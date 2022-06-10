Watch
Nearly 650 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations dropped 1%

VCU Health's infectious diseases chief: 'Reconsider using masks' during COVID uptick
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jun 10, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased roughly 1% over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 574 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 580 (-6) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat 571 Friday. That is up 4 from 567 last Friday. That number was 484 the previous Friday and 392 the Friday before that.

Additionally, nearly 650 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 111,058 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 110,411 (+647) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

More than 20,441 (+17 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

