RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for 21 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate climbed to 22.3%, but new cases dropped 6% last week. are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 5.6% as of the week of June 22, and 83.2% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, July 9 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on July 7, 2022.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Twenty-one localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Henrico, Lancaster, Middlesex, Northumberland, Nottoway and the city of Richmond.

Sixty localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Hopewell, King and Queen, King William, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince Edward and Richmond County.

Fifty-two localities now rank as low.

Officials with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) previously said areas in high have additional safety recommendations from the CDC.

"The biggest difference between high and some of the lower level guidance is we are strongly recommending people wear masks while in indoor public spaces now. Especially individuals who are immunocompromised, at high risk of severe illness, or those people that might be around people that are at higher risks," RHHD Epidemiologist Emily Rich said. "We also recommend that masks are worn anytime you're on public transportation that includes buses, airplanes, trains, etc. You should also wear masks in school or clinical settings. And of course, you can always wear masks if you just prefer to."

Rich said people who are immunocompromised should also consider additional precautions.

"There is a list on the CDC website of some conditions that might put you into that higher risk category," said Rich. "So, I definitely recommend people check the CDC website and talk to their healthcare providers to figure out what additional recommendations they might be following."

The CDC also continues to recommend people to get tested if they are showing symptoms, regardless of the level in their community.

"In Richmond, you can get free tests from some of the libraries," said Rich, who added you can also get free tests from the federal government. "And if you would like to get a test that's not an at home test, Richmond and Henrico do host several testing events each week, which you can find on our website. You can also always pick up tests from a pharmacy and submit a claim with your insurance if you have insurance."

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

21 Virginia localities this week; down from 28 localities last week

Alleghany (ranked medium last week)

Amelia (ranked medium last week)

Amherst (no change from last week)

Appomattox (ranked medium last week)

Campbell (no change from last week)

Charles City (ranked medium last week)

Charlotte (ranked medium last week)

Chesterfield (no change from last week)

Colonial Heights (no change from last week)

Covington (ranked low last week)

Halifax (no change from last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

Lancaster (ranked medium last week)

Lunenburg (no change from last week)

Lynchburg (ranked medium last week)

Mecklenburg (no change from last week)

Middlesex (ranked medium last week)

Northumberland (ranked medium last week)

Nottoway (ranked medium last week)

Richmond (no change from last week)

Salem (ranked medium last week)

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

60 Virginia localities this week; up from 75 localities last week

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Augusta (no change from last week)

Bath (ranked low last week)

Bedford (no change from last week)

Bland (ranked low last week)

Botetourt (no change from last week)

Bristol (no change from last week)

Buchanan (ranked low last week)

Caroline (ranked low last week)

Charlottesville (ranked high last week)

Craig (no change from last week)

Cumberland (no change from last week)

Danville (no change from last week)

Dickenson (no change from last week)

Dinwiddie (ranked high last week)

Essex (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Floyd (no change from last week)

Franklin County (no change from last week)

Frederick (ranked low last week)

Galax (ranked high last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Goochland (ranked high last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Hanover (ranked high last week)

Henry (no change from last week)

Hopewell (no change from last week)

James City (no change from last week)

King and Queen (no change from last week)

King George (ranked low last week)

King William (no change from last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Manassas (no change from last week)

Manassas Park (ranked low last week)

New Kent (no change from last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Norton (no change from last week)

Petersburg (ranked high last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Prince Edward (ranked high last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Pulaski (ranked low last week)

Richmond County (no change from last week)

Roanoke County (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (ranked high last week)

Russell (no change from last week)

Spotsylvania (ranked low last week)

Stafford (no change from last week)

Staunton (ranked high last week)

Suffolk (ranked high last week)

Tazewell (ranked low last week)

Virginia Beach (ranked high last week)

Washington (ranked high last week)

Westmoreland (no change from last week)

Wise (no change from last week)

Wythe (no change from last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

52 Virginia localities this week; up from 30 last week

Accomack (ranked medium last week)

Albemarle (ranked medium last week)

Brunswick (no change from last week)

