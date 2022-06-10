CDC Map: Masks now urged for 22 Virginia localities, including Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for 22 localities in Virginia, and continues to be urged for much of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as new cases in Virginia decreased 12% last week and 73.7% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. also decreased 8.5% as of the week of June 1, and 82.9% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, June 9 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on June 9, 2022.

Twenty-two localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Hanover, Henrico, Prince George and the City of Richmond.

Sixty-nine localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including parts of Central Virginia. Forty-two localities now rank as low.

Officials with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) previously said areas in high have additional safety recommendations from the CDC.

"The biggest difference between high and some of the lower level guidance is we are strongly recommending people wear masks while in indoor public spaces now. Especially individuals who are immunocompromised, at high risk of severe illness, or those people that might be around people that are at higher risks," RHHD Epidemiologist Emily Rich said. "We also recommend that masks are worn anytime you're on public transportation that includes buses, airplanes, trains, etc. You should also wear masks in school or clinical settings. And of course, you can always wear masks if you just prefer to."

Rich said people who are immunocompromised should also consider additional precautions.

"There is a list on the CDC website of some conditions that might put you into that higher risk category," said Rich. "So, I definitely recommend people check the CDC website and talk to their healthcare providers to figure out what additional recommendations they might be following."

The CDC also continues to recommend people to get tested if they are showing symptoms, regardless of the level in their community.

"In Richmond, you can get free tests from some of the libraries," said Rich, who added you can also get free tests from the federal government. "And if you would like to get a test that's not an at home test, Richmond and Henrico do host several testing events each week, which you can find on our website. You can also always pick up tests from a pharmacy and submit a claim with your insurance if you have insurance."

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

22 Virginia localities this week; up from 12 localities last week

Appomattox (ranked low last week)

Botetourt (ranked low last week)

Campbell (ranked low last week)

Charles City (ranked medium last week)

Chesterfield (no change from last week)

Clarke (ranked medium last week)

Colonial Heights (no change from last week)

Galax (no change from last week)

Grayson (ranked medium last week)

Halifax (no change from last week)

Hanover (ranked medium last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

Hopewell (ranked medium last week)

Lunenburg (no change from last week)

Lynchburg (ranked low last week)

Mecklenburg (no change from last week)

Middlesex (ranked medium last week)

Prince George (ranked low last week)

Richmond City (no change from last week)

Roanoke County (ranked medium last week)

Sussex (ranked low last week)

Warren (ranked low last week)

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

69 Virginia localities this week; up from 65 localities last week

Albemarle (no change from last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Amelia (no change from last week)

Amherst (ranked low last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Augusta (ranked high last week)

Bath (no change from last week)

Bedford (ranked low last week)

Bland (no change from last week)

Brunswick (ranked low last week)

Buchanan (no change from last week)

Buckingham (no change from last week)

Buena Vista (no change from last week)

Caroline (ranked low last week)

Carroll (no change from last week)

Charlotte (ranked high last week)

Charlottesville (no change from last week)

Chesapeake (ranked low last week)

Covington (no change from last week)

Craig (ranked low last week)

Cumberland (no change from last week)

Danville (ranked low last week)

Dinwiddie (ranked low last week)

Essex (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (ranked low last week)

Floyd (ranked low last week)

Franklin County (ranked low last week)

Frederick (no change from last week)

Goochland (no change from last week)

Greensville (ranked low last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Henry (no change from last week)

James City (no change from last week)

King and Queen (no change from last week)

King George (no change from last week)

King William (no change from last week)

Lancaster (no change from last week)

Lexington (ranked high last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Madison (ranked low last week)

Manassas Park (no change from last week)

New Kent (no change from last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Norton (no change from last week)

Nottoway (no change from last week)

Petersburg (ranked low last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (no change from last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Prince Edward (ranked high last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Radford (no change from last week)

Richmond County (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (no change from last week)

Salem (no change from last week)

Shenandoah (ranked low last week)

Spotsylvania (no change from last week)

Stafford (no change from last week)

