CDC Map: Masks now urged for 23 Virginia localities, including Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond

Masks recommended for Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond
U.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week. The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel.
Posted at 7:24 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 19:24:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for 23 localities in Virginia, and continues to be urged for much of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as new cases in Virginia decreased 12% this week and 73.8% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. increased 8.0% as of the week of June 8, and 82.9% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, June 16 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH:New COVID cases in Virginia down 12% last week; 73.8% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Twenty-three localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Amelia, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and the City of Richmond.

Fifty-seven localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including parts of Central Virginia. Fifty-three localities now rank as low.

Officials with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) previously said areas in high have additional safety recommendations from the CDC.

"The biggest difference between high and some of the lower level guidance is we are strongly recommending people wear masks while in indoor public spaces now. Especially individuals who are immunocompromised, at high risk of severe illness, or those people that might be around people that are at higher risks," RHHD Epidemiologist Emily Rich said. "We also recommend that masks are worn anytime you're on public transportation that includes buses, airplanes, trains, etc. You should also wear masks in school or clinical settings. And of course, you can always wear masks if you just prefer to."

Rich said people who are immunocompromised should also consider additional precautions.

"There is a list on the CDC website of some conditions that might put you into that higher risk category," said Rich. "So, I definitely recommend people check the CDC website and talk to their healthcare providers to figure out what additional recommendations they might be following."

The CDC also continues to recommend people to get tested if they are showing symptoms, regardless of the level in their community.

"In Richmond, you can get free tests from some of the libraries," said Rich, who added you can also get free tests from the federal government. "And if you would like to get a test that's not an at home test, Richmond and Henrico do host several testing events each week, which you can find on our website. You can also always pick up tests from a pharmacy and submit a claim with your insurance if you have insurance."

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 23 Virginia localities this week; up from 22 localities last week

Amelia (ranked medium last week)
Amherst (ranked medium last week)
Campbell (no change from last week)
Carroll (ranked medium last week)
Charlotte (ranked medium last week)
Chesterfield (no change from last week)
Colonial Heights (no change from last week)
Franklin City  (ranked low last week)
Franklin County (ranked medium last week)
Galax (no change from last week)
Goochland (ranked medium last week)
Grayson (no change from last week)
Halifax (no change from last week)
Hanover (no change from last week)
Henrico (no change from last week)
Lunenburg (no change from last week)
Lynchburg (no change from last week)
Mecklenburg (no change from last week)
Nottoway (ranked medium last week)
Portsmouth (ranked medium last week)
Richmond City  (no change from last week)
Roanoke County  (no change from last week)
Virginia Beach (ranked medium last week)

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 57 Virginia localities this week; down from 69 localities last week

Albemarle (no change from last week)
Alexandria  (no change from last week)
Alleghany (ranked low last week)
Appomattox (ranked high last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Bath (no change from last week)
Bedford (no change from last week)
Botetourtt (ranked high last week)
Bristol (ranked low last week)
Buena Vista (no change from last week)
Charles City (ranked high last week)
Charlottesville (no change from last week)
Chesapeake (no change from last week)
Clarke (ranked high last week)
Craig (no change from last week)
Cumberland (no change from last week)
Danville (no change from last week)
Dinwiddie (no change from last week)
Emporia (ranked low last week)
Essex (no change from last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (no change from last week)
Floyd (no change from last week)
Greensville (no change from last week)
Hampton (no change from last week)
Henry (no change from last week)
Hopewell (ranked high last week)
Isle of Wight (ranked low last week)
James City (no change from last week)
King and Queen (no change from last week)
King William (no change from last week)
Lancaster (no change from last week)
Lexington (no change from last week)
Loudoun (no change from last week)
Middlesex (ranked high last week)
New Kent (no change from last week)
Newport News (no change from last week)
Norfolk (ranked low last week)
Northumberland (no change from last week)
Norton (no change from last week)
Pittsylvania (no change from last week)
Powhatan (no change from last week)
Prince Edward (no change from last week)
Prince William (no change from last week)
Richmond County (no change from last week)
Roanoke City (no change from last week)
Salem (no change from last week)
Scott (ranked low last week)
Smyth (ranked low last week)
Southampton (ranked low last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Suffolk (no change from last week)
Sussex (ranked high last week)
Warren (ranked high last week)
Westmoreland (no change from last week)
Winchester (no change from last week)
Wise (no change from last week)

    Low Community Level

    • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
    • Get tested if you have symptoms
    • 53 Virginia localities this week; up from 42 localities last week

