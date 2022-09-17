County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 11,600 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 63,316 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,070,182.

As of Friday's update, 55,832 (+231 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,679 (+92) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 15, 2022.

Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 38 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond remains medium

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Sept. 10-16):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 90,377 ( +431 )

Richmond City 56,397 ( +348 )

Henrico 81,124 ( +257 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 105,877 ( +365 )

Chesapeake 58,713 ( +244 )

Norfolk 49,580 ( +233 )

Newport News 44,408 ( +212 )

Hampton 34,473 ( +192 )

James City 19,056 ( +129 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 233,724 ( +1,018 )

Prince William 116,334 ( +484 )

Loudoun 87,882 ( +455 )

Arlington 60,345 ( +300 )

Alexandria 41,344 ( +210 )

Stafford 38,061 ( +133 )

Spotsylvania 32,696 ( +109 )

Additional Localities

Campbell 15,704 ( +183 )

Frederick 24,325 ( +154 )

Roanoke City 25,752 ( +153 )

Montgomery 22,896 ( +152 )

Tazewell 12,780 ( +128 )

Augusta 22,497 ( +117 )

Roanoke County 25,632 ( +108 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Sept. 10-16)

Accomack 8,130 ( +17 )

Albemarle 22,719 ( +97 )

Alexandria 41,344 ( +210 )

Alleghany 4,026 ( +16 )

Amelia 3,191 ( +14 )

Amherst 8,535 ( +33 )

Appomattox 4,497 ( +26 )

Arlington 60,345 ( +300 )

Augusta 22,497 ( +117 )

Bath 1,049 ( +7 )

Bedford 20,043 ( +84 )

Bland 2,134 ( +6 )

Botetourt 8,964 ( +42 )

Bristol 5,355 ( +33 )

Brunswick 3,704 ( +5 )

Buchanan 5,420 ( +24 )

Buckingham 4,618 ( +14 )

Buena Vista City 2,112 ( +12 )

Campbell 15,704 ( +183 )

Caroline 8,377 ( +16 )

Carroll 8,332 ( +35 )

Charles City 1,462 ( +5 )

Charlotte 3,040 ( +16 )

Charlottesville 11,723 ( +57 )

Chesapeake 58,713 ( +244 )

Chesterfield 90,377 ( +431 )

Clarke 3,160 ( +13 )

Colonial Heights 5,879 ( +20 )

Covington 1,695 ( +20 )

Craig 1,262 ( +8 )

Culpeper 13,187 ( +54 )

Cumberland 1,641 ( +6 )

Danville 13,416 ( +87 )

Dickenson 4,023 ( +24 )

Dinwiddie 6,716 ( +42 )

Emporia 1,510 (+ 4 )

Essex 2,572 ( +7 )

Fairfax 233,724 ( +1,018 )

Fairfax City 2,381 ( +6 )

Falls Church 3,106 ( +24 )

Fauquier 15,197 ( +56 )

Floyd 3,030 ( +14 )

Fluvanna 6,332 ( +28 )

Franklin City 2,552 ( +9 )

Franklin County 13,014 ( +55 )

Frederick 24,325 ( +154 )

Fredericksburg 6,560 ( +32 )

Galax 3,178 ( +11 )

Giles 4,906 ( +40 )

Gloucester 8,593 ( +49 )

Goochland 5,021 ( +32 )

Grayson 4,907 ( +24 )

Greene 4,692 ( +20 )

Greensville 3,593 ( +8 )

Halifax 8,692 ( +46 )

Hampton 34,473 ( +192 )

Hanover 25,929 ( +95 )

Harrisonburg 14,304 ( +74 )

Henrico 81,124 ( +257 )

Henry 14,861 ( +46 )

Highland 456 ( +4 )

Hopewell 7,126 ( +30 )

Isle of Wight 8,416 ( +53 )

James City 19,056 ( +129 )

King and Queen 1,331 ( +7 )

King George 6,218 ( +22 )

King William 4,364 ( +21 )

Lancaster 2,131 ( +10 )

Lee 7,358 ( +22 )

Lexington 2,515 ( +38 )

Loudoun 87,882 ( +455 )

Louisa 8,173 ( +20 )

Lunenburg 3,023 ( +14 )

Lynchburg 22,361 ( +90 )

Madison 2,854 ( +13 )

Manassas City 10,846 ( +44 )

Manassas Park 4,488 ( +26 )

Martinsville 3,996 ( +18 )

Mathews 1,782 ( +12 )

Mecklenburg 7,088 ( +23 )

Middlesex 2,236 ( +21 )

Montgomery 22,896 ( +152 )

Nelson 3,024 ( +5 )

New Kent 5,368 ( +21 )

Newport News 44,408 ( +212 )

Norfolk 49,580 ( +233 )

Northampton 2,651 ( +9 )

Northumberland 2,491 ( +12 )

Norton 1,613 ( +9 )

Nottoway 5,152 ( +38 )

Orange 8,311 ( +32 )

Page 6,345 ( +24 )

Patrick 4,442 ( +18 )

Petersburg 9,269 ( +52 )

Pittsylvania 16,905 ( +64 )

Poquoson 2,710 ( +6 )

Portsmouth 24,244 ( +92 )

Powhatan 5,953 ( +12 )

Prince Edward 6,095 ( +32 )

Prince George 10,633 ( +45 )

Prince William 116,334 ( +484 )

Pulaski 8,922 ( +57 )

Radford 5,887 ( +34 )

Rappahannock 1,237 ( +4 )

Richmond City 56,397 ( +348 )

Richmond County 2,771 ( +2 )

Roanoke City 25,752 ( +153 )

Roanoke County 25,632 ( +108 )

Rockbridge 4,628 ( +13 )

Rockingham 17,632 ( +86 )

Russell 8,310 ( +52 )

Salem 6,705 ( +50 )

Scott 6,834 ( +36 )

Shenandoah 12,548 ( +60 )

Smyth 10,814 ( +52 )

Southampton 4,111 ( +30 )

Spotsylvania 32,696 ( +109 )

Stafford 38,061 ( +133 )

Staunton 7,108 ( +30 )

Suffolk 22,329 ( +89 )

Surry 1,270 ( +6 )

Sussex 2,671 ( +7 )

Tazewell 12,780 ( +128 )

Virginia Beach 105,877 ( +365 )

Warren 10,335 ( +53 )

Washington 16,552 ( +66 )

Waynesboro 6,817 ( +17 )

Westmoreland 3,809 ( +24 )

Williamsburg 2,074 ( +8 )

Winchester 7,432 ( +32 )

Wise 12,905 ( +67 )

Wythe 8,913 ( +48 )

York 12,283 ( +78 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

