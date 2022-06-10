Watch
CDC Map: Masks now urged for 22 Virginia localities, including Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond

Masks still recommended for Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, Prince George and Richmond
VCU Health's infectious diseases chief: 'Reconsider using masks' during COVID uptick
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 22:09:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for 22 localities in Virginia, and continues to be urged for much of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as new cases in Virginia decreased 12% last week and 73.7% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. also decreased 8.5% as of the week of June 1, and 82.9% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, June 9 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: New COVID cases in Virginia down 12% last week; 73.7% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on June 9, 2022.

Twenty-two localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Hanover, Henrico, Prince George and the City of Richmond.

Sixty-nine localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including parts of Central Virginia. Forty-two localities now rank as low.

Officials with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) previously said areas in high have additional safety recommendations from the CDC.

"The biggest difference between high and some of the lower level guidance is we are strongly recommending people wear masks while in indoor public spaces now. Especially individuals who are immunocompromised, at high risk of severe illness, or those people that might be around people that are at higher risks," RHHD Epidemiologist Emily Rich said. "We also recommend that masks are worn anytime you're on public transportation that includes buses, airplanes, trains, etc. You should also wear masks in school or clinical settings. And of course, you can always wear masks if you just prefer to."

Rich said people who are immunocompromised should also consider additional precautions.

"There is a list on the CDC website of some conditions that might put you into that higher risk category," said Rich. "So, I definitely recommend people check the CDC website and talk to their healthcare providers to figure out what additional recommendations they might be following."

The CDC also continues to recommend people to get tested if they are showing symptoms, regardless of the level in their community.

"In Richmond, you can get free tests from some of the libraries," said Rich, who added you can also get free tests from the federal government. "And if you would like to get a test that's not an at home test, Richmond and Henrico do host several testing events each week, which you can find on our website. You can also always pick up tests from a pharmacy and submit a claim with your insurance if you have insurance."

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 22 Virginia localities this week; up from 12 localities last week

Appomattox (ranked low last week)
Botetourt (ranked low last week)
Campbell (ranked low last week)
Charles City (ranked medium last week)
Chesterfield (no change from last week)
Clarke (ranked medium last week)
Colonial Heights (no change from last week)
Galax (no change from last week)
Grayson (ranked medium last week)
Halifax (no change from last week)
Hanover (ranked medium last week)
Henrico (no change from last week)
Hopewell (ranked medium last week)
Lunenburg (no change from last week)
Lynchburg (ranked low last week)
Mecklenburg (no change from last week)
Middlesex (ranked medium last week)
Prince George (ranked low last week)
Richmond City (no change from last week)
Roanoke County (ranked medium last week)
Sussex (ranked low last week)
Warren (ranked low last week)

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 69 Virginia localities this week; up from 65 localities last week

Albemarle (no change from last week)
Alexandria (no change from last week)
Amelia (no change from last week)
Amherst (ranked low last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Augusta (ranked high last week)
Bath (no change from last week)
Bedford (ranked low last week)
Bland (no change from last week)
Brunswick (ranked low last week)
Buchanan (no change from last week)
Buckingham (no change from last week)
Buena Vista (no change from last week)
Caroline (ranked low last week)
Carroll (no change from last week)
Charlotte (ranked high last week)
Charlottesville (no change from last week)
Chesapeake (ranked low last week)
Covington (no change from last week)
Craig (ranked low last week)
Cumberland (no change from last week)
Danville (ranked low last week)
Dinwiddie (ranked low last week)
Essex (no change from last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (ranked low last week)
Floyd (ranked low last week)
Franklin County (ranked low last week)
Frederick (no change from last week)
Goochland (no change from last week)
Greensville (ranked low last week)
Hampton (no change from last week)
Henry (no change from last week)
James City (no change from last week)
King and Queen (no change from last week)
King George (no change from last week)
King William (no change from last week)
Lancaster (no change from last week)
Lexington (ranked high last week)
Loudoun (no change from last week)
Madison (ranked low last week)
Manassas Park (no change from last week)
New Kent (no change from last week)
Newport News (no change from last week)
Northumberland (no change from last week)
Norton (no change from last week)
Nottoway (no change from last week)
Petersburg (ranked low last week)
Pittsylvania (no change from last week)
Portsmouth (no change from last week)
Powhatan (no change from last week)
Prince Edward (ranked high last week)
Prince William (no change from last week)
Radford (no change from last week)
Richmond County (no change from last week)
Roanoke City (no change from last week)
Salem (no change from last week)
Shenandoah (ranked low last week)
Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Staunton (no change from last week)
Suffolk (no change from last week)
Surry (ranked low last week)
Tazewell (no change from last week)
Virginia Beach (no change from last week)
Westmoreland (no change from last week)
Winchester (ranked low last week)
Wise (ranked low last week)
Wythe (ranked low last week)

