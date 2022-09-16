CDC Map: Mask use recommended for 38 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond remains medium

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate dropped to 16.7%, new cases were up down 12% last week and 82.6% of Virginians 18+ had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 15.9% as of Sept. 14 and 83.9% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Sept. 15 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Thirty-eight localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Charles City, Dinwiddie, Essex, King William, Middlesex, Nottoway, and Prince Edward.

Fifty-two localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including Amelia, Buckingham, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Emporia, Goochland, Greensville, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, King & Queen, Lancaster, New Kent, Northumberland, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince George, Richmond County and the City of Richmond.

Forty-three localities now rank as low.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

38 Virginia localities this week; down from 52 localities last week

Alleghany (ranked medium last week)

Bristol (no change from last week)

Buena Vista (no change from last week)

Campbell (ranked medium last week)

Carroll (no change from last week)

Charles City (no change from last week)

Charlotte (no change from last week)

Covington (ranked medium last week)

Dickenson (no change from last week)

Dinwiddie (no change from last week)

Essex (no change from last week)

Galax (no change from last week)

Giles (no change from last week)

Grayson (no change from last week)

Halifax (ranked medium last week)

Harrisonburg (no change from last week)

Highland (ranked medium last week)

King William (no change from last week)

Lexington (no change from last week)

Lunenburg (no change from last week)

Mecklenburg (ranked medium last week)

Middlesex (ranked medium last week)

Montgomery (no change from last week)

Norton (no change from last week)

Nottoway (no change from last week)

Prince Edward (no change from last week)

Pulaski (no change from last week)

Radford (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (no change from last week)

Russell County (no change from last week)

Salem (no change from last week)

Scott (no change from last week)

Smyth (no change from last week)

Tazewell (no change from last week)

Warren (ranked medium last week)

Washington (no change from last week)

Wise (no change from last week)

Wythe (no change from last week)

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

52 Virginia localities this week; up from 49 last week

Amelia (no change from last week)

Amherst (no change from last week)

Appomattox (no change from last week)

Augusta (no change from last week)

Bath (no change from last week)

Bedford (ranked high last week)

Bland (ranked high last week)

Botetourt (ranked high last week)

Brunswick (ranked low last week)

Buchanan (no change from last week)

Charlottesville (ranked high last week)

Chesterfield (no change from last week)

Clarke (no change from last week)

Colonial Heights (ranked high last week)

Craig (no change from last week)

Cumberland (no change from last week)

Danville (no change from last week)

Emporia (ranked low last week)

Floyd (no change from last week)

Franklin City (ranked low last week)

Franklin County (no change from last week)

Frederick (no change from last week)

Goochland (ranked high last week)

Greensville (ranked low last week)

Hanover (no change from last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

Hopewell (ranked high last week)

King and Queen (no change from last week)

Lancaster (no change from last week)

Lee (ranked high last week)

Lynchburg (ranked high last week)

Manassas Park (no change from last week)

Martinsville (ranked low last week)

New Kent (no change from last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Page (ranked high last week)

Patrick (ranked low last week)

Petersburg (no change from last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Prince George (no change from last week)

Richmond City (no change from last week)

Richmond County (ranked high last week)

Roanoke County (ranked high last week)

Rockbridge (ranked high last week)

Rockingham (ranked high last week)

Shenandoah (ranked high last week)

Staunton (ranked high last week)

Surry (no change from last week)

Sussex (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (ranked high last week)

Westmoreland (no change from last week)

Winchester (ranked high last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

43 Virginia localities this week; up from 32 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Albemarle (ranked medium last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Buckingham (ranked medium last week)

Caroline (ranked high last week)

Chesapeake (no change from last week)

Culpeper (ranked high last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (ranked medium last week)

Fredericksburg (ranked high last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Greene (ranked medium last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Henry (ranked medium last week)

Isle of Wight (no change from last week)

James City (no change from last week)

King George (ranked medium last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Louisa (ranked medium last week)

Madison (ranked high last week)

Manassas (no change from last week)

Mathews (no change from last week)

Nelson (ranked medium last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Norfolk (no change from last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Orange (ranked high last week)

Pittsylvania (ranked medium last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (no change from last week)

Prince William

Rappahannock (ranked medium last week)

Southampton (no change from last week)

Spotsylvania (ranked medium last week)

Stafford (ranked medium last week)

Suffolk (no change from last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

York (no change from last week)

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.