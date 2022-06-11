County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 20,114 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 87,059 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,817,814.

As of Friday's update, 52,212 (+288 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,441 (+17) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: New cases increased 1% last week; 73.8% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

Updated CDC Map: Masks still urged for much of Metro Richmond

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (June 4-10):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 79,417 (+ 799 )

Henrico 71,186 ( +725 )

Richmond City 48,608 ( +498 )

Hanover 23,324 ( +160 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 95,392 ( +777 )

Norfolk 44,699 ( +363 )

Chesapeake 53,044 ( +351 )

Newport News 38,812 ( +350 )

Hampton 29,798 ( +273 )

Portsmouth 21,926 ( +206 )

James City 16,455 ( +176 )

Suffolk 19,903 ( +151 )

York 10,767 ( +105 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 202,413 ( +2,598 )

Loudoun 77,328 ( +1,032 )

Prince William 102,998 ( +974 )

Arlington 51,021 ( +826 )

Alexandria 35,393 ( +509 )

Stafford 33,017 ( +337 )

Spotsylvania 28,878 ( +236 )

Additional Localities

Albemarle 20,015 ( +246 )

Roanoke County 22,570 ( +176 )

Pittsylvania 14,922 ( +159 )

Frederick 21,617 ( +156 )

Charlottesville 10,181 ( +154 )

Roanoke City 22,514 ( +149 )

Bedford 17,886 ( +145 )

Henry 12,728 ( +140 )

Montgomery 20,265 ( +120 )

Danville 11,653 ( +109 )

Campbell 13,120 ( +102 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (June 4-10)

Accomack 7,239 ( +50 )

Albemarle 20,015 ( +246 )

Alexandria 35,393 ( +509 )

Alleghany 3,435 ( +29 )

Amelia 2,771 ( +16 )

Amherst 7,537 ( +42 )

Appomattox 3,989 ( +27 )

Arlington 51,021 ( +826 )

Augusta 19,747 ( +120 )

Bath 945 ( +8 )

Bedford 17,886 ( +145 )

Bland 1,826 ( +5 )

Botetourt 7,861 ( +41 )

Bristol 4,550 ( +25 )

Brunswick 3,375 ( +16 )

Buchanan 4,981 ( +20 )

Buckingham 4,180 ( +10 )

Buena Vista City 2,065 ( +15 )

Campbell 13,120 ( +102 )

Caroline 7,260 ( +60 )

Carroll 6,965 ( +48 )

Charles City 1,226 ( +17 )

Charlotte 2,631 ( +9 )

Charlottesville 10,181 ( +154 )

Chesapeake 53,044 ( +351 )

Chesterfield 79,417 (+ 799 )

Clarke 2,833 ( +33 )

Colonial Heights 5,148 ( +35 )

Covington 1,438 ( +24 )

Craig 1,154 ( +8 )

Culpeper 11,756 ( +39 )

Cumberland 1,421 ( +11 )

Danville 11,653 ( +109 )

Dickenson 3,382 ( +22 )

Dinwiddie 5,644 ( +43 )

Emporia 1,230 ( +6 )

Essex 2,350 ( +14 )

Fairfax 202,413 ( +2,598 )

Fairfax City 2,146 ( +10 )

Falls Church 2,494 ( +49 )

Fauquier 13,680 ( +69 )

Floyd 2,675 ( +26 )

Fluvanna 5,564 ( +40 )

Franklin City 2,351 ( +9 )

Franklin County 11,406 ( +86 )

Frederick 21,617 ( +156 )

Fredericksburg 5,745 ( +33 )

Galax 2,638 ( +9 )

Giles 4,248 ( +8 )

Gloucester 7,669 ( +39 )

Goochland 4,365 ( +51 )

Grayson 4,173 ( +34 )

Greene 4,244 ( +28 )

Greensville 3,424 ( +21 )

Halifax 7,649 ( +68 )

Hampton 29,798 ( +273 )

Hanover 23,324 ( +160 )

Harrisonburg 13,837 ( +81 )

Henrico 71,186 ( +725 )

Henry 12,728 ( +140 )

Highland 398 ( +2 )

Hopewell 6,335 ( +41 )

Isle of Wight 7,656 ( +47 )

James City 16,455 ( +176 )

King and Queen 1,177 ( +3 )

King George 5,400 ( +57 )

King William 3,868 (+ 21 )

Lancaster 1,911 ( +10 )

Lee 6,263 ( +19 )

Lexington 2,938 ( +18 )

Loudoun 77,328 ( +1,032 )

Louisa 7,094 ( +35 )

Lunenburg 2,612 ( +64 )

Lynchburg 20,403 ( +194 )

Madison 2,530 ( +20 )

Manassas City 9,648 ( +58 )

Manassas Park 3,974 ( +31 )

Martinsville 3,573 ( +26 )

Mathews 1,564 ( +6 )

Mecklenburg 6,488 ( +51 )

Middlesex 1,949 ( +17 )

Montgomery 20,265 ( +120 )

Nelson 2,686 ( +11 )

New Kent 4,911 ( +34 )

Newport News 38,812 ( +350 )

Norfolk 44,699 ( +363 )

Northampton 2,259 ( +20 )

Northumberland 2,269 ( +13 )

Norton 1,352 ( +4 )

Nottoway 4,423 ( +35 )

Orange 7,212 ( +48 )

Page 5,780 ( +18 )

Patrick 3,821 ( +17 )

Petersburg 8,444 ( +35 )

Pittsylvania 14,922 ( +159 )

Poquoson 2,490 ( +14 )

Portsmouth 21,926 ( +206 )

Powhatan 5,398 ( +38 )

Prince Edward 5,258 ( +27 )

Prince George 9,234 ( +42 )

Prince William 102,998 ( +974 )

Pulaski 7,568 ( +53 )

Radford 5,224 ( +29 )

Rappahannock 1,092 ( +13 )

Richmond City 48,608 ( +498 )

Richmond County 2,643 ( -5 )

Roanoke City 22,514 ( +149 )

Roanoke County 22,570 ( +176 )

Rockbridge 3,411 ( +27 )

Rockingham 14,907 ( +48 )

Russell 7,029 ( +28 )

Salem 5,948 ( +42 )

Scott 5,932 ( +32 )

Shenandoah 11,204 ( +59 )

Smyth 9,112 ( +82 )

Southampton 3,600 ( +20 )

Spotsylvania 28,878 ( +236 )

Stafford 33,017 ( +337 )

Staunton 5,936 ( +47 )

Suffolk 19,903 ( +151 )

Surry 1,147 ( +8 )

Sussex 2,477 ( +28 )

Tazewell 10,573 ( +67 )

Virginia Beach 95,392 ( +777 )

Warren 8,974 ( +76 )

Washington 14,193 ( +82 )

Waynesboro 6,183 ( +22 )

Westmoreland 3,377 ( +20 )

Williamsburg 1,894 ( +7 )

Winchester 6,614 ( +28 )

Wise 10,615 ( +87 )

Wythe 7,746 ( +44 )

York 10,767 ( +105 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