    Accomack (no change from last week)
    Augusta (ranked medium last week)
    Bland (ranked medium last week)
    Brunswick (ranked medium last week)
    Buchanan (ranked medium last week)
    Buckingham (ranked medium last week)
    Caroline (ranked medium last week)
    Covington (ranked medium last week)
    Culpeper (no change from last week)
    Dickenson (no change from last week)
    Fairfax City  (no change from last week)
    Fauquier (no change from last week)
    Fluvanna (no change from last week)
    Frederick (ranked medium last week)
    Fredericksburg (no change from last week)
    Giles (no change from last week)
    Gloucester (no change from last week)
    Greene (no change from last week)
    Harrisonburg (no change from last week)
    Highland (no change from last week)
    King George (ranked medium last week)
    Lee (no change from last week)
    Louisa (no change from last week)
    Madison (ranked medium last week)
    Manassas (no change from last week)
    Manassas Park (ranked medium last week)
    Martinsville (no change from last week)
    Mathews (no change from last week)
    Montgomery (no change from last week)
    Nelson (no change from last week)
    Northampton (no change from last week)
    Orange (no change from last week)
    Page (no change from last week)
    Patrick (no change from last week)
    Petersburg (ranked medium last week)
    Poquoson (no change from last week)
    Prince George (ranked high last week)
    Pulaski (no change from last week)
    Radford (ranked medium last week)
    Rappahannock (no change from last week)
    Rockbridge (no change from last week)
    Rockingham (no change from last week)
    Russell (no change from last week)
    Shenandoah (ranked medium last week)
    Spotsylvania (ranked medium last week)
    Staunton (ranked medium last week)
    Surry (ranked medium last week)
    Tazewell (ranked medium last week)
    Washington (no change from last week)
    Waynesboro (no change from last week)
    Williamsburg (no change from last week)
    Wythe (ranked medium last week)
    York (no change from last week)

    Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

    Accomack Low
    Albemarle Medium
    Alexandria Medium
    Alleghany Medium
    Amelia High
    Amherst High
    Appomattox Medium
    Arlington Medium
    Augusta Low

    Bath Medium
    Bedford Medium
    Bland Low
    Botetourt Medium
    Bristol Medium
    Brunswick Low
    Buchanan Low
    Buckingham Low
    Buena Vista Medium

    Campbell High
    Caroline Low
    Carroll High
    Charles City Medium
    Charlotte High
    Charlottesville Medium
    Chesapeake Medium
    Chesterfield High
    Clarke Medium
    Colonial Heights High
    Covington Low
    Craig Medium
    Culpeper Low
    Cumberland Medium

    Danville Medium
    Dickenson Low
    Dinwiddie Medium

    Emporia Medium
    Essex Medium

    Fairfax City Low
    Fairfax County Medium
    Falls Church Medium
    Fauquier Low
    Floyd Medium
    Fluvanna Low
    Franklin City High
    Franklin County High
    Frederick Low
    Fredericksburg Low

    Galax High
    Giles Low
    Gloucester Low
    Goochland High
    Grayson High
    Greene Low
    Greensville Medium

    Halifax High
    Hampton Medium
    Hanover High
    Harrisonburg Low
    Henrico High
    Henry Medium
    Highland Low
    Hopewell Medium

    Isle of Wight Medium

    James City Medium

    King and Queen Medium
    King George Low
    King William Medium

    Lancaster Medium
    Lee Low
    Lexington Medium
    Loudoun Medium
    Louisa Low
    Lunenburg High
    Lynchburg High

    Madison Low
    Manassas Low
    Manassas Park Low
    Martinsville Low
    Mathews Low
    Mecklenburg High
    Middlesex Medium
    Montgomery Low

    Nelson Low
    New Kent Medium
    Newport News Medium
    Norfolk Medium
    Northampton Low
    Northumberland Medium
    Norton Medium
    Nottoway High

    Orange Low

    Page Low
    Patrick Low
    Petersburg Low
    Pittsylvania Medium
    Poquoson Low
    Portsmouth High
    Powhatan Medium
    Prince Edward Medium
    Prince George Low
    Prince William Medium
    Pulaski Low

    Radford Low
    Rappahannock Low
    Richmond City High
    Richmond County Medium
    Roanoke City Medium
    Roanoke County High
    Rockbridge Low
    Rockingham Low
    Russell Low

    Salem Medium
    Scott Medium
    Shenandoah Low
    Smyth Medium
    Southampton Medium
    Spotsylvania Low
    Stafford Medium
    Staunton Low
    Suffolk Medium
    Surry Low
    Sussex Medium

    Tazewell Low

    Virginia Beach High

    Warren Medium
    Washington Low
    Waynesboro Low
    Westmoreland Medium
    Williamsburg Low
    Winchester Medium
    Wise Medium
    Wythe Low

    York Low

    Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