    Low Community Level

    • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
    • Get tested if you have symptoms
    • 42 Virginia localities this week; down from 57 localities last week

    Accomack (no change from last week)
    Alleghany (no change from last week)
    Bristol (no change from last week)
    Culpeper (no change from last week)
    Dickenson (no change from last week)
    Emporia (ranked medium last week)
    Fairfax City (no change from last week)
    Fauquier (no change from last week)
    Fluvanna (ranked medium last week)
    Franklin (no change from last week)
    Fredericksburg (ranked medium last week)
    Giles (ranked medium last week)
    Gloucester (no change from last week)
    Greene (no change from last week)
    Harrisonburg (no change from last week)
    Highland (ranked medium last week)
    Isle of Wight (no change from last week)
    Lee (no change from last week)
    Louisa (no change from last week)
    Manassas (ranked medium last week)
    Martinsville (ranked medium last week)
    Mathews (no change from last week)
    Montgomery (no change from last week)
    Nelson (no change from last week)
    Norfolk (no change from last week)
    Northampton (no change from last week)
    Orange (no change from last week)
    Page (no change from last week)
    Patrick (no change from last week)
    Poquoson (ranked medium last week)
    Pulaski (no change from last week)
    Rappahannock (no change from last week)
    Rockbridge (ranked medium last week)
    Rockingham (no change from last week)
    Russell (no change from last week)
    Scott (no change from last week)
    Smyth (no change from last week)
    Southampton (ranked medium last week)
    Washington (no change from last week)
    Waynesboro (ranked medium last week)
    Williamsburg (no change from last week)
    York (ranked medium last week)

    RELATED: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

    Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

    Accomack Low
    Albemarle Medium
    Alexandria Medium
    Alleghany Low
    Amelia Medium
    Amherst Medium
    Appomattox High
    Arlington Medium
    Augusta Medium

    Bath Medium
    Bedford Medium
    Bland Medium
    Botetourt High
    Bristol Low
    Brunswick Medium
    Buchanan Medium
    Buckingham Medium
    Buena Vista Medium

    Campbell High
    Caroline Medium
    Carroll Medium
    Charles City High
    Charlotte Medium
    Charlottesville Medium
    Chesapeake Medium
    Chesterfield High
    Clarke High
    Colonial Heights High
    Covington Medium
    Craig Medium
    Culpeper Low
    Cumberland Medium

    Danville Medium
    Dickenson Low
    Dinwiddie Medium

    Emporia Low
    Essex Medium

    Fairfax City Low
    Fairfax County Medium
    Falls Church Medium
    Fauquier Low
    Floyd Medium
    Fluvanna Low
    Franklin City Low
    Franklin County Medium
    Frederick Medium
    Fredericksburg Low

    Galax High
    Giles Low
    Gloucester Low
    Goochland Medium
    Grayson High
    Greene Low
    Greensville Medium

    Halifax High
    Hampton Medium
    Hanover High
    Harrisonburg Low
    Henrico High
    Henry Medium
    Highland Low
    Hopewell High

    Isle of Wight Low

    James City Medium

    King and Queen Medium
    King George Medium
    King William Medium

    Lancaster Medium
    Lee Low
    Lexington Medium
    Loudoun Medium
    Louisa Low
    Lunenburg High
    Lynchburg High

    Madison Medium
    Manassas Low
    Manassas Park Medium
    Martinsville Low
    Mathews Low
    Mecklenburg High
    Middlesex High
    Montgomery Low

    Nelson Low
    New Kent Medium
    Newport News Medium
    Norfolk Low
    Northampton Low
    Northumberland Medium
    Norton Medium
    Nottoway Medium

    Orange Low

    Page Low
    Patrick Low
    Petersburg Medium
    Pittsylvania Medium
    Poquoson Low
    Portsmouth Medium
    Powhatan Medium
    Prince Edward Medium
    Prince George High
    Prince William Medium
    Pulaski Low

    Radford Medium
    Rappahannock Low
    Richmond City High
    Richmond County Medium
    Roanoke City Medium
    Roanoke County High
    Rockbridge Low
    Rockingham Low
    Russell Low

    Salem Medium
    Scott Low
    Shenandoah Medium
    Smyth Low
    Southampton Low
    Spotsylvania Medium
    Stafford Medium
    Staunton Medium
    Suffolk Medium
    Surry Medium
    Sussex High

    Tazewell Medium

    Virginia Beach Medium

    Warren High
    Washington Low
    Waynesboro Low
    Westmoreland Medium
    Williamsburg Low
    Winchester Medium
    Wise Medium
    Wythe Medium

    York Low

    Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