Staunton (no change from last week)

Suffolk (no change from last week)

Surry (ranked low last week)

Tazewell (no change from last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Westmoreland (no change from last week)

Winchester (ranked low last week)

Wise (ranked low last week)

Wythe (ranked low last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

42 Virginia localities this week; down from 57 localities last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Alleghany (no change from last week)

Bristol (no change from last week)

Culpeper (no change from last week)

Dickenson (no change from last week)

Emporia (ranked medium last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (ranked medium last week)

Franklin (no change from last week)

Fredericksburg (ranked medium last week)

Giles (ranked medium last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Greene (no change from last week)

Harrisonburg (no change from last week)

Highland (ranked medium last week)

Isle of Wight (no change from last week)

Lee (no change from last week)

Louisa (no change from last week)

Manassas (ranked medium last week)

Martinsville (ranked medium last week)

Mathews (no change from last week)

Montgomery (no change from last week)

Nelson (no change from last week)

Norfolk (no change from last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Orange (no change from last week)

Page (no change from last week)

Patrick (no change from last week)

Poquoson (ranked medium last week)

Pulaski (no change from last week)

Rappahannock (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (ranked medium last week)

Rockingham (no change from last week)

Russell (no change from last week)

Scott (no change from last week)

Smyth (no change from last week)

Southampton (ranked medium last week)

Washington (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (ranked medium last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

York (ranked medium last week)

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Low

Albemarle Medium

Alexandria Medium

Alleghany Low

Amelia Medium

Amherst Medium

Appomattox High

Arlington Medium

Augusta Medium

Bath Medium

Bedford Medium

Bland Medium

Botetourt High

Bristol Low

Brunswick Medium

Buchanan Medium

Buckingham Medium

Buena Vista Medium

Campbell High

Caroline Medium

Carroll Medium

Charles City High

Charlotte Medium

Charlottesville Medium

Chesapeake Medium

Chesterfield High

Clarke High

Colonial Heights High

Covington Medium

Craig Medium

Culpeper Low

Cumberland Medium

Danville Medium

Dickenson Low

Dinwiddie Medium

Emporia Low

Essex Medium

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Medium

Falls Church Medium

Fauquier Low

Floyd Medium

Fluvanna Low

Franklin City Low

Franklin County Medium

Frederick Medium

Fredericksburg Low

Galax High

Giles Low

Gloucester Low

Goochland Medium

Grayson High

Greene Low

Greensville Medium

Halifax High

Hampton Medium

Hanover High

Harrisonburg Low

Henrico High

Henry Medium

Highland Low

Hopewell High

Isle of Wight Low

James City Medium

King and Queen Medium

King George Medium

King William Medium

Lancaster Medium

Lee Low

Lexington Medium

Loudoun Medium

Louisa Low

Lunenburg High

Lynchburg High

Madison Medium

Manassas Low

Manassas Park Medium

Martinsville Low

Mathews Low

Mecklenburg High

Middlesex High

Montgomery Low

Nelson Low

New Kent Medium

Newport News Medium

Norfolk Low

Northampton Low

Northumberland Medium

Norton Medium

Nottoway Medium

Orange Low

Page Low

Patrick Low

Petersburg Medium

Pittsylvania Medium

Poquoson Low

Portsmouth Medium

Powhatan Medium

Prince Edward Medium

Prince George High

Prince William Medium

Pulaski Low

Radford Medium

Rappahannock Low

Richmond City High

Richmond County Medium

Roanoke City Medium

Roanoke County High

Rockbridge Low

Rockingham Low

Russell Low

Salem Medium

Scott Low

Shenandoah Medium

Smyth Low

Southampton Low

Spotsylvania Medium

Stafford Medium

Staunton Medium

Suffolk Medium

Surry Medium

Sussex High

Tazewell Medium

Virginia Beach Medium

Warren High

Washington Low

Waynesboro Low

Westmoreland Medium

Williamsburg Low

Winchester Medium

Wise Medium

Wythe Medium

York Low

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.