Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

CDC Map: Masks urged for 17 Virginia localities, including Henrico, Dinwiddie and Tri-Cities

COVID vaccinations start for little kids in Richmond, Henrico
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on June 23, 2022.
Posted at 10:11 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 22:12:05-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for 17localities in Virginia, and that includes parts of Central Virginia, according to the COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as new cases in Virginia decreased 12% last week and 74% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. increased 8.0% as of the week of June 8, and 82.9% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, June 16 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: New COVID cases in Virginia down 12% last week; 74% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on June 23, 2022.
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on June 23, 2022.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Seventeen localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Henrico, Hopewell and Petersburg.

Sixty-three localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including much of Central Virginia. Fifty-three localities continue to rank as low.

Officials with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) previously said areas in high have additional safety recommendations from the CDC.

"The biggest difference between high and some of the lower level guidance is we are strongly recommending people wear masks while in indoor public spaces now. Especially individuals who are immunocompromised, at high risk of severe illness, or those people that might be around people that are at higher risks," RHHD Epidemiologist Emily Rich said. "We also recommend that masks are worn anytime you're on public transportation that includes buses, airplanes, trains, etc. You should also wear masks in school or clinical settings. And of course, you can always wear masks if you just prefer to."

Rich said people who are immunocompromised should also consider additional precautions.

"There is a list on the CDC website of some conditions that might put you into that higher risk category," said Rich. "So, I definitely recommend people check the CDC website and talk to their healthcare providers to figure out what additional recommendations they might be following."

The CDC also continues to recommend people to get tested if they are showing symptoms, regardless of the level in their community.

"In Richmond, you can get free tests from some of the libraries," said Rich, who added you can also get free tests from the federal government. "And if you would like to get a test that's not an at home test, Richmond and Henrico do host several testing events each week, which you can find on our website. You can also always pick up tests from a pharmacy and submit a claim with your insurance if you have insurance."

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 17 Virginia localities this week; down from 23 localities last week

Amherst  (no change from last week)
Appomattox (ranked medium last week)
Campbell (no change from last week)
Charlottesville (ranked medium last week)
Colonial Heights  (no change from last week)
Dickenson (ranked low last week)
Dinwiddie (ranked medium last week)
Galax (no change from last week)
Halifax (no change from last week)
Henrico (no change from last week)
Hopewell (ranked medium last week)
Lunenburg (no change from last week)
Norton (ranked medium last week)
Petersburg (ranked low last week)
Roanoke County (no change from last week)
Salem (ranked medium last week)
Wise (ranked medium last week)

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 63 Virginia localities this week; up from 57 localities last week

Accomack (ranked low last week)
Albemarle (no change from last week)
Alexandria (no change from last week)
Amelia (ranked high last week)
Arlington(no change from last week)
Augusta (ranked low last week)
Bedford (no change from last week)
Botetourt (no change from last week)
Buckingham (ranked low last week)
Buena Vista (no change from last week)
Caroline (ranked low last week)
Carroll (ranked high last week)
Charles City (no change from last week)
Charlotte (no change from last week)
Chesterfield (ranked high last week)
Covington (ranked low last week)
Craig (no change from last week)
Culpeper (ranked low last week)
Cumberland (no change from last week)
Essex (no change from last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (no change from last week)
Floyd (no change from last week)
Fluvanna (ranked low last week)
Franklin City (ranked high last week)
Franklin County (ranked high last week)
Goochland (ranked high last week)
Grayson (ranked high last week)
Greene (ranked low last week)
Hampton (no change from last week)
Hanover (ranked high last week)
James City (no change from last week)
King and Queen (no change from last week)
King George (ranked low last week)
King William (no change from last week)
Lancaster (no change from last week)
Lee (ranked low last week)
Lexington (no change from last week)
Loudoun (no change from last week)
Louisa (ranked low last week)
Lynchburg (ranked high last week)
Madison (ranked low last week)
Manassas Park (ranked low last week)
Mecklenburg (ranked high last week)
Middlesex (no change from last week)
Nelson (ranked low last week)
New Kent (no change from last week)
Newport News (no change from last week)
Northumberland (no change from last week)
Nottoway (ranked high last week)
Orange (ranked low last week)
Powhatan (no change from last week)
Prince Edward (no change from last week)
Prince George (ranked low last week)
Rappahannock (ranked low last week)
Richmond City (ranked high last week)
Richmond County (no change from last week)
Roanoke City (no change from last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Surry (ranked low last week)
Sussex (no change from last week)
Warren (no change from last week)
Westmoreland (no change from last week)

    Low Community Level

    • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
    • Get tested if you have symptoms
    • 53 Virginia localities this week; no change from last week

