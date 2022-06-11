County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 20,114 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 87,059 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,817,814.
As of Friday's update, 52,212 (+288 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,441 (+17) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
RELATED: New cases increased 1% last week; 73.8% of Virginians now fully vaccinated
Updated CDC Map: Masks still urged for much of Metro Richmond
Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (June 4-10):
Central Virginia
Chesterfield 79,417 (+ 799 )
Henrico 71,186 ( +725 )
Richmond City 48,608 ( +498 )
Hanover 23,324 ( +160 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 95,392 ( +777 )
Norfolk 44,699 ( +363 )
Chesapeake 53,044 ( +351 )
Newport News 38,812 ( +350 )
Hampton 29,798 ( +273 )
Portsmouth 21,926 ( +206 )
James City 16,455 ( +176 )
Suffolk 19,903 ( +151 )
York 10,767 ( +105 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 202,413 ( +2,598 )
Loudoun 77,328 ( +1,032 )
Prince William 102,998 ( +974 )
Arlington 51,021 ( +826 )
Alexandria 35,393 ( +509 )
Stafford 33,017 ( +337 )
Spotsylvania 28,878 ( +236 )
Additional Localities
Albemarle 20,015 ( +246 )
Roanoke County 22,570 ( +176 )
Pittsylvania 14,922 ( +159 )
Frederick 21,617 ( +156 )
Charlottesville 10,181 ( +154 )
Roanoke City 22,514 ( +149 )
Bedford 17,886 ( +145 )
Henry 12,728 ( +140 )
Montgomery 20,265 ( +120 )
Danville 11,653 ( +109 )
Campbell 13,120 ( +102 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (June 4-10)
Accomack 7,239 ( +50 )
Albemarle 20,015 ( +246 )
Alexandria 35,393 ( +509 )
Alleghany 3,435 ( +29 )
Amelia 2,771 ( +16 )
Amherst 7,537 ( +42 )
Appomattox 3,989 ( +27 )
Arlington 51,021 ( +826 )
Augusta 19,747 ( +120 )
Bath 945 ( +8 )
Bedford 17,886 ( +145 )
Bland 1,826 ( +5 )
Botetourt 7,861 ( +41 )
Bristol 4,550 ( +25 )
Brunswick 3,375 ( +16 )
Buchanan 4,981 ( +20 )
Buckingham 4,180 ( +10 )
Buena Vista City 2,065 ( +15 )
Campbell 13,120 ( +102 )
Caroline 7,260 ( +60 )
Carroll 6,965 ( +48 )
Charles City 1,226 ( +17 )
Charlotte 2,631 ( +9 )
Charlottesville 10,181 ( +154 )
Chesapeake 53,044 ( +351 )
Chesterfield 79,417 (+ 799 )
Clarke 2,833 ( +33 )
Colonial Heights 5,148 ( +35 )
Covington 1,438 ( +24 )
Craig 1,154 ( +8 )
Culpeper 11,756 ( +39 )
Cumberland 1,421 ( +11 )
Danville 11,653 ( +109 )
Dickenson 3,382 ( +22 )
Dinwiddie 5,644 ( +43 )
Emporia 1,230 ( +6 )
Essex 2,350 ( +14 )
Fairfax 202,413 ( +2,598 )
Fairfax City 2,146 ( +10 )
Falls Church 2,494 ( +49 )
Fauquier 13,680 ( +69 )
Floyd 2,675 ( +26 )
Fluvanna 5,564 ( +40 )
Franklin City 2,351 ( +9 )
Franklin County 11,406 ( +86 )
Frederick 21,617 ( +156 )
Fredericksburg 5,745 ( +33 )
Galax 2,638 ( +9 )
Giles 4,248 ( +8 )
Gloucester 7,669 ( +39 )
Goochland 4,365 ( +51 )
Grayson 4,173 ( +34 )
Greene 4,244 ( +28 )
Greensville 3,424 ( +21 )
Halifax 7,649 ( +68 )
Hampton 29,798 ( +273 )
Hanover 23,324 ( +160 )
Harrisonburg 13,837 ( +81 )
Henrico 71,186 ( +725 )
Henry 12,728 ( +140 )
Highland 398 ( +2 )
Hopewell 6,335 ( +41 )
Isle of Wight 7,656 ( +47 )
James City 16,455 ( +176 )
King and Queen 1,177 ( +3 )
King George 5,400 ( +57 )
King William 3,868 (+ 21 )
Lancaster 1,911 ( +10 )
Lee 6,263 ( +19 )
Lexington 2,938 ( +18 )
Loudoun 77,328 ( +1,032 )
Louisa 7,094 ( +35 )
Lunenburg 2,612 ( +64 )
Lynchburg 20,403 ( +194 )
Madison 2,530 ( +20 )
Manassas City 9,648 ( +58 )
Manassas Park 3,974 ( +31 )
Martinsville 3,573 ( +26 )
Mathews 1,564 ( +6 )
Mecklenburg 6,488 ( +51 )
Middlesex 1,949 ( +17 )
Montgomery 20,265 ( +120 )
Nelson 2,686 ( +11 )
New Kent 4,911 ( +34 )
Newport News 38,812 ( +350 )
Norfolk 44,699 ( +363 )
Northampton 2,259 ( +20 )
Northumberland 2,269 ( +13 )
Norton 1,352 ( +4 )
Nottoway 4,423 ( +35 )
Orange 7,212 ( +48 )
Page 5,780 ( +18 )
Patrick 3,821 ( +17 )
Petersburg 8,444 ( +35 )
Pittsylvania 14,922 ( +159 )
Poquoson 2,490 ( +14 )
Portsmouth 21,926 ( +206 )
Powhatan 5,398 ( +38 )
Prince Edward 5,258 ( +27 )
Prince George 9,234 ( +42 )
Prince William 102,998 ( +974 )
Pulaski 7,568 ( +53 )
Radford 5,224 ( +29 )
Rappahannock 1,092 ( +13 )
Richmond City 48,608 ( +498 )
Richmond County 2,643 ( -5 )
Roanoke City 22,514 ( +149 )
Roanoke County 22,570 ( +176 )
Rockbridge 3,411 ( +27 )
Rockingham 14,907 ( +48 )
Russell 7,029 ( +28 )
Salem 5,948 ( +42 )
Scott 5,932 ( +32 )
Shenandoah 11,204 ( +59 )
Smyth 9,112 ( +82 )
Southampton 3,600 ( +20 )
Spotsylvania 28,878 ( +236 )
Stafford 33,017 ( +337 )
Staunton 5,936 ( +47 )
Suffolk 19,903 ( +151 )
Surry 1,147 ( +8 )
Sussex 2,477 ( +28 )
Tazewell 10,573 ( +67 )
Virginia Beach 95,392 ( +777 )
Warren 8,974 ( +76 )
Washington 14,193 ( +82 )
Waynesboro 6,183 ( +22 )
Westmoreland 3,377 ( +20 )
Williamsburg 1,894 ( +7 )
Winchester 6,614 ( +28 )
Wise 10,615 ( +87 )
Wythe 7,746 ( +44 )
York 10,767 ( +105 )
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.