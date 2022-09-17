County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 11,600 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 63,316 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,070,182.
As of Friday's update, 55,832 (+231 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,679 (+92) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 16.7%; new cases down 12% last week
Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 38 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond remains medium
Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Sept. 10-16):
Central Virginia
Chesterfield 90,377 ( +431 )
Richmond City 56,397 ( +348 )
Henrico 81,124 ( +257 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 105,877 ( +365 )
Chesapeake 58,713 ( +244 )
Norfolk 49,580 ( +233 )
Newport News 44,408 ( +212 )
Hampton 34,473 ( +192 )
James City 19,056 ( +129 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 233,724 ( +1,018 )
Prince William 116,334 ( +484 )
Loudoun 87,882 ( +455 )
Arlington 60,345 ( +300 )
Alexandria 41,344 ( +210 )
Stafford 38,061 ( +133 )
Spotsylvania 32,696 ( +109 )
Additional Localities
Campbell 15,704 ( +183 )
Frederick 24,325 ( +154 )
Roanoke City 25,752 ( +153 )
Montgomery 22,896 ( +152 )
Tazewell 12,780 ( +128 )
Augusta 22,497 ( +117 )
Roanoke County 25,632 ( +108 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Sept. 10-16)
Accomack 8,130 ( +17 )
Albemarle 22,719 ( +97 )
Alexandria 41,344 ( +210 )
Alleghany 4,026 ( +16 )
Amelia 3,191 ( +14 )
Amherst 8,535 ( +33 )
Appomattox 4,497 ( +26 )
Arlington 60,345 ( +300 )
Augusta 22,497 ( +117 )
Bath 1,049 ( +7 )
Bedford 20,043 ( +84 )
Bland 2,134 ( +6 )
Botetourt 8,964 ( +42 )
Bristol 5,355 ( +33 )
Brunswick 3,704 ( +5 )
Buchanan 5,420 ( +24 )
Buckingham 4,618 ( +14 )
Buena Vista City 2,112 ( +12 )
Campbell 15,704 ( +183 )
Caroline 8,377 ( +16 )
Carroll 8,332 ( +35 )
Charles City 1,462 ( +5 )
Charlotte 3,040 ( +16 )
Charlottesville 11,723 ( +57 )
Chesapeake 58,713 ( +244 )
Chesterfield 90,377 ( +431 )
Clarke 3,160 ( +13 )
Colonial Heights 5,879 ( +20 )
Covington 1,695 ( +20 )
Craig 1,262 ( +8 )
Culpeper 13,187 ( +54 )
Cumberland 1,641 ( +6 )
Danville 13,416 ( +87 )
Dickenson 4,023 ( +24 )
Dinwiddie 6,716 ( +42 )
Emporia 1,510 (+ 4 )
Essex 2,572 ( +7 )
Fairfax 233,724 ( +1,018 )
Fairfax City 2,381 ( +6 )
Falls Church 3,106 ( +24 )
Fauquier 15,197 ( +56 )
Floyd 3,030 ( +14 )
Fluvanna 6,332 ( +28 )
Franklin City 2,552 ( +9 )
Franklin County 13,014 ( +55 )
Frederick 24,325 ( +154 )
Fredericksburg 6,560 ( +32 )
Galax 3,178 ( +11 )
Giles 4,906 ( +40 )
Gloucester 8,593 ( +49 )
Goochland 5,021 ( +32 )
Grayson 4,907 ( +24 )
Greene 4,692 ( +20 )
Greensville 3,593 ( +8 )
Halifax 8,692 ( +46 )
Hampton 34,473 ( +192 )
Hanover 25,929 ( +95 )
Harrisonburg 14,304 ( +74 )
Henrico 81,124 ( +257 )
Henry 14,861 ( +46 )
Highland 456 ( +4 )
Hopewell 7,126 ( +30 )
Isle of Wight 8,416 ( +53 )
James City 19,056 ( +129 )
King and Queen 1,331 ( +7 )
King George 6,218 ( +22 )
King William 4,364 ( +21 )
Lancaster 2,131 ( +10 )
Lee 7,358 ( +22 )
Lexington 2,515 ( +38 )
Loudoun 87,882 ( +455 )
Louisa 8,173 ( +20 )
Lunenburg 3,023 ( +14 )
Lynchburg 22,361 ( +90 )
Madison 2,854 ( +13 )
Manassas City 10,846 ( +44 )
Manassas Park 4,488 ( +26 )
Martinsville 3,996 ( +18 )
Mathews 1,782 ( +12 )
Mecklenburg 7,088 ( +23 )
Middlesex 2,236 ( +21 )
Montgomery 22,896 ( +152 )
Nelson 3,024 ( +5 )
New Kent 5,368 ( +21 )
Newport News 44,408 ( +212 )
Norfolk 49,580 ( +233 )
Northampton 2,651 ( +9 )
Northumberland 2,491 ( +12 )
Norton 1,613 ( +9 )
Nottoway 5,152 ( +38 )
Orange 8,311 ( +32 )
Page 6,345 ( +24 )
Patrick 4,442 ( +18 )
Petersburg 9,269 ( +52 )
Pittsylvania 16,905 ( +64 )
Poquoson 2,710 ( +6 )
Portsmouth 24,244 ( +92 )
Powhatan 5,953 ( +12 )
Prince Edward 6,095 ( +32 )
Prince George 10,633 ( +45 )
Prince William 116,334 ( +484 )
Pulaski 8,922 ( +57 )
Radford 5,887 ( +34 )
Rappahannock 1,237 ( +4 )
Richmond City 56,397 ( +348 )
Richmond County 2,771 ( +2 )
Roanoke City 25,752 ( +153 )
Roanoke County 25,632 ( +108 )
Rockbridge 4,628 ( +13 )
Rockingham 17,632 ( +86 )
Russell 8,310 ( +52 )
Salem 6,705 ( +50 )
Scott 6,834 ( +36 )
Shenandoah 12,548 ( +60 )
Smyth 10,814 ( +52 )
Southampton 4,111 ( +30 )
Spotsylvania 32,696 ( +109 )
Stafford 38,061 ( +133 )
Staunton 7,108 ( +30 )
Suffolk 22,329 ( +89 )
Surry 1,270 ( +6 )
Sussex 2,671 ( +7 )
Tazewell 12,780 ( +128 )
Virginia Beach 105,877 ( +365 )
Warren 10,335 ( +53 )
Washington 16,552 ( +66 )
Waynesboro 6,817 ( +17 )
Westmoreland 3,809 ( +24 )
Williamsburg 2,074 ( +8 )
Winchester 7,432 ( +32 )
Wise 12,905 ( +67 )
Wythe 8,913 ( +48 )
York 12,283 ( +78 )
Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.