New COVID variant found in dozens of states. How concerned should you be?

A new COVID variant is showing up in more than two dozen states, and early data suggest it may partially evade immunity due to its mutations.

The new variant, called BA.3.2, is part of the omicron family. It carries around 70 to 75 mutations in the spike protein, which is the part of the virus that helps it enter a person's cells. Some of those mutations may make it easier for the virus to spread and partially evade immune defenses. That includes protection from prior infection and vaccination. Current vaccines mainly target subvariants from the JN.1 lineage, and lab tests show lower antibody response against BA.3.2.

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Now, the variant has only been identified in nasal swabs from four American travelers and in samples from five patients across four states. But what’s important is that it’s been showing up in wastewater across more than 20 states. This suggests it’s likely more widespread. Even so, it still makes up a very small percentage of overall COVID cases in the U.S.

A lot has changed. COVID-19 is no longer a top killer and now causes illness similar in severity to the flu.

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So, how concerned should people be? Right now, there’s no sign that BA.3.2 is causing more severe illness. The cases identified so far have been similar to other recent variants, with mostly mild, cold-like symptoms. Even among the few hospitalized patients, outcomes have been stable, and all have survived.

That said, it’s not uncommon for a new variant to first appear in wastewater before we see it widely identified in patients. So we could still see changes in the coming months, especially now that we’re seeing two main waves each year - winter and summer. Lately, summer waves have been bigger than winter waves.

That’s why it’s still important to stay up to date on vaccines if you’re eligible. Thousands of COVID-related deaths are still being reported. Those most at risk are adults over 65 and infants under one. Risk also goes up for anyone with multiple chronic conditions. And while this new variant may be better at slipping past some immune defenses, vaccines still provide protection and help prevent serious illness.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Detroit.