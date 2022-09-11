Watch Now
County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed updated COIVD-19 boosters. The decision opens the way for a fall vaccination campaign that could blunt a winter surge if enough Americans roll up their sleeves. The new boosters targeting today’s most common omicron strains should begin arriving in pharmacies and clinics within days. The decision by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky came shortly after the agency’s advisers voted in favor of the recommendation. The shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna offer the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic.
Posted at 9:31 AM, Sep 11, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 13,195 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 49,700 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,058,582.

As of Friday's update, 55,601 (+235 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,587 (+124) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 19.1%; new cases down 22% last week

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 8, 2022.
Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 52 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond remains medium

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Sept. 3-9):

Central Virginia
Chesterfield 89,869 ( +430 )
Richmond City 55,997 ( +307 )
Henrico 80,788 ( +303 )

Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 105,448 ( +306 )
Newport News 44,158 ( +183 )
Chesapeake 58,432 ( +165 )
Hampton 34,248 ( +164 )
Norfolk 49,331 ( +164 )
James City 18,896 ( +119 )

Northern Virginia
Fairfax 232,489 ( +1,094 )
Prince William 115,715 ( +637 )
Loudoun 87,345 ( +357 )
Arlington 59,981 ( +299 )
Stafford 37,896 ( +217 )
Alexandria 41,081 ( +196 )
Spotsylvania 32,565 ( +128 )

Additional Localities
Tazewell 12,627 (+ 214 )
Montgomery 22,708 ( +193 )
Roanoke City 25,557 ( +177 )
Albemarle 22,599 ( +127 )
Bedford 19,934 ( +123 )
Roanoke County 25,496 ( +123 )
Rockingham 17,538 ( +119 )
Washington 16,471 ( +114 )
Frederick 24,156 ( +113 )
Augusta 22,364 ( +101 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Sept. 3-9)

Accomack 8,110 ( +21 )
Albemarle 22,599 ( +127 )
Alexandria 41,081 ( +196 )
Alleghany 4,001 ( +40 )
Amelia 3,173 ( +22 )
Amherst 8,492 ( +31 )
Appomattox 4,469 ( +11 )
Arlington 59,981 ( +299 )
Augusta 22,364 ( +101 )

Bath 1,045 ( +8 )
Bedford 19,934 ( +123 )
Bland 2,128 ( +8 )
Botetourt 8,913 ( +56 )
Bristol 5,315 ( +40 )
Brunswick 3,698 ( +9 )
Buchanan 5,394 ( +18 )
Buckingham 4,593 ( +20 )
Buena Vista City 2,097 ( +13 )

Campbell 15,502 ( +89 )
Caroline 8,352 ( +48 )
Carroll 8,274 ( +74 )
Charles City 1,453 ( +27 )
Charlotte 3,016 ( +35 )
Charlottesville 11,642 ( +83 )
Chesapeake 58,432 ( +165 )
Chesterfield 89,869 ( +430 )
Clarke 3,147 ( +8 )
Colonial Heights 5,858 ( +40 )
Covington 1,670 ( +17 )
Craig 1,252 ( +3 )
Culpeper 13,126 ( +72 )
Cumberland 1,632 ( +6 )

Danville 13,310 ( +68 )
Dickenson 3,993 ( +28 )
Dinwiddie 6,659 ( +40 )

Emporia 1,504 ( +5 )
Essex 2,551 ( +6 )

Fairfax 232,489 ( +1,094 )
Fairfax City 2,375 ( +16 )
Falls Church 3,076 ( +12 )
Fauquier 15,130 ( +68 )
Floyd 3,012 ( +16 )
Fluvanna 6,299 ( +32 )
Franklin City 2,532 ( +14 )
Franklin County 12,932 ( +71 )
Frederick 24,156 ( +113 )
Fredericksburg 6,517 ( +62 )

Galax 3,166 ( +33 )
Giles 4,854 ( +49 )
Gloucester 8,538 ( +40 )
Goochland 4,980 ( +34 )
Grayson 4,870 ( +42 )
Greene 4,668 ( +13 )
Greensville 3,582 ( +14 )

Halifax 8,633 ( +34 )
Hampton 34,248 ( +164 )
Hanover 25,814 ( +51 )
Harrisonburg 14,203 ( +90 )
Henrico 80,788 ( +303 )
Henry 14,797 ( +84 )
Highland 450 ( +3 )
Hopewell 7,089 ( +40 )

Isle of Wight 8,360 ( +25 )

James City 18,896 ( +119 )

King and Queen 1,324 ( +4 )
King George 6,195 ( +38 )
King William 4,340 ( +38 )

Lancaster 2,118 ( +12 )
Lee 7,324 ( +62 )
Lexington 2,474 ( +12 )
Loudoun 87,345 ( +357 )
Louisa 8,141 ( +41 )
Lunenburg 3,008 ( +40 )
Lynchburg 22,261 ( +106 )

Madison 2,838 ( +14 )
Manassas City 10,791 ( +44 )
Manassas Park 4,458 ( +40 )
Martinsville 3,978 ( +21 )
Mathews 1,768 ( +5 )
Mecklenburg 7,059 ( +23 )
Middlesex 2,212 ( +13 )
Montgomery 22,708 ( +193 )

Nelson 3,020 ( +12 )
New Kent 5,350 ( +2 )
Newport News 44,158 ( +183 )
Norfolk 49,331 ( +164 )
Northampton 2,642 ( +9 )
Northumberland 2,475 ( +11 )
Norton 1,602 ( +13 )
Nottoway 5,111 ( +47 )

Orange 8,271 ( +59 )

Page 6,311 ( +44 )
Patrick 4,419 ( +31 )
Petersburg 9,218 ( +30 )
Pittsylvania 16,819 ( +84 )
Poquoson 2,704 ( +11 )
Portsmouth 24,139 ( +73 )
Powhatan 5,940 ( +53 )
Prince Edward 6,057 ( +58 )
Prince George 10,583 ( +30 )
Prince William 115,715 ( +637 )
Pulaski 8,846 ( +70 )

Radford 5,845 ( +45 )
Rappahannock 1,233 ( +3 )
Richmond City 55,997 ( +307 )
Richmond County 2,767 (+ 4 )
Roanoke City 25,557 ( +177 )
Roanoke County 25,496 ( +123 )
Rockbridge 4,611 ( +30 )
Rockingham 17,538 ( +119 )
Russell 8,244 ( +68 )

Salem 6,646 ( +57 )
Scott 6,790 ( +60 )
Shenandoah 12,479 ( +61 )
Smyth 10,753 ( +88 )
Southampton 4,079 ( +14 )
Spotsylvania 32,565 ( +128 )
Stafford 37,896 ( +217 )
Staunton 7,075 ( +47 )
Suffolk 22,231 ( +80 )
Surry 1,263 ( +6 )
Sussex 2,663 ( +11 )

Tazewell 12,627 (+ 214 )

Virginia Beach 105,448 ( +306 )

Warren 10,262 ( +61 )
Washington 16,471 ( +114 )
Waynesboro 6,790 ( +75 )
Westmoreland 3,783 ( +17 )
Williamsburg 2,063 ( +9 )
Winchester 7,395 ( +31 )
Wise 12,828 ( +86 )
Wythe 8,852 ( +54 )

York 12,199 ( +67 )

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
