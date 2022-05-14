County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 17,710 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 70,884 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,733,188.

As of Friday's update, 50,700 (+444 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,317 (+37) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (May7-13):

Central Virginia

Henrico 67,513 ( +811 )

Chesterfield 75,487 ( +639 )

Richmond City 46,245 ( +431 )

Hanover 22,386 ( +192 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 91,483 ( +593 )

Chesapeake 51,025 ( +301 )

Newport News 37,189 ( +291 )

James City 15,461 ( +202 )

Norfolk 43,091 ( +193 )

Hampton 28,527 ( +162 )

Suffolk 19,133 ( +138 )

York 10,189 ( +119 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 188,156 ( +2,912 )

Loudoun 71,890 ( +1,062 )

Arlington 46,198 ( +969 )

Prince William 97,967 ( +833 )

Alexandria 32,647 ( +533 )

Stafford 31,265 ( +302 )

Spotsylvania 27,655 ( +185 )

Additional Localities

Albemarle 18,671 ( +285 )

Montgomery 19,403 ( +242 )

Charlottesville 9,466 ( +186 )

Roanoke County 21,633 ( +177 )

Bedford 17,276 ( +164 )

Roanoke City 21,671 ( +141 )

Augusta 18,922 ( +126 )

Frederick 20,904 ( +122 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (May 7-13)

Accomack 7,054 ( +43 )

Albemarle 18,671 ( +285 )

Alexandria 32,647 ( +533 )

Alleghany 3,364 ( +3 )

Amelia 2,683 ( +14 )

Amherst 7,316 ( +19 )

Appomattox 3,817 ( +8 )

Arlington 46,198 ( +969 )

Augusta 18,922 ( +126 )

Bath 906 ( +5 )

Bedford 17,276 ( +164 )

Bland 1,800 ( +3 )

Botetourt 7,607 ( +43 )

Bristol 4,454 ( +6 )

Brunswick 3,284 ( +20 )

Buchanan 4,895 ( -3 )

Buckingham 3,993 ( +8 )

Buena Vista City 2,017 ( +4 )

Campbell 12,814 ( +38 )

Caroline 6,976 ( +44 )

Carroll 6,747 ( +35 )

Charles City 1,191 ( +13 )

Charlotte 2,540 ( +18 )

Charlottesville 9,466 ( +186 )

Chesapeake 51,025 ( +301 )

Chesterfield 75,487 ( +639 )

Clarke 2,679 ( +20 )

Colonial Heights 4,958 ( +24 )

Covington 1,299 ( +3 )

Craig 1,128 ( +1 )

Culpeper 11,497 ( +69 )

Cumberland 1,366 ( +12 )

Danville 11,226 ( +62 )

Dickenson 3,321 ( +8 )

Dinwiddie 5,442 ( +34 )

Emporia 1,187 ( +2 )

Essex 2,285 ( +8 )

Fairfax 188,156 ( +2,912 )

Fairfax City 2,056 ( +13 )

Falls Church 2,226 ( +70 )

Fauquier 13,267 ( +88 )

Floyd 2,587 ( +12 )

Fluvanna 5,260 ( +47 )

Franklin City 2,395 ( -3 )

Franklin County 10,984 ( +70 )

Frederick 20,904 ( +122 )

Fredericksburg 5,498 ( +70 )

Galax 2,561 ( +5 )

Giles 4,115 ( +28 )

Gloucester 7,453 ( +60 )

Goochland 4,153 ( +44 )

Grayson 4,059 ( +5 )

Greene 4,074 ( +38 )

Greensville 3,341 ( +1 )

Halifax 7,217 ( +67 )

Hampton 28,527 ( +162 )

Hanover 22,386 ( +192 )

Harrisonburg 13,492 ( +60 )

Henrico 67,513 ( +811 )

Henry 12,205 ( +71 )

Highland 387 ( +5 )

Hopewell 6,141 ( +15 )

Isle of Wight 7,395 ( +24 )

James City 15,461 ( +202 )

King and Queen 1,146 ( +10 )

King George 5,119 ( +47 )

King William 3,767 ( +10 )

Lancaster 1,846 ( +13 )

Lee 6,185 ( -2 )

Lexington 2,857 ( +6 )

Loudoun 71,890 ( +1,062 )

Louisa 6,842 ( +45 )

Lunenburg 2,460 ( +7 )

Lynchburg 19,760 ( -8 )

Madison 2,451 ( +15 )

Manassas City 9,281 ( +60 )

Manassas Park 3,828 ( +19 )

Martinsville 3,478 ( +14 )

Mathews 1,524 ( +5 )

Mecklenburg 6,217 ( +26 )

Middlesex 1,874 ( +15 )

Montgomery 19,403 ( +242 )

Nelson 2,589 ( +22 )

New Kent 4,742 ( +43 )

Newport News 37,189 ( +291 )

Norfolk 43,091 ( +193 )

Northampton 2,183 ( +9 )

Northumberland 2,216 ( +15 )

Norton 1,310 ( +5 )

Nottoway 4,300 ( +12 )

Orange 6,928 ( +47 )

Page 5,660 ( +18 )

Patrick 3,706 ( +13 )

Petersburg 8,297 ( +16 )

Pittsylvania 14,301 ( +90 )

Poquoson 2,388 ( +7 )

Portsmouth 21,144 ( +74 )

Powhatan 5,257 ( +29 )

Prince Edward 5,107 ( +19 )

Prince George 8,917 ( +57 )

Prince William 97,967 ( +833 )

Pulaski 7,343 ( +49 )

Radford 5,018 ( +39 )

Rappahannock 1,051 (+ 5 )

Richmond City 46,245 ( +431 )

Richmond County 2,601 ( +14 )

Roanoke City 21,671 ( +141 )

Roanoke County 21,633 ( +177 )

Rockbridge 3,300 ( +9 )

Rockingham 14,648 ( +40 )

Russell 6,877 ( +20 )

Salem 5,745 (+ 17 )

Scott 5,845 ( +6 )

Shenandoah 10,936 ( +32 )

Smyth 8,896 ( +26 )

Southampton 3,446 ( +10 )

Spotsylvania 27,655 ( +185 )

Stafford 31,265 ( +302 )

Staunton 5,737 ( +75 )

Suffolk 19,133 ( +138 )

Surry 1,110 ( +8 )

Sussex 2,419 ( +13 )

Tazewell 10,329 ( +38 )

Virginia Beach 91,483 ( +593 )

Warren 8,675 ( +36 )

Washington 13,910 ( +21 )

Waynesboro 6,033 ( +24 )

Westmoreland 3,284 (+ 9 )

Williamsburg 1,837 ( +22 )

Winchester 6,440 ( +43 )

Wise 10,306 ( +15 )

Wythe 7,557 ( +25 )

York 10,189 ( +119 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine



Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

