County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

The BA.5 subvariant is driving a rise in COVID infections. Dr. Celine Gounder talks on "CBS Mornings" about who needs to get a booster now, and the plan to revise booster vaccines.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 12:39:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 18,349 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 58,089 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,890,973.

As of Friday's update, 53,159 (+237 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,740 (+110) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 22.3%; new cases down 6% last week

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on July 7, 2022.
Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 21 Virginia localities, including parts of Metro Richmond

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (July 2-8):

Central Virginia
Chesterfield 82,657 ( +763 )
Henrico 74,419 ( +657 )
Richmond City 50,808 ( +466 )
Hanover 24,209 ( +176 )

Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 99,010 ( +769 )
Newport News 40,646 ( +408 )
Chesapeake 54,944 ( +353 )
Norfolk 46,392 ( +354 )
Hampton 31,329 ( +344 )
James City 17,309 ( +206 )
Suffolk 20,623 ( +148 )
Portsmouth 22,652 ( +127 )
York 11,242 ( +114 )

Northern Virginia
Fairfax 213,680 ( +2,249 )
Prince William 106,823 ( +740 )
Loudoun 81,147 ( +691 )
Arlington 54,512 ( +671 )
Alexandria 37,453 ( +451 )
Stafford 34,447 ( +314 )
Spotsylvania 29,912 ( +246 )

Additional Localities
Campbell 14,093 ( +243 )
Augusta 20,352 ( +172 )
Frederick 22,271 ( +162 )
Roanoke City 23,224 ( +162 )
Roanoke County 23,271 ( +162 )
Albemarle 20,826 ( +158 )
Washington 14,623 ( +121 )
Montgomery 20,798 ( +116 )
Bedford 18,382 ( +115 )
Henry 13,224 ( +100 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (July 2-8)

Accomack 7,498 ( +53 )
Albemarle 20,826 ( +158 )
Alexandria 37,453 ( +451 )
Alleghany 3,601 ( +60 )
Amelia 2,864 ( +22 )
Amherst 7,862 ( +63 )
Appomattox 4,121 ( +35 )
Arlington 54,512 ( +671 )
Augusta 20,352 ( +172 )

Bath 966 ( +5 )
Bedford 18,382 ( +115 )
Bland 1,866 ( +11 )
Botetourt 8,059 ( +51 )
Bristol 4,691 ( +40 )
Brunswick 3,451 ( +16 )
Buchanan 5,067 ( +34 )
Buckingham 4,251 ( +28 )
Buena Vista City 2,141 ( +13 )

Campbell 14,093 ( +243 )
Caroline 7,526 ( +60 )
Carroll 7,201 ( +61 )
Charles City 1,260 ( +7 )
Charlotte 2,720 ( +20 )
Charlottesville 10,612 ( +92 )
Chesapeake 54,944 ( +353 )
Chesterfield 82,657 ( +763 )
Clarke 2,926 ( +15 )
Colonial Heights 5,326 ( +45 )
Covington 1,493 ( +13 )
Craig 1,171 ( +5 )
Culpeper 12,091 ( +71 )
Cumberland 1,477 ( +9 )

Danville 12,031 ( +98 )
Dickenson 3,526 ( +40 )
Dinwiddie 5,897 ( +54 )

Emporia 1,257 ( +8 )
Essex 2,393 ( +12 )

Fairfax 213,680 ( +2,249 )
Fairfax City 2,222 ( +18 )
Falls Church 2,721 ( +33 )
Fauquier 14,101 ( +87 )
Floyd 2,741 ( +12 )
Fluvanna 5,750 ( +42 )
Franklin City 2,412 ( +8 )
Franklin County 11,778 ( +68 )
Frederick 22,271 ( +162 )
Fredericksburg 5,925 ( +27 )

Galax 2,769 ( +35 )
Giles 4,317 ( +14 )
Gloucester 7,930 ( +54 )
Goochland 4,542 ( +26 )
Grayson 4,275 ( +20 )
Greene 4,362 ( +40 )
Greensville 3,504 ( +6 )

Halifax 7,951 ( +71 )
Hampton 31,329 ( +344 )
Hanover 24,209 ( +176 )
Harrisonburg 14,112 ( +74 )
Henrico 74,419 ( +657 )
Henry 13,224 ( +100 )
Highland 407 ( +1 )
Hopewell 6,524 ( +40 )

Isle of Wight 7,899 ( +44 )

James City 17,309 ( +206 )

King and Queen 1,206 ( +6 )
King George 5,648 ( +72 )
King William 3,981 ( +24 )

Lancaster 1,985 ( +19 )
Lee 6,409 ( +34 )
Lexington 2,958 ( +4 )
Loudoun 81,147 ( +691 )
Louisa 7,334 ( +48 )
Lunenburg 2,710 ( +8 )
Lynchburg 20,880 ( +40 )

Madison 2,607 ( +8 )
Manassas City 9,976 ( +70 )
Manassas Park 4,114 ( +52 )
Martinsville 3,653 ( +21 )
Mathews 1,630 ( +12 )
Mecklenburg 6,687 ( +33 )
Middlesex 2,018 ( +12 )
Montgomery 20,798 ( +116 )

Nelson 2,782 ( +20 )
New Kent 5,079 ( +41 )
Newport News 40,646 ( +408 )
Norfolk 46,392 ( +354 )
Northampton 2,354 ( +15 )
Northumberland 2,330 ( +15 )
Norton 1,401 ( +11 )
Nottoway 4,579 ( +20 )

Orange 7,437 ( +63 )

Page 5,877 ( +17 )
Patrick 3,922 ( +26 )
Petersburg 8,712 ( +41 )
Pittsylvania 15,307 ( +89 )
Poquoson 2,555 ( +18 )
Portsmouth 22,652 ( +127 )
Powhatan 5,563 ( +42 )
Prince Edward 5,404 ( +33 )
Prince George 9,563 ( +65 )
Prince William 106,823 ( +740 )
Pulaski 7,842 ( +82 )

Radford 5,337 ( +15 )
Rappahannock 1,110 ( +4 )
Richmond City 50,808 ( +466 )
Richmond County 2,686 ( +12 )
Roanoke City 23,224 ( +162 )
Roanoke County 23,271 ( +162 )
Rockbridge 3,581 ( +38 )
Rockingham 15,333 ( +83 )
Russell 7,223 ( +54 )

Salem 6,141 ( +59 )
Scott 6,060 ( +31 )
Shenandoah 11,464 ( +59 )
Smyth 9,372 ( +77 )
Southampton 3,682 ( +25 )
Spotsylvania 29,912 ( +246 )
Stafford 34,447 ( +314 )
Staunton 6,138 ( +40 )
Suffolk 20,623 ( +148 )
Surry 1,179 ( +10 )
Sussex 2,564 ( +14 )

Tazewell 10,835 ( +67 )

Virginia Beach 99,010 ( +769 )

Warren 9,291 ( +60 )
Washington 14,623 ( +121 )
Waynesboro 6,358 ( +25 )
Westmoreland 3,457 ( +15 )
Williamsburg 1,940 ( +17 )
Winchester 6,797 ( +24 )
Wise 11,057 ( +91 )
Wythe 8,000 ( +57 )

York 11,242 ( +114 )

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
