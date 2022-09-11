RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 13,195 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 49,700 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,058,582.
As of Friday's update, 55,601 (+235 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,587 (+124) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Sept. 3-9):
Central Virginia
Chesterfield 89,869 ( +430 )
Richmond City 55,997 ( +307 )
Henrico 80,788 ( +303 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 105,448 ( +306 )
Newport News 44,158 ( +183 )
Chesapeake 58,432 ( +165 )
Hampton 34,248 ( +164 )
Norfolk 49,331 ( +164 )
James City 18,896 ( +119 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 232,489 ( +1,094 )
Prince William 115,715 ( +637 )
Loudoun 87,345 ( +357 )
Arlington 59,981 ( +299 )
Stafford 37,896 ( +217 )
Alexandria 41,081 ( +196 )
Spotsylvania 32,565 ( +128 )
Additional Localities
Tazewell 12,627 (+ 214 )
Montgomery 22,708 ( +193 )
Roanoke City 25,557 ( +177 )
Albemarle 22,599 ( +127 )
Bedford 19,934 ( +123 )
Roanoke County 25,496 ( +123 )
Rockingham 17,538 ( +119 )
Washington 16,471 ( +114 )
Frederick 24,156 ( +113 )
Augusta 22,364 ( +101 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Sept. 3-9)
Accomack 8,110 ( +21 )
Albemarle 22,599 ( +127 )
Alexandria 41,081 ( +196 )
Alleghany 4,001 ( +40 )
Amelia 3,173 ( +22 )
Amherst 8,492 ( +31 )
Appomattox 4,469 ( +11 )
Arlington 59,981 ( +299 )
Augusta 22,364 ( +101 )
Bath 1,045 ( +8 )
Bedford 19,934 ( +123 )
Bland 2,128 ( +8 )
Botetourt 8,913 ( +56 )
Bristol 5,315 ( +40 )
Brunswick 3,698 ( +9 )
Buchanan 5,394 ( +18 )
Buckingham 4,593 ( +20 )
Buena Vista City 2,097 ( +13 )
Campbell 15,502 ( +89 )
Caroline 8,352 ( +48 )
Carroll 8,274 ( +74 )
Charles City 1,453 ( +27 )
Charlotte 3,016 ( +35 )
Charlottesville 11,642 ( +83 )
Chesapeake 58,432 ( +165 )
Chesterfield 89,869 ( +430 )
Clarke 3,147 ( +8 )
Colonial Heights 5,858 ( +40 )
Covington 1,670 ( +17 )
Craig 1,252 ( +3 )
Culpeper 13,126 ( +72 )
Cumberland 1,632 ( +6 )
Danville 13,310 ( +68 )
Dickenson 3,993 ( +28 )
Dinwiddie 6,659 ( +40 )
Emporia 1,504 ( +5 )
Essex 2,551 ( +6 )
Fairfax 232,489 ( +1,094 )
Fairfax City 2,375 ( +16 )
Falls Church 3,076 ( +12 )
Fauquier 15,130 ( +68 )
Floyd 3,012 ( +16 )
Fluvanna 6,299 ( +32 )
Franklin City 2,532 ( +14 )
Franklin County 12,932 ( +71 )
Frederick 24,156 ( +113 )
Fredericksburg 6,517 ( +62 )
Galax 3,166 ( +33 )
Giles 4,854 ( +49 )
Gloucester 8,538 ( +40 )
Goochland 4,980 ( +34 )
Grayson 4,870 ( +42 )
Greene 4,668 ( +13 )
Greensville 3,582 ( +14 )
Halifax 8,633 ( +34 )
Hampton 34,248 ( +164 )
Hanover 25,814 ( +51 )
Harrisonburg 14,203 ( +90 )
Henrico 80,788 ( +303 )
Henry 14,797 ( +84 )
Highland 450 ( +3 )
Hopewell 7,089 ( +40 )
Isle of Wight 8,360 ( +25 )
James City 18,896 ( +119 )
King and Queen 1,324 ( +4 )
King George 6,195 ( +38 )
King William 4,340 ( +38 )
Lancaster 2,118 ( +12 )
Lee 7,324 ( +62 )
Lexington 2,474 ( +12 )
Loudoun 87,345 ( +357 )
Louisa 8,141 ( +41 )
Lunenburg 3,008 ( +40 )
Lynchburg 22,261 ( +106 )
Madison 2,838 ( +14 )
Manassas City 10,791 ( +44 )
Manassas Park 4,458 ( +40 )
Martinsville 3,978 ( +21 )
Mathews 1,768 ( +5 )
Mecklenburg 7,059 ( +23 )
Middlesex 2,212 ( +13 )
Montgomery 22,708 ( +193 )
Nelson 3,020 ( +12 )
New Kent 5,350 ( +2 )
Newport News 44,158 ( +183 )
Norfolk 49,331 ( +164 )
Northampton 2,642 ( +9 )
Northumberland 2,475 ( +11 )
Norton 1,602 ( +13 )
Nottoway 5,111 ( +47 )
Orange 8,271 ( +59 )
Page 6,311 ( +44 )
Patrick 4,419 ( +31 )
Petersburg 9,218 ( +30 )
Pittsylvania 16,819 ( +84 )
Poquoson 2,704 ( +11 )
Portsmouth 24,139 ( +73 )
Powhatan 5,940 ( +53 )
Prince Edward 6,057 ( +58 )
Prince George 10,583 ( +30 )
Prince William 115,715 ( +637 )
Pulaski 8,846 ( +70 )
Radford 5,845 ( +45 )
Rappahannock 1,233 ( +3 )
Richmond City 55,997 ( +307 )
Richmond County 2,767 (+ 4 )
Roanoke City 25,557 ( +177 )
Roanoke County 25,496 ( +123 )
Rockbridge 4,611 ( +30 )
Rockingham 17,538 ( +119 )
Russell 8,244 ( +68 )
Salem 6,646 ( +57 )
Scott 6,790 ( +60 )
Shenandoah 12,479 ( +61 )
Smyth 10,753 ( +88 )
Southampton 4,079 ( +14 )
Spotsylvania 32,565 ( +128 )
Stafford 37,896 ( +217 )
Staunton 7,075 ( +47 )
Suffolk 22,231 ( +80 )
Surry 1,263 ( +6 )
Sussex 2,663 ( +11 )
Tazewell 12,627 (+ 214 )
Virginia Beach 105,448 ( +306 )
Warren 10,262 ( +61 )
Washington 16,471 ( +114 )
Waynesboro 6,790 ( +75 )
Westmoreland 3,783 ( +17 )
Williamsburg 2,063 ( +9 )
Winchester 7,395 ( +31 )
Wise 12,828 ( +86 )
Wythe 8,852 ( +54 )
York 12,199 ( +67 )
Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.