Masks recommended for 27 Virginia localities, including Metro Richmond, updated CDC map shows

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for 27 localities in Virginia, including Metro Richmond, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The agency released an updated map Thursday, May 26 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.



CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on May 26, 2022.

Nearly 30 localities in Virginia now rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and the City of Richmond.

This is the first time many of these localities have ranked high since the CDC released its new ranking system on Feb. 25 that focuses less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

Sixty-five localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including much of the rest of Central Virginia. Fifty-two localities now rank as low.

People in areas ranked as low and medium do not need to wear masks, according to the CDC. But those at high risk for severe illness are urged to talk to their healthcare provider about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on May 26, 2022.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

27 Virginia localities this week; up from 5 localities last week

Albemarle (ranked medium last week)

Appomattox (ranked medium last week)

Bedford (ranked medium last week)

Botetourt (ranked low last week)

Buckingham (ranked low last week)

Charlotte (ranked medium last week)

Charlottesville (ranked medium last week)

Chesterfield (ranked medium last week)

Colonial Heights (ranked low last week)

Fluvanna (ranked medium last week)

Franklin County (ranked low last week)

Goochland (ranked medium last week)

Greene (ranked medium last week)

Halifax (ranked medium last week)

Hanover (ranked medium last week)

Henrico (ranked medium last week)

Lancaster (ranked low last week)

Lunenburg (ranked low last week)

Mecklenburg (ranked low last week)

Nelson (ranked medium last week)

New Kent (ranked medium last week)

Norton (ranked medium last week)

Orange (ranked medium last week)

Richmond City (ranked medium last week)

Roanoke City (ranked medium last week)

Roanoke County (ranked medium last week)

Wise (ranked low last week)

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

65 Virginia localities this week; up from 52 localities last week

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Amelia (ranked low last week)

Amherst (ranked low last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Augusta (ranked high last week)

Bath (ranked low last week)

Campbell (ranked low last week)

Caroline (ranked low last week)

Carroll (no change from last week)

Charles City (ranked low last week)

Chesapeake (no change from last week)

Covington (ranked low last week)

Craig (ranked low last week)

Culpeper (ranked low last week)

Cumberland (no change from last week)

Danville (no change from last week)

Dickenson (ranked low last week)

Emporia (ranked low last week)

Essex (ranked low last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Floyd (ranked low last week)

Frederick (ranked low last week)

Fredericksburg (no change from last week)

Galax (no change from last week)

Greensville (ranked low last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Henry (ranked low last week)

Highland (ranked high last week)

Isle of Wight (ranked low last week)

James City (no change from last week)

King and Queen (ranked low last week)

King George (no change from last week)

King William (ranked low last week)

Lee (ranked low last week)

Lexington (ranked high last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Louisa (no change from last week)

Lynchburg (ranked low last week)

Madison (ranked low last week)

Manassas (no change from last week)

Middlesex (ranked low last week)

Montgomery (no change from last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Northampton (ranked low last week)

Northumberland (ranked low last week)

Nottoway (ranked low last week)

Patrick (ranked low last week)

Pittsylvania (ranked low last week)

Poquoson (ranked low last week)

Powhatan (ranked low last week)

Prince Edward (ranked low last week)

Prince George (no change from last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Radford (no change from last week)

Rappahannock (ranked low last week)

Richmond County (no change from last week)

Salem (ranked low last week)

Spotsylvania (no change from last week)

Stafford (no change from last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Warren (ranked low last week)

Waynesboro (ranked high last week)

Westmoreland (ranked low last week)

York (no change from last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

41 Virginia localities this week; down from 76 localities last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Alleghany (no change from last week)

Bland (no change from last week)

Bristol (no change from last week)

Brunswick (no change from last week)

Buchanan (no change from last week)

Buena Vista (ranked medium last week)

Clarke (no change from last week)

Dinwiddie (ranked medium last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Franklin City (ranked medium last week)

Giles (ranked medium last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Grayson (ranked medium last week)

Harrisonburg (no change from last week)

Hopewell (no change from last week)

Manassas Park (ranked medium last week)

Martinsville (no change from last week)

Mathews (no change from last week)

Norfolk (no change from last week)

Page (no change from last week)

Petersburg (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (no change from last week)

Pulaski (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (ranked medium last week)

Rockingham (no change from last week)

Russell (no change from last week)

Scott (no change from last week)

Shenandoah (no change from last week)

Smyth (no change from last week)

Southampton (no change from last week)

Staunton (ranked high last week)

Suffolk (ranked medium last week)

Surry (no change from last week)

Sussex (no change from last week)

Tazewell (no change from last week)

Washington (no change from last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

Winchester (no change from last week)

Wythe (no change from last week)

WTVR

RELATED: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Low

Albemarle High

Alexandria Medium

Alleghany Low

Amelia Medium

Amherst Medium

Appomattox High

Arlington Medium

Augusta Medium

Bath Medium

Bedford High

Bland Low

Botetourt High

Bristol Low

Brunswick Low

Buchanan Low

Buckingham High

Buena Vista Low

Campbell Medium

Caroline Medium

Carroll Medium

Charles City Medium

Charlotte High

Charlottesville High

Chesapeake Medium

Chesterfield High

Clarke Low

Colonial Heights High

Covington Medium

Craig Medium

Culpeper Medium

Cumberland Medium

Danville Medium

Dickenson Medium

Dinwiddie Low

Emporia Medium

Essex Medium

Fairfax County Medium

Fairfax City Low

Falls Church Medium

Fauquier Low

Floyd Medium

Fluvanna High

Franklin County High

Franklin City Low

Frederick Medium

Fredericksburg Medium

Galax Medium

Giles Low

Gloucester Low

Goochland High

Grayson Low

Greene High

Greensville Medium

Halifax High

Hampton Medium

Hanover High

Harrisonburg Low

Henrico High

Henry Medium

Highland Medium

Hopewell Low

Isle of Wight Medium

James Medium

King and Queen Medium

King George Medium

King William Medium

Lancaster High

Lee Medium

Lexington Medium

Loudoun Medium

Louisa Medium

Lunenburg High

Lynchburg Medium

Madison Medium

Manassas Medium

Manassas Park Low

Martinsville Low

Mathews Low

Mecklenburg High

Middlesex Medium

Montgomery Medium

Nelson High

New Kent High

Newport News Medium

Norfolk Low

Northampton Medium

Northumberland Medium

Norton High

Nottoway Medium

Orange High

Page Low

Patrick Medium

Petersburg Low

Pittsylvania Medium

Poquoson Medium

Portsmouth Low

Powhatan Medium

Prince Edward Medium

P:rince George Medium

Prince William Medium

Pulaski Low

Radford Medium

Rappahannock Medium

Richmond County Medium

Richmond City High

Roanoke County High

Roanoke City High

Rockbridge Low

Rockingham Low

Russell Low

Salem Medium

Scott Low

Shenandoah Low

Smyth Low

Southampton Low

Spotsylvania Medium

Stafford Medium

Staunton Low

Suffolk Low

Surry Low

Sussex Low

Tazewell Low

Virginia Beach Medium

Warren Medium

Washington Low

Waynesboro Medium

Westmoreland Medium

Williamsburg Low

Winchester Low

Wise High

Wythe Low

York Medium

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.