    Alleghany (ranked medium last week)
    Bath (ranked medium last week)
    Bland (no change from last week)
    Bristol (ranked medium last week)
    Brunswick (no change from last week)
    Buchanan (no change from last week)
    Chesapeake (ranked medium last week)
    Clarke (ranked medium last week)
    Danville (ranked medium last week)
    Emporia (ranked medium last week)
    Fairfax (ranked medium last week)
    Fauquier (no change from last week)
    Frederick (no change from last week)
    Fredericksburg (no change from last week)
    Giles (no change from last week)
    Gloucester (no change from last week)
    Greensville (ranked medium last week)
    Harrisonburg (no change from last week)
    Henry (ranked high last week)
    Highland (no change from last week)
    Isle of Wight (ranked medium last week)
    Manassas (no change from last week)
    Martinsville (no change from last week)
    Mathews (no change from last week)
    Montgomery (no change from last week)
    Norfolk (ranked medium last week)
    Northampton (no change from last week)
    Page (no change from last week)
    Patrick (no change from last week)
    Pittsylvania (ranked medium last week)
    Poquoson (no change from last week)
    Portsmouth (ranked high last week)
    Prince William (ranked medium last week)
    Pulaski (no change from last week)
    Radford (no change from last week)
    Rockbridge (no change from last week)
    Rockingham (no change from last week)
    Russell (no change from last week)
    Scott (ranked medium last week)
    Shenandoah (no change from last week)
    Smyth (ranked medium last week)
    Southampton (ranked medium last week)
    Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
    Staunton (no change from last week)
    Suffolk (ranked medium last week)
    Tazewell (no change from last week)
    Virginia Beach (ranked high last week)
    Washington (no change from last week)
    Waynesboro (no change from last week)
    Williamsburg (no change from last week)
    Winchester (ranked medium last week)
    Wythe (no change from last week)
    York (no change from last week)

    Covid-19 Complete Continuing Coverage-1200x630.jpg

    RELATED: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

    Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

    Accomack Medium
    Albemarle Medium
    Alexandria Medium
    Alleghany Low
    Amelia Medium
    Amherst High
    Appomattox High
    Arlington Medium
    Augusta Medium

    Bath Low
    Bedford Medium
    Bland Low
    Botetourt Medium
    Bristol Low
    Brunswick Low
    Buchanan Low
    Buckingham Medium
    Buena Vista Medium

    Campbell High
    Caroline Medium
    Carroll Medium
    Charles City Medium
    Charlotte Medium
    Charlottesville High
    Chesapeake Low
    Chesterfield Medium
    Clarke Low
    Colonial Heights High
    Covington Medium
    Craig Medium
    Culpeper Medium
    Cumberland Medium

    Danville Low
    Dickenson High
    Dinwiddie High

    Emporia Low
    Essex Medium

    Fairfax City Low
    Fairfax County Medium
    Falls Church Medium
    Fauquier Low
    Floyd Medium
    Fluvanna Medium
    Franklin City Medium
    Franklin County Medium
    Frederick Low
    Fredericksburg Low

    Galax High
    Giles Low
    Gloucester Low
    Goochland Medium
    Grayson Medium
    Greene Medium
    Greensville Low

    Halifax High
    Hampton Medium
    Hanover Medium
    Harrisonburg Low
    Henrico High
    Henry Low
    Highland Low
    Hopewell High

    Isle of Wight Low

    James City Medium

    King and Queen Medium
    King George Medium
    King William Medium

    Lancaster Medium
    Lee Medium
    Lexington Medium
    Loudoun Medium
    Louisa Medium
    Lunenburg High
    Lynchburg Medium

    Madison Medium
    Manassas Low
    Manassas Park Medium
    Martinsville Low
    Mathews Low
    Mecklenburg Medium
    Middlesex Medium
    Montgomery Low

    Nelson Medium
    New Kent Medium
    Newport News Medium
    Norfolk Low
    Northampton Low
    Northumberland Medium
    Norton High
    Nottoway Medium

    Orange Medium

    Page Low
    Patrick Low
    Petersburg High
    Pittsylvania Low
    Poquoson Low
    Portsmouth Low
    Powhatan Medium
    Prince Edward Medium
    Prince George Medium
    Prince William Low
    Pulaski Low

    Radford Low
    Rappahannock Medium
    Richmond City Medium
    Richmond County Medium
    Roanoke City High
    Roanoke County Medium
    Rockbridge Low
    Rockingham Low
    Russell Low

    Salem High
    Scott Low
    Shenandoah Low
    Smyth Low
    Southampton Low
    Spotsylvania Low
    Stafford Medium
    Staunton Low
    Suffolk Low
    Surry Medium
    Sussex Medium

    Tazewell Low

    Virginia Beach Low

    Warren Medium
    Washington Low
    Waynesboro Low
    Westmoreland Medium
    Williamsburg Low
    Winchester Low
    Wise High
    Wythe Low

    York Low

    Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
    COVID vaccinations start for little kids in Richmond, Henrico Moderna has an omicron-specific COVID vaccine for the fall U.S. begins administering COVID vaccines to tots Docs preach patience to parents 'begging' to vaccinate kids US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia CDC Map: Mask use still urged for much of Metro Richmond Virginia COVID hospitalizations dropped 6% from prior week COVID-19 in Virginia: New cases dropped 12% last week State senator calls for daycare COVID quarantines to stop

    Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

    COVID-19: Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete, in-depth coverage of the pandemic

    Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

    Virginians aged 6 months+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

    COVID-19 Quick Links

    Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

    💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.