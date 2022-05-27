County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 22,523 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 98,595 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,777,813.

As of Friday's update, 51,582 (+433 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,376 (+38) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (May 21-27):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 77,593 ( +900 )

Henrico 69,505 ( +781 )

Richmond City 47,423 ( +478 )

Hanover 22,892 ( +183 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 93,508 ( +888 )

Chesapeake 52,105 ( +424 )

Newport News 37,980 ( +360 )

Norfolk 43,877 ( +311 )

Hampton 29,177 ( +266 )

James City 15,983 ( +216 )

Portsmouth 21,474 ( +155 )

Suffolk 19,513 ( +143 )

York 10,501 ( +137 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 195,941 ( +3,245 )

Loudoun 74,892 ( +1,307 )

Arlington 48,890 ( +1,108 )

Prince William 100,584 ( +1,104 )

Alexandria 34,215 ( +647 )

Stafford 32,207 ( +406 )

Spotsylvania 28,295 ( +292 )

Additional Localities

Albemarle 19,446 ( +324 )

Montgomery 19,948 ( +209 )

Roanoke County 22,159 ( +196 )

Roanoke City 22,127 ( +178 )

Charlottesville 9,862 ( +153 )

Frederick 21,279 ( +145 )

Lynchburg 19,996 ( +133 )

Halifax 7,455 ( +109 )

Pittsylvania 14,559 ( +105 )

Henry 12,444 ( +102 )

Franklin County 11,223 ( +102 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (May 21-27)

Accomack 7,137 ( +26 )

Albemarle 19,446 ( +324 )

Alexandria 34,215 ( +647 )

Alleghany 3,406 ( +17 )

Amelia 2,727 ( +18 )

Amherst 7,414 ( +36 )

Appomattox 3,929 ( +17 )

Arlington 48,890 ( +1,108 )

Augusta 19,386 ( +172 )

Bath 921 ( +11 )

Bedford 17,604 ( +83 )

Bland 1,815 ( +7 )

Botetourt 7,743 ( +66 )

Bristol 4,498 ( +14 )

Brunswick 3,326 ( +21 )

Buchanan 4,934 ( +26 )

Buckingham 4,086 ( +10 )

Buena Vista City 2,035 ( +8 )

Campbell 12,874 ( +63 )

Caroline 7,117 ( +76 )

Carroll 6,869 ( +58 )

Charles City 1,200 ( +6 )

Charlotte 2,587 ( +15 )

Charlottesville 9,862 ( +153 )

Chesapeake 52,105 ( +424 )

Chesterfield 77,593 ( +900 )

Clarke 2,743 ( +32 )

Colonial Heights 5,063 ( +47 )

Covington 1,353 ( +26 )

Craig 1,141 ( +7 )

Culpeper 11,640 ( +65 )

Cumberland 1,401 ( +14 )

Danville 11,423 ( +73 )

Dickenson 3,338 (+ 7 )

Dinwiddie 5,541 ( +51 )

Emporia 1,215 ( +16 )

Essex 2,316 ( +14 )

Fairfax 195,941 ( +3,245 )

Fairfax City 2,115 ( +28 )

Falls Church 2,374 ( +67 )

Fauquier 13,489 ( +90 )

Floyd 2,622 ( +19 )

Fluvanna 5,428 ( +89 )

Franklin City 2,412 ( -9 )

Franklin County 11,223 ( +102 )

Frederick 21,279 ( +145 )

Fredericksburg 5,643 ( +57 )

Galax 2,593 ( +16 )

Giles 4,194 ( +29 )

Gloucester 7,577 ( +57 )

Goochland 4,270 ( +42 )

Grayson 4,104 ( +20 )

Greene 4,185 ( +44 )

Greensville 3,385 ( +11 )

Halifax 7,455 ( +109 )

Hampton 29,177 ( +266 )

Hanover 22,892 ( +183 )

Harrisonburg 13,679 ( +85 )

Henrico 69,505 ( +781 )

Henry 12,444 ( +102 )

Highland 396 ( +2 )

Hopewell 6,219 ( +40 )

Isle of Wight 7,524 ( +62 )

James City 15,983 ( +216 )

King and Queen 1,164 ( +6 )

King George 5,269 ( +66 )

King William 3,812 ( +17 )

Lancaster 1,883 ( +13 )

Lee 6,216 ( +18 )

Lexington 2,896 ( +16 )

Loudoun 74,892 ( +1,307 )

Louisa 6,989 ( +52 )

Lunenburg 2,506 ( +25 )

Lynchburg 19,996 ( +133 )

Madison 2,488 ( +14 )

Manassas City 9,486 ( +98 )

Manassas Park 3,897 (+ 33 )

Martinsville 3,516 ( +13 )

Mathews 1,545 ( +8 )

Mecklenburg 6,325 ( +50 )

Middlesex 1,900 ( +14 )

Montgomery 19,948 ( +209 )

Nelson 2,643 ( +26 )

New Kent 4,832 ( +29 )

Newport News 37,980 ( +360 )

Norfolk 43,877 ( +311 )

Northampton 2,226 ( +13 )

Northumberland 2,245 ( +5 )

Norton 1,331 ( +13 )

Nottoway 4,367 ( +28 )

Orange 7,092 ( +73 )

Page 5,724 ( +24 )

Patrick 3,778 ( +39 )

Petersburg 8,349 ( +18 )

Pittsylvania 14,559 ( +105 )

Poquoson 2,443 ( +31 )

Portsmouth 21,474 ( +155 )

Powhatan 5,323 ( +25 )

Prince Edward 5,172 ( +38 )

Prince George 9,102 ( +77 )

Prince William 100,584 ( +1,104 )

Pulaski 7,458 ( +53 )

Radford 5,146 ( +44 )

Rappahannock 1,072 ( +12 )

Richmond City 47,423 ( +478 )

Richmond County 2,630 ( +9 )

Roanoke City 22,127 ( +178 )

Roanoke County 22,159 ( +196 )

Rockbridge 3,350 ( +24 )

Rockingham 14,772 ( +58 )

Russell 6,953 ( +29 )

Salem 5,852 ( +49 )

Scott 5,878 ( +21 )

Shenandoah 11,059 ( +58 )

Smyth 8,983 ( +30 )

Southampton 3,499 ( +18 )

Spotsylvania 28,295 ( +292 )

Stafford 32,207 ( +406 )

Staunton 5,810 ( +57 )

Suffolk 19,513 ( +143 )

Surry 1,131 ( +7 )

Sussex 2,424 ( +8 )

Tazewell 10,439 ( +48 )

Virginia Beach 93,508 ( +888 )

Warren 8,827 ( +62 )

Washington 14,036 ( +61 )

Waynesboro 6,124 ( +37 )

Westmoreland 3,330 ( +16 )

Williamsburg 1,872 ( +12 )

Winchester 6,537 ( +54 )

Wise 10,429 ( +51 )

Wythe 7,639 ( +41 )

York 10,501 ( +137 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

