richmond City 60,905 ( +158 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 113,029 ( +639 )
Newport News 48,307 (+ 382 )
Chesapeake 62,861 ( +371 )
Hampton 37,598 ( +335 )
Norfolk 52,841 ( +284 )
Portsmouth 26,039 ( +173 )
James City 20,773 ( +100 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 254,903 ( +1,592 )
Prince William 124,527 ( +759 )
Loudoun 95,374 ( +596 )
Arlington 65,226 ( +359 )
Alexandria 44,566 ( +241 )
Stafford 40,924 ( +200 )
Spotsylvania 34,557 ( +150 )
Additional Localities
Roanoke County 27,640 ( +181 )
Albemarle 24,602 ( +155 )
Bedford 21,588 ( +132 )
Lynchburg 23,654 ( +124 )
Augusta 23,896 ( +120 )
Pittsylvania 18,449 ( +114 )
Campbell 17,175 ( +101 )
Danville 14,256 ( +100 )
Frederick 26,163 ( +100 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Jan. 4-10)
Accomack 8,869 ( +77 )
Albemarle 24,602 ( +155 )
Alexandria 44,566 ( +241 )
Alleghany 4,408 ( +28 )
Amelia 3,482 ( +38 )
Amherst 9,252 ( +99 )
Appomattox 4,905 ( +26 )
Arlington 65,226 ( +359 )
Augusta 23,896 ( +120 )
Bath 1,060 ( +4 )
Bedford 21,588 ( +132 )
Bland 2,343 ( +20 )
Botetourt 9,725 ( +66 )
Bristol 5,980 ( +39 )
Brunswick 3,950 ( +24 )
Buchanan 6,043 ( +20 )
Buckingham 4,847 ( +23 )
Buena Vista City 2,232 ( +10 )
Campbell 17,175 ( +101 )
Caroline 8,816 ( +24 )
Carroll 9,393 ( +76 )
Charles City 1,651 ( +28 )
Charlotte 3,324 ( +32 )
Charlottesville 12,300 ( +32 )
Chesapeake 62,861 ( +371 )
Chesterfield 97,407 ( +660 )
Clarke 3,420 ( +22 )
Colonial Heights 6,204 ( +26 )
Covington 1,837 ( +16 )
Craig 1,424 ( +2 )
Culpeper 14,120 ( +71 )
Cumberland 1,784 ( +9 )
Danville 14,256 ( +100 )
Dickenson 4,726 ( +35 )
Dinwiddie 7,276 ( +66 )
Emporia 1,588 ( +5 )
Essex 2,774 ( +14 )
Fairfax 254,903 ( +1,592 )
Fairfax City 2,601 ( +49 )
Falls Church 3,415 ( +21 )
Fauquier 16,274 ( +85 )
Floyd 3,596 ( +25 )
Fluvanna 6,781 ( +23 )
Franklin City 2,638 ( +9 )
Franklin County 13,777 (+ 73 )
Frederick 26,163 ( +100 )
Fredericksburg 7,093 ( +39 )
Galax 3,171 ( +23 )
Giles 5,148 ( +19 )
Gloucester 9,352 ( +97 )
Goochland 5,620 ( +39 )
Grayson 5,454 ( +56 )
Greene 4,976 ( +29 )
Greensville 3,781 ( +16 )
Halifax 9,435 ( +82 )
Hampton 37,598 ( +335 )
Hanover 28,278 ( +189 )
Harrisonburg 14,925 ( +39 )
Henrico 87,731 ( +893 )
Henry 15,683 ( +50 )
Highland 486 ( +4 )
Hopewell 7,637 ( +57 )
Isle of Wight 8,987 ( +39 )
James City 20,773 ( +100 )
King and Queen 1,435 ( +10 )
King George 6,709 ( +20 )
King William 4,631 ( +19 )
Lancaster 2,275 ( +15 )
Lee 8,214 ( +30 )
Lexington 2,605
Loudoun 95,374 ( +596 )
Louisa 8,719 ( +70 )
Lunenburg 3,263 ( +19 )
Lynchburg 23,654 ( +124 )
Madison 3,111 ( +13 )
Manassas City 11,509 ( +90 )
Manassas Park 4,782 ( +37 )
Martinsville 4,461 ( +35 )
Mathews 1,998 ( +16 )
Mecklenburg 7,677 ( +41 )
Middlesex 2,436 ( +24 )
Montgomery 24,332 ( +86 )
Nelson 3,209 ( +22 )
New Kent 5,808 ( +27 )
Newport News 48,307 (+ 382 )
Norfolk 52,841 ( +284 )
Northampton 2,844 ( +14 )
Northumberland 2,657 ( +14 )
Norton 1,569 ( +14 )
Nottoway 5,560 ( +27 )
Orange 8,985 ( +42 )
Page 6,902 ( +32 )
Patrick 4,819 ( +35 )
Petersburg 9,956 ( +51 )
Pittsylvania 18,449 ( +114 )
Poquoson 2,899 ( +18 )
Portsmouth 26,039 ( +173 )
Powhatan 6,256 ( +17 )
Prince Edward 6,509 ( +46 )
Prince George 11,295 ( +29 )
Prince William 124,527 ( +759 )
Pulaski 10,516 ( +64 )
Radford 5,013 ( +31 )
Rappahannock 1,340 ( +3 )
Richmond City 60,905 ( +158 )
Richmond County 2,895 ( +1 )
Roanoke City 27,624 ( +211 )
Roanoke County 27,640 ( +181 )
Rockbridge 5,009 ( +32 )
Rockingham 18,646 ( +114 )
Russell 9,148 ( +54 )
Salem 7,107 ( +39 )
Scott 7,425 ( +46 )
Shenandoah 13,634 ( +83 )
Smyth 11,747 ( +42 )
Southampton 4,373 ( +13 )
Spotsylvania 34,557 ( +150 )
Stafford 40,924 ( +200 )
Staunton 7,648 ( +41 )
Suffolk 23,857 ( +121 )
Surry 1,381 ( +6 )
Sussex 2,833 ( +15 )
Tazewell 13,402 ( +66 )
Virginia Beach 113,029 ( +639 )
Warren 11,253 ( +74 )
Washington 17,633 ( +89 )
Waynesboro 7,362 ( +19 )
Westmoreland 4,211 ( +40 )
Williamsburg 2,236 ( +20 )
Winchester 8,034 ( +27 )
Wise 13,542 ( +63 )
Wythe 9,376 ( +53 )
York 13,375 ( +81 )
Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.