Buckingham (ranked medium last week)

Buena Vista (ranked high last week)

Carroll (ranked high last week)

Chesapeake (ranked high last week)

Clarke (ranked medium last week)

Culpeper (ranked medium last week)

Emporia (no change from last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (ranked medium last week)

Franklin (ranked medium last week)

Fredericksburg (no change from last week)

Giles (no change from last week)

Grayson (ranked medium last week)

Greene (ranked medium last week)

Greensville (ranked medium last week)

Harrisonburg (no change from last week)

Highland (ranked medium last week)

Isle of Wight (ranked medium last week)

Lee (no change from last week)

Lexington (ranked medium last week)

Louisa (ranked medium last week)

Madison (ranked medium last week)

Martinsville (ranked medium last week)

Mathews (ranked medium last week)

Montgomery (no change from last week)

Nelson (ranked medium last week)

Norfolk (ranked medium last week)

Orange (ranked medium last week)

Page (no change from last week)

Patrick (no change from last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (ranked high last week)

Prince George (ranked high last week)

Radford (no change from last week)

Rappahannock (ranked medium last week)

Rockingham (no change from last week)

Scott (ranked medium last week)

Shenandoah (no change from last week)

Smyth (ranked high last week)

Southampton (ranked medium last week)

Surry (ranked medium last week)

Sussex (ranked medium last week)

Warren (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (ranked high last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

Winchester (no change from last week)

York (ranked medium last week)

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Low

Albemarle Low

Alexandria Medium

Alleghany High

Amelia High

Amherst High

Appomattox High

Arlington Medium

Augusta Medium

Bath Medium

Bedford Medium

Bland Medium

Botetourt Medium

Bristol Medium

Brunswick Low

Buchanan Medium

Buckingham Low

Buena Vista Low

Campbell High

Caroline Medium

Carroll Low

Charles City High

Charlotte High

Charlottesville Medium

Chesapeake Low

Chesterfield High

Clarke Low

Colonial Heights High

Covington High

Craig Medium

Culpeper Low

Cumberland Medium

Danville Medium

Dickenson Medium

Dinwiddie Medium

Emporia Low

Essex Medium

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Medium

Falls Church Medium

Fauquier Low

Floyd Medium

Fluvanna Low

Franklin County Medium

Franklin City Low

Fredericksburg City Low

Frederick County Medium

Galax Medium

Giles Low

Gloucester Medium

Goochland Medium

Grayson Low

Greene Low

Greensville Low

Halifax High

Hampton Medium

Hanover Medium

Harrisonburg Low

Henrico High

Henry Medium

Highland Low

Hopewell Medium

Isle of Wight Low

James City Medium

King and Queen Medium

King George Medium

King William Medium

Lancaster High

Lee Low

Lexington Low

Loudoun Medium

Louisa Low

Lunenburg High

Lynchburg High

Madison Low

Manassas Medium

Manassas Park Medium

Martinsville Low

Mathews Low

Mecklenburg High

Middlesex High

Montgomery Low

Nelson Low

New Kent Medium

Newport News Medium

Norfolk Low

Northampton Medium

Northumberland High

Norton Medium

Nottoway High

Orange Low

Page Low

Patrick Low

Petersburg Medium

Pittsylvania Low

Poquoson Low

Portsmouth Low

Powhatan Medium

Prince Edward Medium

Prince George Low

Prince William Medium

Pulaski Medium

Radford Low

Rappahannock Low

Richmond City High

Richmond County Medium

Roanoke City Medium

Roanoke County Medium

Rockbridge Medium

Rockingham Low

Russell Medium

Salem High

Scott Low

Shenandoah Low

Smyth Low

Southampton Low

Spotsylvania Medium

Stafford Medium

Staunton Medium

Suffolk Medium

Surry Low

Sussex Low

Tazewell Medium

Virginia Beach Medium

Warren Low

Washington Medium

Waynesboro Low

Westmoreland Medium

Williamsburg Low

Winchester Low

Wise Medium

Wythe Medium

York Low

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.