Masks recommended for 27 Virginia localities, including Metro Richmond, updated CDC map shows

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for 27 localities in Virginia, including Metro Richmond, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The agency released an updated map Thursday, May 26 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.
"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.
Nearly 30 localities in Virginia now rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and the City of Richmond.
This is the first time many of these localities have ranked high since the CDC released its new ranking system on Feb. 25 that focuses less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.
Sixty-five localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including much of the rest of Central Virginia. Fifty-two localities now rank as low.
People in areas ranked as low and medium do not need to wear masks, according to the CDC. But those at high risk for severe illness are urged to talk to their healthcare provider about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions.
Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia
High Community Level
- Wear a mask indoors in public
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
- 27 Virginia localities this week; up from 5 localities last week
Albemarle (ranked medium last week)
Appomattox (ranked medium last week)
Bedford (ranked medium last week)
Botetourt (ranked low last week)
Buckingham (ranked low last week)
Charlotte (ranked medium last week)
Charlottesville (ranked medium last week)
Chesterfield (ranked medium last week)
Colonial Heights (ranked low last week)
Fluvanna (ranked medium last week)
Franklin County (ranked low last week)
Goochland (ranked medium last week)
Greene (ranked medium last week)
Halifax (ranked medium last week)
Hanover (ranked medium last week)
Henrico (ranked medium last week)
Lancaster (ranked low last week)
Lunenburg (ranked low last week)
Mecklenburg (ranked low last week)
Nelson (ranked medium last week)
New Kent (ranked medium last week)
Norton (ranked medium last week)
Orange (ranked medium last week)
Richmond City (ranked medium last week)
Roanoke City (ranked medium last week)
Roanoke County (ranked medium last week)
Wise (ranked low last week)
Medium Community Level
- If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- 65 Virginia localities this week; up from 52 localities last week
Alexandria (no change from last week)
Amelia (ranked low last week)
Amherst (ranked low last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Augusta (ranked high last week)
Bath (ranked low last week)
Campbell (ranked low last week)
Caroline (ranked low last week)
Carroll (no change from last week)
Charles City (ranked low last week)
Chesapeake (no change from last week)
Covington (ranked low last week)
Craig (ranked low last week)
Culpeper (ranked low last week)
Cumberland (no change from last week)
Danville (no change from last week)
Dickenson (ranked low last week)
Emporia (ranked low last week)
Essex (ranked low last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (no change from last week)
Floyd (ranked low last week)
Frederick (ranked low last week)
Fredericksburg (no change from last week)
Galax (no change from last week)
Greensville (ranked low last week)
Hampton (no change from last week)
Henry (ranked low last week)
Highland (ranked high last week)
Isle of Wight (ranked low last week)
James City (no change from last week)
King and Queen (ranked low last week)
King George (no change from last week)
King William (ranked low last week)
Lee (ranked low last week)
Lexington (ranked high last week)
Loudoun (no change from last week)
Louisa (no change from last week)
Lynchburg (ranked low last week)
Madison (ranked low last week)
Manassas (no change from last week)
Middlesex (ranked low last week)
Montgomery (no change from last week)
Newport News (no change from last week)
Northampton (ranked low last week)
Northumberland (ranked low last week)
Nottoway (ranked low last week)
Patrick (ranked low last week)
Pittsylvania (ranked low last week)
Poquoson (ranked low last week)
Powhatan (ranked low last week)
Prince Edward (ranked low last week)
Prince George (no change from last week)
Prince William (no change from last week)
Radford (no change from last week)
Rappahannock (ranked low last week)
Richmond County (no change from last week)
Salem (ranked low last week)
Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Virginia Beach (no change from last week)
Warren (ranked low last week)
Waynesboro (ranked high last week)
Westmoreland (ranked low last week)
York (no change from last week)
Low Community Level
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- 41 Virginia localities this week; down from 76 localities last week
Accomack (no change from last week)
Alleghany (no change from last week)
Bland (no change from last week)
Bristol (no change from last week)
Brunswick (no change from last week)
Buchanan (no change from last week)
Buena Vista (ranked medium last week)
Clarke (no change from last week)
Dinwiddie (ranked medium last week)
Fairfax City (no change from last week)
Fauquier (no change from last week)
Franklin City (ranked medium last week)
Giles (ranked medium last week)
Gloucester (no change from last week)
Grayson (ranked medium last week)
Harrisonburg (no change from last week)
Hopewell (no change from last week)
Manassas Park (ranked medium last week)
Martinsville (no change from last week)
Mathews (no change from last week)
Norfolk (no change from last week)
Page (no change from last week)
Petersburg (no change from last week)
Portsmouth (no change from last week)
Pulaski (no change from last week)
Rockbridge (ranked medium last week)
Rockingham (no change from last week)
Russell (no change from last week)
Scott (no change from last week)
Shenandoah (no change from last week)
Smyth (no change from last week)
Southampton (no change from last week)
Staunton (ranked high last week)
Suffolk (ranked medium last week)
Surry (no change from last week)
Sussex (no change from last week)
Tazewell (no change from last week)
Washington (no change from last week)
Williamsburg (no change from last week)
Winchester (no change from last week)
Wythe (no change from last week)
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.