RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 18,349 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 58,089 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,890,973.

As of Friday's update, 53,159 (+237 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,740 (+110) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on July 7, 2022.

Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 21 Virginia localities, including parts of Metro Richmond

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (July 2-8):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 82,657 ( +763 )

Henrico 74,419 ( +657 )

Richmond City 50,808 ( +466 )

Hanover 24,209 ( +176 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 99,010 ( +769 )

Newport News 40,646 ( +408 )

Chesapeake 54,944 ( +353 )

Norfolk 46,392 ( +354 )

Hampton 31,329 ( +344 )

James City 17,309 ( +206 )

Suffolk 20,623 ( +148 )

Portsmouth 22,652 ( +127 )

York 11,242 ( +114 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 213,680 ( +2,249 )

Prince William 106,823 ( +740 )

Loudoun 81,147 ( +691 )

Arlington 54,512 ( +671 )

Alexandria 37,453 ( +451 )

Stafford 34,447 ( +314 )

Spotsylvania 29,912 ( +246 )

Additional Localities

Campbell 14,093 ( +243 )

Augusta 20,352 ( +172 )

Frederick 22,271 ( +162 )

Roanoke City 23,224 ( +162 )

Roanoke County 23,271 ( +162 )

Albemarle 20,826 ( +158 )

Washington 14,623 ( +121 )

Montgomery 20,798 ( +116 )

Bedford 18,382 ( +115 )

Henry 13,224 ( +100 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (July 2-8)

Accomack 7,498 ( +53 )

Albemarle 20,826 ( +158 )

Alexandria 37,453 ( +451 )

Alleghany 3,601 ( +60 )

Amelia 2,864 ( +22 )

Amherst 7,862 ( +63 )

Appomattox 4,121 ( +35 )

Arlington 54,512 ( +671 )

Augusta 20,352 ( +172 )

Bath 966 ( +5 )

Bedford 18,382 ( +115 )

Bland 1,866 ( +11 )

Botetourt 8,059 ( +51 )

Bristol 4,691 ( +40 )

Brunswick 3,451 ( +16 )

Buchanan 5,067 ( +34 )

Buckingham 4,251 ( +28 )

Buena Vista City 2,141 ( +13 )

Campbell 14,093 ( +243 )

Caroline 7,526 ( +60 )

Carroll 7,201 ( +61 )

Charles City 1,260 ( +7 )

Charlotte 2,720 ( +20 )

Charlottesville 10,612 ( +92 )

Chesapeake 54,944 ( +353 )

Chesterfield 82,657 ( +763 )

Clarke 2,926 ( +15 )

Colonial Heights 5,326 ( +45 )

Covington 1,493 ( +13 )

Craig 1,171 ( +5 )

Culpeper 12,091 ( +71 )

Cumberland 1,477 ( +9 )

Danville 12,031 ( +98 )

Dickenson 3,526 ( +40 )

Dinwiddie 5,897 ( +54 )

Emporia 1,257 ( +8 )

Essex 2,393 ( +12 )

Fairfax 213,680 ( +2,249 )

Fairfax City 2,222 ( +18 )

Falls Church 2,721 ( +33 )

Fauquier 14,101 ( +87 )

Floyd 2,741 ( +12 )

Fluvanna 5,750 ( +42 )

Franklin City 2,412 ( +8 )

Franklin County 11,778 ( +68 )

Frederick 22,271 ( +162 )

Fredericksburg 5,925 ( +27 )

Galax 2,769 ( +35 )

Giles 4,317 ( +14 )

Gloucester 7,930 ( +54 )

Goochland 4,542 ( +26 )

Grayson 4,275 ( +20 )

Greene 4,362 ( +40 )

Greensville 3,504 ( +6 )

Halifax 7,951 ( +71 )

Hampton 31,329 ( +344 )

Hanover 24,209 ( +176 )

Harrisonburg 14,112 ( +74 )

Henrico 74,419 ( +657 )

Henry 13,224 ( +100 )

Highland 407 ( +1 )

Hopewell 6,524 ( +40 )

Isle of Wight 7,899 ( +44 )

James City 17,309 ( +206 )

King and Queen 1,206 ( +6 )

King George 5,648 ( +72 )

King William 3,981 ( +24 )

Lancaster 1,985 ( +19 )

Lee 6,409 ( +34 )

Lexington 2,958 ( +4 )

Loudoun 81,147 ( +691 )

Louisa 7,334 ( +48 )

Lunenburg 2,710 ( +8 )

Lynchburg 20,880 ( +40 )

Madison 2,607 ( +8 )

Manassas City 9,976 ( +70 )

Manassas Park 4,114 ( +52 )

Martinsville 3,653 ( +21 )

Mathews 1,630 ( +12 )

Mecklenburg 6,687 ( +33 )

Middlesex 2,018 ( +12 )

Montgomery 20,798 ( +116 )

Nelson 2,782 ( +20 )

New Kent 5,079 ( +41 )

Newport News 40,646 ( +408 )

Norfolk 46,392 ( +354 )

Northampton 2,354 ( +15 )

Northumberland 2,330 ( +15 )

Norton 1,401 ( +11 )

Nottoway 4,579 ( +20 )

Orange 7,437 ( +63 )

Page 5,877 ( +17 )

Patrick 3,922 ( +26 )

Petersburg 8,712 ( +41 )

Pittsylvania 15,307 ( +89 )

Poquoson 2,555 ( +18 )

Portsmouth 22,652 ( +127 )

Powhatan 5,563 ( +42 )

Prince Edward 5,404 ( +33 )

Prince George 9,563 ( +65 )

Prince William 106,823 ( +740 )

Pulaski 7,842 ( +82 )

Radford 5,337 ( +15 )

Rappahannock 1,110 ( +4 )

Richmond City 50,808 ( +466 )

Richmond County 2,686 ( +12 )

Roanoke City 23,224 ( +162 )

Roanoke County 23,271 ( +162 )

Rockbridge 3,581 ( +38 )

Rockingham 15,333 ( +83 )

Russell 7,223 ( +54 )

Salem 6,141 ( +59 )

Scott 6,060 ( +31 )

Shenandoah 11,464 ( +59 )

Smyth 9,372 ( +77 )

Southampton 3,682 ( +25 )

Spotsylvania 29,912 ( +246 )

Stafford 34,447 ( +314 )

Staunton 6,138 ( +40 )

Suffolk 20,623 ( +148 )

Surry 1,179 ( +10 )

Sussex 2,564 ( +14 )

Tazewell 10,835 ( +67 )

Virginia Beach 99,010 ( +769 )

Warren 9,291 ( +60 )

Washington 14,623 ( +121 )

Waynesboro 6,358 ( +25 )

Westmoreland 3,457 ( +15 )

Williamsburg 1,940 ( +17 )

Winchester 6,797 ( +24 )

Wise 11,057 ( +91 )

Wythe 8,000 ( +57 )

York 11,242 ( +114 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

