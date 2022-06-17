Watch
660+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations dropped 6%

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights.
Posted at 7:23 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 19:23:16-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased roughly 6% over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 536 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 574 (-38) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 565 Friday. That is down 6 from 571 last Friday. That number was 567 the previous Friday and 484 the Friday before that.

Additionally, more than 660 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 111,722 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 111,058 (+664) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

More than 20,453 (+12 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
