RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 13,195 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 49,700 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,058,582.

As of Friday's update, 55,601 (+235 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,587 (+124) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 8, 2022.

Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 52 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond remains medium

These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Sept. 3-9):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 89,869 ( +430 )

Richmond City 55,997 ( +307 )

Henrico 80,788 ( +303 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 105,448 ( +306 )

Newport News 44,158 ( +183 )

Chesapeake 58,432 ( +165 )

Hampton 34,248 ( +164 )

Norfolk 49,331 ( +164 )

James City 18,896 ( +119 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 232,489 ( +1,094 )

Prince William 115,715 ( +637 )

Loudoun 87,345 ( +357 )

Arlington 59,981 ( +299 )

Stafford 37,896 ( +217 )

Alexandria 41,081 ( +196 )

Spotsylvania 32,565 ( +128 )

Additional Localities

Tazewell 12,627 (+ 214 )

Montgomery 22,708 ( +193 )

Roanoke City 25,557 ( +177 )

Albemarle 22,599 ( +127 )

Bedford 19,934 ( +123 )

Roanoke County 25,496 ( +123 )

Rockingham 17,538 ( +119 )

Washington 16,471 ( +114 )

Frederick 24,156 ( +113 )

Augusta 22,364 ( +101 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Sept. 3-9)

Accomack 8,110 ( +21 )

Albemarle 22,599 ( +127 )

Alexandria 41,081 ( +196 )

Alleghany 4,001 ( +40 )

Amelia 3,173 ( +22 )

Amherst 8,492 ( +31 )

Appomattox 4,469 ( +11 )

Arlington 59,981 ( +299 )

Augusta 22,364 ( +101 )

Bath 1,045 ( +8 )

Bedford 19,934 ( +123 )

Bland 2,128 ( +8 )

Botetourt 8,913 ( +56 )

Bristol 5,315 ( +40 )

Brunswick 3,698 ( +9 )

Buchanan 5,394 ( +18 )

Buckingham 4,593 ( +20 )

Buena Vista City 2,097 ( +13 )

Campbell 15,502 ( +89 )

Caroline 8,352 ( +48 )

Carroll 8,274 ( +74 )

Charles City 1,453 ( +27 )

Charlotte 3,016 ( +35 )

Charlottesville 11,642 ( +83 )

Chesapeake 58,432 ( +165 )

Chesterfield 89,869 ( +430 )

Clarke 3,147 ( +8 )

Colonial Heights 5,858 ( +40 )

Covington 1,670 ( +17 )

Craig 1,252 ( +3 )

Culpeper 13,126 ( +72 )

Cumberland 1,632 ( +6 )

Danville 13,310 ( +68 )

Dickenson 3,993 ( +28 )

Dinwiddie 6,659 ( +40 )

Emporia 1,504 ( +5 )

Essex 2,551 ( +6 )

Fairfax 232,489 ( +1,094 )

Fairfax City 2,375 ( +16 )

Falls Church 3,076 ( +12 )

Fauquier 15,130 ( +68 )

Floyd 3,012 ( +16 )

Fluvanna 6,299 ( +32 )

Franklin City 2,532 ( +14 )

Franklin County 12,932 ( +71 )

Frederick 24,156 ( +113 )

Fredericksburg 6,517 ( +62 )

Galax 3,166 ( +33 )

Giles 4,854 ( +49 )

Gloucester 8,538 ( +40 )

Goochland 4,980 ( +34 )

Grayson 4,870 ( +42 )

Greene 4,668 ( +13 )

Greensville 3,582 ( +14 )

Halifax 8,633 ( +34 )

Hampton 34,248 ( +164 )

Hanover 25,814 ( +51 )

Harrisonburg 14,203 ( +90 )

Henrico 80,788 ( +303 )

Henry 14,797 ( +84 )

Highland 450 ( +3 )

Hopewell 7,089 ( +40 )

Isle of Wight 8,360 ( +25 )

James City 18,896 ( +119 )

King and Queen 1,324 ( +4 )

King George 6,195 ( +38 )

King William 4,340 ( +38 )

Lancaster 2,118 ( +12 )

Lee 7,324 ( +62 )

Lexington 2,474 ( +12 )

Loudoun 87,345 ( +357 )

Louisa 8,141 ( +41 )

Lunenburg 3,008 ( +40 )

Lynchburg 22,261 ( +106 )

Madison 2,838 ( +14 )

Manassas City 10,791 ( +44 )

Manassas Park 4,458 ( +40 )

Martinsville 3,978 ( +21 )

Mathews 1,768 ( +5 )

Mecklenburg 7,059 ( +23 )

Middlesex 2,212 ( +13 )

Montgomery 22,708 ( +193 )

Nelson 3,020 ( +12 )

New Kent 5,350 ( +2 )

Newport News 44,158 ( +183 )

Norfolk 49,331 ( +164 )

Northampton 2,642 ( +9 )

Northumberland 2,475 ( +11 )

Norton 1,602 ( +13 )

Nottoway 5,111 ( +47 )

Orange 8,271 ( +59 )

Page 6,311 ( +44 )

Patrick 4,419 ( +31 )

Petersburg 9,218 ( +30 )

Pittsylvania 16,819 ( +84 )

Poquoson 2,704 ( +11 )

Portsmouth 24,139 ( +73 )

Powhatan 5,940 ( +53 )

Prince Edward 6,057 ( +58 )

Prince George 10,583 ( +30 )

Prince William 115,715 ( +637 )

Pulaski 8,846 ( +70 )

Radford 5,845 ( +45 )

Rappahannock 1,233 ( +3 )

Richmond City 55,997 ( +307 )

Richmond County 2,767 (+ 4 )

Roanoke City 25,557 ( +177 )

Roanoke County 25,496 ( +123 )

Rockbridge 4,611 ( +30 )

Rockingham 17,538 ( +119 )

Russell 8,244 ( +68 )

Salem 6,646 ( +57 )

Scott 6,790 ( +60 )

Shenandoah 12,479 ( +61 )

Smyth 10,753 ( +88 )

Southampton 4,079 ( +14 )

Spotsylvania 32,565 ( +128 )

Stafford 37,896 ( +217 )

Staunton 7,075 ( +47 )

Suffolk 22,231 ( +80 )

Surry 1,263 ( +6 )

Sussex 2,663 ( +11 )

Tazewell 12,627 (+ 214 )

Virginia Beach 105,448 ( +306 )

Warren 10,262 ( +61 )

Washington 16,471 ( +114 )

Waynesboro 6,790 ( +75 )

Westmoreland 3,783 ( +17 )

Williamsburg 2,063 ( +9 )

Winchester 7,395 ( +31 )

Wise 12,828 ( +86 )

Wythe 8,852 ( +54 )

York 12,199 ( +67 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

