County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 22,523 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 98,595 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,777,813.
As of Friday's update, 51,582 (+433 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,376 (+38) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (May 21-27):
Central Virginia
Chesterfield 77,593 ( +900 )
Henrico 69,505 ( +781 )
Richmond City 47,423 ( +478 )
Hanover 22,892 ( +183 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 93,508 ( +888 )
Chesapeake 52,105 ( +424 )
Newport News 37,980 ( +360 )
Norfolk 43,877 ( +311 )
Hampton 29,177 ( +266 )
James City 15,983 ( +216 )
Portsmouth 21,474 ( +155 )
Suffolk 19,513 ( +143 )
York 10,501 ( +137 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 195,941 ( +3,245 )
Loudoun 74,892 ( +1,307 )
Arlington 48,890 ( +1,108 )
Prince William 100,584 ( +1,104 )
Alexandria 34,215 ( +647 )
Stafford 32,207 ( +406 )
Spotsylvania 28,295 ( +292 )
Additional Localities
Albemarle 19,446 ( +324 )
Montgomery 19,948 ( +209 )
Roanoke County 22,159 ( +196 )
Roanoke City 22,127 ( +178 )
Charlottesville 9,862 ( +153 )
Frederick 21,279 ( +145 )
Lynchburg 19,996 ( +133 )
Halifax 7,455 ( +109 )
Pittsylvania 14,559 ( +105 )
Henry 12,444 ( +102 )
Franklin County 11,223 ( +102 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (May 21-27)
Accomack 7,137 ( +26 )
Albemarle 19,446 ( +324 )
Alexandria 34,215 ( +647 )
Alleghany 3,406 ( +17 )
Amelia 2,727 ( +18 )
Amherst 7,414 ( +36 )
Appomattox 3,929 ( +17 )
Arlington 48,890 ( +1,108 )
Augusta 19,386 ( +172 )
Bath 921 ( +11 )
Bedford 17,604 ( +83 )
Bland 1,815 ( +7 )
Botetourt 7,743 ( +66 )
Bristol 4,498 ( +14 )
Brunswick 3,326 ( +21 )
Buchanan 4,934 ( +26 )
Buckingham 4,086 ( +10 )
Buena Vista City 2,035 ( +8 )
Campbell 12,874 ( +63 )
Caroline 7,117 ( +76 )
Carroll 6,869 ( +58 )
Charles City 1,200 ( +6 )
Charlotte 2,587 ( +15 )
Charlottesville 9,862 ( +153 )
Chesapeake 52,105 ( +424 )
Chesterfield 77,593 ( +900 )
Clarke 2,743 ( +32 )
Colonial Heights 5,063 ( +47 )
Covington 1,353 ( +26 )
Craig 1,141 ( +7 )
Culpeper 11,640 ( +65 )
Cumberland 1,401 ( +14 )
Danville 11,423 ( +73 )
Dickenson 3,338 (+ 7 )
Dinwiddie 5,541 ( +51 )
Emporia 1,215 ( +16 )
Essex 2,316 ( +14 )
Fairfax 195,941 ( +3,245 )
Fairfax City 2,115 ( +28 )
Falls Church 2,374 ( +67 )
Fauquier 13,489 ( +90 )
Floyd 2,622 ( +19 )
Fluvanna 5,428 ( +89 )
Franklin City 2,412 ( -9 )
Franklin County 11,223 ( +102 )
Frederick 21,279 ( +145 )
Fredericksburg 5,643 ( +57 )
Galax 2,593 ( +16 )
Giles 4,194 ( +29 )
Gloucester 7,577 ( +57 )
Goochland 4,270 ( +42 )
Grayson 4,104 ( +20 )
Greene 4,185 ( +44 )
Greensville 3,385 ( +11 )
Halifax 7,455 ( +109 )
Hampton 29,177 ( +266 )
Hanover 22,892 ( +183 )
Harrisonburg 13,679 ( +85 )
Henrico 69,505 ( +781 )
Henry 12,444 ( +102 )
Highland 396 ( +2 )
Hopewell 6,219 ( +40 )
Isle of Wight 7,524 ( +62 )
James City 15,983 ( +216 )
King and Queen 1,164 ( +6 )
King George 5,269 ( +66 )
King William 3,812 ( +17 )
Lancaster 1,883 ( +13 )
Lee 6,216 ( +18 )
Lexington 2,896 ( +16 )
Loudoun 74,892 ( +1,307 )
Louisa 6,989 ( +52 )
Lunenburg 2,506 ( +25 )
Lynchburg 19,996 ( +133 )
Madison 2,488 ( +14 )
Manassas City 9,486 ( +98 )
Manassas Park 3,897 (+ 33 )
Martinsville 3,516 ( +13 )
Mathews 1,545 ( +8 )
Mecklenburg 6,325 ( +50 )
Middlesex 1,900 ( +14 )
Montgomery 19,948 ( +209 )
Nelson 2,643 ( +26 )
New Kent 4,832 ( +29 )
Newport News 37,980 ( +360 )
Norfolk 43,877 ( +311 )
Northampton 2,226 ( +13 )
Northumberland 2,245 ( +5 )
Norton 1,331 ( +13 )
Nottoway 4,367 ( +28 )
Orange 7,092 ( +73 )
Page 5,724 ( +24 )
Patrick 3,778 ( +39 )
Petersburg 8,349 ( +18 )
Pittsylvania 14,559 ( +105 )
Poquoson 2,443 ( +31 )
Portsmouth 21,474 ( +155 )
Powhatan 5,323 ( +25 )
Prince Edward 5,172 ( +38 )
Prince George 9,102 ( +77 )
Prince William 100,584 ( +1,104 )
Pulaski 7,458 ( +53 )
Radford 5,146 ( +44 )
Rappahannock 1,072 ( +12 )
Richmond City 47,423 ( +478 )
Richmond County 2,630 ( +9 )
Roanoke City 22,127 ( +178 )
Roanoke County 22,159 ( +196 )
Rockbridge 3,350 ( +24 )
Rockingham 14,772 ( +58 )
Russell 6,953 ( +29 )
Salem 5,852 ( +49 )
Scott 5,878 ( +21 )
Shenandoah 11,059 ( +58 )
Smyth 8,983 ( +30 )
Southampton 3,499 ( +18 )
Spotsylvania 28,295 ( +292 )
Stafford 32,207 ( +406 )
Staunton 5,810 ( +57 )
Suffolk 19,513 ( +143 )
Surry 1,131 ( +7 )
Sussex 2,424 ( +8 )
Tazewell 10,439 ( +48 )
Virginia Beach 93,508 ( +888 )
Warren 8,827 ( +62 )
Washington 14,036 ( +61 )
Waynesboro 6,124 ( +37 )
Westmoreland 3,330 ( +16 )
Williamsburg 1,872 ( +12 )
Winchester 6,537 ( +54 )
Wise 10,429 ( +51 )
Wythe 7,639 ( +41 )
York 10,501 ( +137 )
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.