CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks recommended for 16 Virginia localities

RICHMOND, Va. — Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including five parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area as much of Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate decreased to 15.5%, new cases were down 8% last week and 73.7% of Virginia's population was fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for weekly COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 6.7% as of Feb. 1 and 85.5% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Feb. 2 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Sixteen localities — including Charles City, Emporia, Greensville, Hopewell and Prince Edward in Central Virginia — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is up from 12 localities that ranked as high last week.

Sixty-two localities — including Amelia, Cumberland, Brunswick, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Lunenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince George, Richmond City and Richmond County in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Sixty-three localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 55 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is down from the 58 localities that ranked as low last week.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

16 Virginia localities this week; up from 12 localities last week

Alleghany (ranked low last week)

Amherst (no change from last week)

Buena Vista (ranked medium last week)

Charles City (ranked medium last week)

Covington (ranked medium last week)

Dickenson (no change from last week)

Emporia (no change from last week)

Greensville (no change from last week)

Hopewell (ranked medium last week)

Lee (ranked medium last week)

Lexington (ranked medium last week)

Norton (no change from last week)

Prince Edward (no change from last week)

Radford (ranked low last week)

Wise (ranked medium last week)

Wythe (ranked medium last week)

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

62 Virginia localities this week; up from 63 last week

Amelia (no change from last week)

Appomattox (no change from last week)

Augusta (ranked low last week)

Bath (ranked low last week)

Bedford (no change from last week)

Bland (ranked high last week)

Botetourt (no change from last week)

Brunswick (no change from last week)

Campbell (no change from last week)

Caroline (ranked low last week)

Charlotte (no change from last week)

Chesterfield (no change from last week)

Colonial Heights (no change from last week)

Craig (no change from last week)

Cumberland (no change from last week)

Dinwiddie (no change from last week)

Essex (no change from last week)

Floyd (no change from last week)

Franklin County (no change from last week)

Fredericksburg (ranked low last week)

Galax (no change from last week)

Giles (ranked low last week)

Goochland (no change from last week)

Grayson (ranked low last week)

Halifax (no change from last week)

Hanover (no change from last week)

Harrisonburg (no change from last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

Highland (ranked low last week)

King and Queen (no change from last week)

King George (ranked low last week)

King William (no change from last week)

Lancaster (no change from last week)

Lunenburg (no change from last week)

Lynchburg (no change from last week)

Mecklenburg (no change from last week)

Middlesex (no change from last week)

Montgomery (ranked low last week)

New Kent (no change from last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Nottoway (no change from last week)

Page (no change from last week)

Petersburg (no change from last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Prince George (no change from last week)

Pulaski (no change from last week)

Richmond City (no change from last week)

Richmond County (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (no change from last week)

Roanoke County (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (ranked low last week)

Rockingham (no change from last week)

Salem (no change from last week)

Spotsylvania (ranked low last week)

Stafford (ranked low last week)

Staunton (ranked low last week)

Surry (no change from last week)

Sussex (no change from last week)

Tazewell (ranked high last week)

Washington (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (ranked low last week)

Westmoreland (ranked high last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

55 Virginia localities this week; up from 58 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Albemarle (no change from last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Bristol (ranked medium last week)

Buchanan (ranked high last week)

Buckingham (no change from last week)

Carroll (ranked medium last week)

Charlottesville (no change from last week)

Chesapeake (no change from last week)

Clarke (ranked medium last week)

Culpeper (no change from last week)

Danville (ranked medium last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (no change from last week)

Franklin City (ranked medium last week)

Frederick (ranked medium last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Greene (no change from last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Henry (no change from last week)

Isle of Wight (no change from last week)

James City (no change from last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Louisa (no change from last week)

Madison (no change from last week)

Manassas (no change from last week)

Manassas Park (no change from last week)

Martinsville (no change from last week)

Mathews (no change from last week)

Nelson (no change from last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Norfolk (no change from last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Orange (no change from last week)

Patrick (no change from last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (no change from last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Rappahannock (no change from last week)

Russell (ranked high last week)

Scott (ranked medium last week)

Shenandoah (ranked medium last week)

Smyth (ranked high last week)

Southampton (no change from last week)

Suffolk (no change from last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Warren (ranked medium last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

Winchester (ranked medium last week)

York (no change from last week)

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Low

Albemarle Low

Alexandria Low

Alleghany High

Amelia Medium

Amherst High

Appomattox Medium

Arlington Low

Augusta Medium

Bath Medium

Bedford Medium

Bland Medium

Botetourt Medium

Bristol Low

Brunswick Medium

Buchanan Low

Buckingham Low

Buena Vista High

Campbell Medium

Caroline Medium

Carroll Low

Charles City High

Charlotte Medium

Charlottesville Low

Chesapeake Low

Chesterfield Medium

Clarke Low

Colonial Heights Medium

Covington High

Craig Medium

Culpeper Low

Cumberland Medium

Danville Low

Dickenson High

Dinwiddie Medium

Emporia High

Essex Medium

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Low

Falls Church Low

Fauquier Low

Floyd Medium

Fluvanna Low

Franklin City Low

Franklin County Medium

Frederick Low

Fredericksburg Medium

Galax Medium

Giles Medium

Gloucester Low

Goochland Medium

Grayson Medium

Greene Low

Greensville High

Halifax Medium

Hampton Low

Hanover Medium

Harrisonburg Medium

Henrico Medium

Henry Low

Highland Medium

Hopewell High

Isle of Wight Low

James City Low

King and Queen Medium

King George Medium

King William Medium

Lancaster Medium

Lee High

Lexington High

Loudoun Low

Louisa Low

Lunenburg Medium

Lynchburg Medium

Madison Low

Manassas Low

Manassas Park Low

Martinsville Low

Mathews Low

Mecklenburg Medium

Middlesex Medium

Montgomery Medium

Nelson Low

New Kent Medium

Newport News Low

Norfolk Low

Northampton Low

Northumberland Medium

Norton High

Nottoway Medium

Orange Low

Page Medium

Patrick Low

Petersburg Medium

Pittsylvania Low

Poquoson Low

Portsmouth Low

Powhatan Medium

Prince Edward High

Prince George Medium

Prince William Low

Pulaski Medium

Radford High

Rappahannock Low

Richmond City Medium

Richmond County Medium

Roanoke City Medium

Roanoke County Medium

Rockbridge Medium

Rockingham Medium

Russell Low

Salem Medium

Scott Low

Shenandoah Low

Smyth Low

Southampton Low

Spotsylvania Medium

Stafford Medium

Staunton Medium

Suffolk Low

Surry Medium

Sussex Medium

Tazewell Medium

Virginia Beach Low

Warren Low

Washington Medium

Waynesboro Medium

Westmoreland Medium

Williamsburg Low

Winchester Low

Wise High

Wythe High

York Low

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.