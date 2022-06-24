RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 17,379 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 64,097 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,852,970..

As of Friday's update, 52,649 (+195 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,519 (+66) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (June 18-24):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 80859 ( +628 )

Henrico 72656 ( +585 )

Richmond City 49616 ( +422 )

Hanover 23767 ( +190 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 97101 ( +704 )

Newport News 39667 ( +376 )

Chesapeake 53918 ( +373 )

Hampton 30462 ( +333 )

Norfolk 45510 ( +324 )

Suffolk 20219 ( +140 )

James City 16842 ( +131 )

Portsmouth 22263 ( +120 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 208030 ( +2,482 )

Prince William 104902 ( +814 )

Loudoun 79326 ( +807 )

Arlington 52848 ( +771 )

Alexandria 36486 ( +462 )

Stafford 33661 ( +265 )

Spotsylvania 29325 ( +193 )

Additional Localities

Albemarle 20428 ( +185 )

Campbell 13534 ( +175 )

Roanoke County 22940 ( +160 )

Roanoke City 22896 ( +149 )

Bedford 18098 ( +131 )

Augusta 20078 ( +128 )

Montgomery 20536 ( +119 )

Fauquier 13901 ( +103 )

Lynchburg 20750 ( +101 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (June 18-24)

Accomack 7377 ( +74 )

Albemarle 20428 ( +185 )

Alexandria 36486 ( +462 )

Alleghany 3490 ( +17 )

Amelia 2812 ( +12 )

Amherst 7720 ( +65 )

Appomattox 4047 ( +21 )

Arlington 52848 ( +771 )

Augusta 20078 ( +128 )

Bath 957 ( +6 )

Bedford 18098 ( +131 )

Bland 1844 ( +10 )

Botetourt 7969 ( +46 )

Bristol 4612 ( +24 )

Brunswick 3417 ( +23 )

Buchanan 5007 ( +21 )

Buckingham 4207 ( +14 )

Buena Vista City 2104 ( +16 )

Campbell 13534 ( +175 )

Caroline 7383 ( +50 )

Carroll 7074 ( +46 )

Charles City 1240 ( +8 )

Charlotte 2672 ( +9 )

Charlottesville 10398 ( +85 )

Chesapeake 53918 ( +373 )

Chesterfield 80859 ( +628 )

Clarke 2871 ( +12 )

Colonial Heights 5222 ( +35 )

Covington 1465 ( +11 )

Craig 1160 ( +2 )

Culpeper 11887 ( +54 )

Cumberland 1453 ( +15 )

Danville 11825 ( +70 )

Dickenson 3429 ( +24 )

Dinwiddie 5761 ( +47 )

Emporia 1240 ( -1 )

Essex 2364 ( +5 )

Fairfax 208030 ( +2,482 )

Fairfax City 2177 ( +14 )

Falls Church 2622 ( +54 )

Fauquier 13901 ( +103 )

Floyd 2717 ( +12 )

Fluvanna 5657 ( +43 )

Franklin City 2395 ( +11 )

Franklin County 11613 ( +61 )

Frederick 21882 ( +118 )

Fredericksburg 5842 ( +40 )

Galax 2677 ( +13 )

Giles 4285 ( +23 )

Gloucester 7785 ( +44 )

Goochland 4455 ( +40 )

Grayson 4223 ( +21 )

Greene 4283 ( +17 )

Greensville 3468 ( +18 )

Halifax 7804 ( +56 )

Hampton 30462 ( +333 )

Hanover 23767 ( +190 )

Harrisonburg 14011 ( +79 )

Henrico 72656 ( +585 )

Henry 12991 ( +96 )

Highland 401 ( +1 )

Hopewell 6425 ( +36 )

Isle of Wight 7775 ( +48 )

James City 16842 ( +131 )

King and Queen 1192 ( +8 )

King George 5506 ( +53 )

King William 3917 ( +16 )

Lancaster 1938 ( +17 )

Lee 6320 ( +21 )

Lexington 2983 ( +15 )

Loudoun 79326 ( +807 )

Louisa 7207 ( +50 )

Lunenburg 2681 ( +11 )

Lynchburg 20750 ( +101 )

Madison 2577 ( +20 )

Manassas City 9798 ( +57 )

Manassas Park 4052 ( +48 )

Martinsville 3610 ( +16 )

Mathews 1596 ( +14 )

Mecklenburg 6608 ( +48 )

Middlesex 1978 ( +9 )

Montgomery 20536 ( +119 )

Nelson 2726 ( +11 )

New Kent 4981 ( +32 )

Newport News 39667 ( +376 )

Norfolk 45510 ( +324 )

Northampton 2292 ( +14 )

Northumberland 2282 ( +5 )

Norton 1369 ( +8 )

Nottoway 4478 ( +17 )

Orange 7310 ( +46 )

Page 5839 ( +21 )

Patrick 3875 ( +15 )

Petersburg 8570 ( +40 )

Pittsylvania 15118 ( +72 )

Poquoson 2517 ( +13 )

Portsmouth 22263 ( +120 )

Powhatan 5484 ( +49 )

Prince Edward 5322 ( +32 )

Prince George 9373 ( +86 )

Prince William 104902 ( +814 )

Pulaski 7670 ( +42 )

Radford 5280 ( +27 )

Rappahannock 1098 ( +4 )

Richmond City 49616 ( +422 )

Richmond County 2651 ( +3 )

Roanoke City 22896 ( +149 )

Roanoke County 22940 ( +160 )

Rockbridge 3460 ( +19 )

Rockingham 15073 ( +63 )

Russell 7103 ( +25 )

Salem 6039 ( +37 )

Scott 5995 ( +27 )

Shenandoah 11330 ( +48 )

Smyth 9224 ( +45 )

Southampton 3627 ( +10 )

Spotsylvania 29325 ( +193 )

Stafford 33661 ( +265 )

Staunton 5993 ( +25 )

Suffolk 20219 ( +140 )

Surry 1163 ( +8 )

Sussex 2526 ( +7 )

Tazewell 10688 ( +56 )

Virginia Beach 97101 ( +704 )

Warren 9133 ( +57 )

Washington 14351 ( +74 )

Waynesboro 6234 ( +15 )

Westmoreland 3415 ( +12 )

Williamsburg 1910 ( +7 )

Winchester 6719 ( +34 )

Wise 10847 ( +86 )

Wythe 7856 ( +43 )

York 10972 ( +86 )

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

