County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

CBS News medical expert Dr. David Agus weighs in on World Health Organization head Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' saying that the end of COVID-19 pandemic is "in sight."
Posted at 8:15 AM, Sep 17, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 11,600 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 63,316 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,070,182.

As of Friday's update, 55,832 (+231 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,679 (+92) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 16.7%; new cases down 12% last week

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 15, 2022.
Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 38 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond remains medium

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Sept. 10-16):

Central Virginia
Chesterfield 90,377 ( +431 )
Richmond City 56,397 ( +348 )
Henrico 81,124 ( +257 )

Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 105,877 ( +365 )
Chesapeake 58,713 ( +244 )
Norfolk 49,580 ( +233 )
Newport News 44,408 ( +212 )
Hampton 34,473 ( +192 )
James City 19,056 ( +129 )

Northern Virginia
Fairfax 233,724 ( +1,018 )
Prince William 116,334 ( +484 )
Loudoun 87,882 ( +455 )
Arlington 60,345 ( +300 )
Alexandria 41,344 ( +210 )
Stafford 38,061 ( +133 )
Spotsylvania 32,696 ( +109 )

Additional Localities
Campbell 15,704 ( +183 )
Frederick 24,325 ( +154 )
Roanoke City 25,752 ( +153 )
Montgomery 22,896 ( +152 )
Tazewell 12,780 ( +128 )
Augusta 22,497 ( +117 )
Roanoke County 25,632 ( +108 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Sept. 10-16)

Accomack 8,130 ( +17 )
Albemarle 22,719 ( +97 )
Alexandria 41,344 ( +210 )
Alleghany 4,026 ( +16 )
Amelia 3,191 ( +14 )
Amherst 8,535 ( +33 )
Appomattox 4,497 ( +26 )
Arlington 60,345 ( +300 )
Augusta 22,497 ( +117 )

Bath 1,049 ( +7 )
Bedford 20,043 ( +84 )
Bland 2,134 ( +6 )
Botetourt 8,964 ( +42 )
Bristol 5,355 ( +33 )
Brunswick 3,704 ( +5 )
Buchanan 5,420 ( +24 )
Buckingham 4,618 ( +14 )
Buena Vista City 2,112 ( +12 )

Campbell 15,704 ( +183 )
Caroline 8,377 ( +16 )
Carroll 8,332 ( +35 )
Charles City 1,462 ( +5 )
Charlotte 3,040 ( +16 )
Charlottesville 11,723 ( +57 )
Chesapeake 58,713 ( +244 )
Chesterfield 90,377 ( +431 )
Clarke 3,160 ( +13 )
Colonial Heights 5,879 ( +20 )
Covington 1,695 ( +20 )
Craig 1,262 ( +8 )
Culpeper 13,187 ( +54 )
Cumberland 1,641 ( +6 )

Danville 13,416 ( +87 )
Dickenson 4,023 ( +24 )
Dinwiddie 6,716 ( +42 )

Emporia 1,510 (+ 4 )
Essex 2,572 ( +7 )

Fairfax 233,724 ( +1,018 )
Fairfax City 2,381 ( +6 )
Falls Church 3,106 ( +24 )
Fauquier 15,197 ( +56 )
Floyd 3,030 ( +14 )
Fluvanna 6,332 ( +28 )
Franklin City 2,552 ( +9 )
Franklin County 13,014 ( +55 )
Frederick 24,325 ( +154 )
Fredericksburg 6,560 ( +32 )

Galax 3,178 ( +11 )
Giles 4,906 ( +40 )
Gloucester 8,593 ( +49 )
Goochland 5,021 ( +32 )
Grayson 4,907 ( +24 )
Greene 4,692 ( +20 )
Greensville 3,593 ( +8 )

Halifax 8,692 ( +46 )
Hampton 34,473 ( +192 )
Hanover 25,929 ( +95 )
Harrisonburg 14,304 ( +74 )
Henrico 81,124 ( +257 )
Henry 14,861 ( +46 )
Highland 456 ( +4 )
Hopewell 7,126 ( +30 )

Isle of Wight 8,416 ( +53 )

James City 19,056 ( +129 )

King and Queen 1,331 ( +7 )
King George 6,218 ( +22 )
King William 4,364 ( +21 )

Lancaster 2,131 ( +10 )
Lee 7,358 ( +22 )
Lexington 2,515 ( +38 )
Loudoun 87,882 ( +455 )
Louisa 8,173 ( +20 )
Lunenburg 3,023 ( +14 )
Lynchburg 22,361 ( +90 )

Madison 2,854 ( +13 )
Manassas City 10,846 ( +44 )
Manassas Park 4,488 ( +26 )
Martinsville 3,996 ( +18 )
Mathews 1,782 ( +12 )
Mecklenburg 7,088 ( +23 )
Middlesex 2,236 ( +21 )
Montgomery 22,896 ( +152 )

Nelson 3,024 ( +5 )
New Kent 5,368 ( +21 )
Newport News 44,408 ( +212 )
Norfolk 49,580 ( +233 )
Northampton 2,651 ( +9 )
Northumberland 2,491 ( +12 )
Norton 1,613 ( +9 )
Nottoway 5,152 ( +38 )

Orange 8,311 ( +32 )

Page 6,345 ( +24 )
Patrick 4,442 ( +18 )
Petersburg 9,269 ( +52 )
Pittsylvania 16,905 ( +64 )
Poquoson 2,710 ( +6 )
Portsmouth 24,244 ( +92 )
Powhatan 5,953 ( +12 )
Prince Edward 6,095 ( +32 )
Prince George 10,633 ( +45 )
Prince William 116,334 ( +484 )
Pulaski 8,922 ( +57 )

Radford 5,887 ( +34 )
Rappahannock 1,237 ( +4 )
Richmond City 56,397 ( +348 )
Richmond County 2,771 ( +2 )
Roanoke City 25,752 ( +153 )
Roanoke County 25,632 ( +108 )
Rockbridge 4,628 ( +13 )
Rockingham 17,632 ( +86 )
Russell 8,310 ( +52 )
Salem 6,705 ( +50 )
Scott 6,834 ( +36 )
Shenandoah 12,548 ( +60 )
Smyth 10,814 ( +52 )
Southampton 4,111 ( +30 )
Spotsylvania 32,696 ( +109 )
Stafford 38,061 ( +133 )
Staunton 7,108 ( +30 )
Suffolk 22,329 ( +89 )
Surry 1,270 ( +6 )
Sussex 2,671 ( +7 )

Tazewell 12,780 ( +128 )

Virginia Beach 105,877 ( +365 )

Warren 10,335 ( +53 )
Washington 16,552 ( +66 )
Waynesboro 6,817 ( +17 )
Westmoreland 3,809 ( +24 )
Williamsburg 2,074 ( +8 )
Winchester 7,432 ( +32 )
Wise 12,905 ( +67 )
Wythe 8,913 ( +48 )

York 12,283 ( +78 )

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
