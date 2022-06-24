Watch Now
County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

COVID vaccinations start for little kids in Richmond, Henrico
Posted at 5:32 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 17:32:41-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 17,379 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 64,097 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,852,970..

As of Friday's update, 52,649 (+195 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,519 (+66) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (June 18-24):

Central Virginia
Chesterfield 80859 ( +628 )
Henrico 72656 ( +585 )
Richmond City 49616 ( +422 )
Hanover 23767 ( +190 )

Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 97101 ( +704 )
Newport News 39667 ( +376 )
Chesapeake 53918 ( +373 )
Hampton 30462 ( +333 )
Norfolk 45510 ( +324 )
Suffolk 20219 ( +140 )
James City 16842 ( +131 )
Portsmouth 22263 ( +120 )

Northern Virginia
Fairfax 208030 ( +2,482 )
Prince William 104902 ( +814 )
Loudoun 79326 ( +807 )
Arlington 52848 ( +771 )
Alexandria 36486 ( +462 )
Stafford 33661 ( +265 )
Spotsylvania 29325 ( +193 )

Additional Localities
Albemarle 20428 ( +185 )
Campbell 13534 ( +175 )
Roanoke County 22940 ( +160 )
Roanoke City 22896 ( +149 )
Bedford 18098 ( +131 )
Augusta 20078 ( +128 )
Montgomery 20536 ( +119 )
Fauquier 13901 ( +103 )
Lynchburg 20750 ( +101 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (June 18-24)

Accomack 7377 ( +74 )
Albemarle 20428 ( +185 )
Alexandria 36486 ( +462 )
Alleghany 3490 ( +17 )
Amelia 2812 ( +12 )
Amherst 7720 ( +65 )
Appomattox 4047 ( +21 )
Arlington 52848 ( +771 )
Augusta 20078 ( +128 )

Bath 957 ( +6 )
Bedford 18098 ( +131 )
Bland 1844 ( +10 )
Botetourt 7969 ( +46 )
Bristol 4612 ( +24 )
Brunswick 3417 ( +23 )
Buchanan 5007 ( +21 )
Buckingham 4207 ( +14 )
Buena Vista City 2104 ( +16 )

Campbell 13534 ( +175 )
Caroline 7383 ( +50 )
Carroll 7074 ( +46 )
Charles City 1240 ( +8 )
Charlotte 2672 ( +9 )
Charlottesville 10398 ( +85 )
Chesapeake 53918 ( +373 )
Chesterfield 80859 ( +628 )
Clarke 2871 ( +12 )
Colonial Heights 5222 ( +35 )
Covington 1465 ( +11 )
Craig 1160 ( +2 )
Culpeper 11887 ( +54 )
Cumberland 1453 ( +15 )

Danville 11825 ( +70 )
Dickenson 3429 ( +24 )
Dinwiddie 5761 ( +47 )

Emporia 1240 ( -1 )
Essex 2364 ( +5 )

Fairfax 208030 ( +2,482 )
Fairfax City 2177 ( +14 )
Falls Church 2622 ( +54 )
Fauquier 13901 ( +103 )
Floyd 2717 ( +12 )
Fluvanna 5657 ( +43 )
Franklin City 2395 ( +11 )
Franklin County 11613 ( +61 )
Frederick 21882 ( +118 )
Fredericksburg 5842 ( +40 )

Galax 2677 ( +13 )
Giles 4285 ( +23 )
Gloucester 7785 ( +44 )
Goochland 4455 ( +40 )
Grayson 4223 ( +21 )
Greene 4283 ( +17 )
Greensville 3468 ( +18 )

Halifax 7804 ( +56 )
Hampton 30462 ( +333 )
Hanover 23767 ( +190 )
Harrisonburg 14011 ( +79 )
Henrico 72656 ( +585 )
Henry 12991 ( +96 )
Highland 401 ( +1 )
Hopewell 6425 ( +36 )

Isle of Wight 7775 ( +48 )

James City 16842 ( +131 )

King and Queen 1192 ( +8 )
King George 5506 ( +53 )
King William 3917 ( +16 )

Lancaster 1938 ( +17 )
Lee 6320 ( +21 )
Lexington 2983 ( +15 )
Loudoun 79326 ( +807 )
Louisa 7207 ( +50 )
Lunenburg 2681 ( +11 )
Lynchburg 20750 ( +101 )

Madison 2577 ( +20 )
Manassas City 9798 ( +57 )
Manassas Park 4052 ( +48 )
Martinsville 3610 ( +16 )
Mathews 1596 ( +14 )
Mecklenburg 6608 ( +48 )
Middlesex 1978 ( +9 )
Montgomery 20536 ( +119 )

Nelson 2726 ( +11 )
New Kent 4981 ( +32 )
Newport News 39667 ( +376 )
Norfolk 45510 ( +324 )
Northampton 2292 ( +14 )
Northumberland 2282 ( +5 )
Norton 1369 ( +8 )
Nottoway 4478 ( +17 )

Orange 7310 ( +46 )

Page 5839 ( +21 )
Patrick 3875 ( +15 )
Petersburg 8570 ( +40 )
Pittsylvania 15118 ( +72 )
Poquoson 2517 ( +13 )
Portsmouth 22263 ( +120 )
Powhatan 5484 ( +49 )
Prince Edward 5322 ( +32 )
Prince George 9373 ( +86 )
Prince William 104902 ( +814 )
Pulaski 7670 ( +42 )

Radford 5280 ( +27 )
Rappahannock 1098 ( +4 )
Richmond City 49616 ( +422 )
Richmond County 2651 ( +3 )
Roanoke City 22896 ( +149 )
Roanoke County 22940 ( +160 )
Rockbridge 3460 ( +19 )
Rockingham 15073 ( +63 )
Russell 7103 ( +25 )

Salem 6039 ( +37 )
Scott 5995 ( +27 )
Shenandoah 11330 ( +48 )
Smyth 9224 ( +45 )
Southampton 3627 ( +10 )
Spotsylvania 29325 ( +193 )
Stafford 33661 ( +265 )
Staunton 5993 ( +25 )
Suffolk 20219 ( +140 )
Surry 1163 ( +8 )
Sussex 2526 ( +7 )

Tazewell 10688 ( +56 )

Virginia Beach 97101 ( +704 )

Warren 9133 ( +57 )
Washington 14351 ( +74 )
Waynesboro 6234 ( +15 )
Westmoreland 3415 ( +12 )
Williamsburg 1910 ( +7 )
Winchester 6719 ( +34 )
Wise 10847 ( +86 )
Wythe 7856 ( +43 )

York 10972 ( +86 )

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

