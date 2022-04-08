Masks still recommended for just 1 Virginia locality, updated CDC map shows

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is recommended for just one out of 133 localities in the Commonwealth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Healthy people in those other localities can safely take a break from wearing masks, new data reveal.
The update comes as new cases in Virginia increased nearly 49% last week and 72.9% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. increased
nearly 5% from the prior week, and nearly 81.9% of the country's total population (people 5+) has received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.
The agency released an updated map Thursday, April 7 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.
"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.
The majority of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as low with the exception of Goochland, which is ranked as medium. People in those areas (low, medium) can stop wearing masks — unless they are at high risk for severe illness.
Just one locality — Covington — continues to be ranked as as high where masking indoors is still recommended by the CDC.
The CDC's new measures focus less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.
The agency is still advising that people, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high.
Also, the new recommendations do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation.
Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia
High Community Level
- Wear a mask indoors in public
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
- 1 Virginia locality this week; no change from last week
Covington
Medium Community Level
- If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- 10 Virginia localities this week; no change from 10 localities last week
Albemarle (no change from last week)
Alleghany (no change from last week)
Arlington (ranked low last week)
Bath (no change from last week)
Campbell (no change from last week)
Fluvanna (ranked low last week)
Goochland (ranked low last week)
Madison (ranked low last week)
Nottoway (ranked low last week)
Rappahannock (ranked low last week)
Low Community Level
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- 122 Virginia localities this week; no change from 122 localities last week
Accomack
Alexandria
Amelia
Amherst
Appomattox
Augusta
Bedford
Bland
Botetourt
Bristol
Brunswick
Buchanan
Buckingham
Buena Vista
Caroline
Carroll
Charles City
Charlotte
Charlottesville
Chesapeake
Chesterfield
Clarke
Colonial Heights
Craig
Culpeper
Cumberland
Danville
Dickenson (ranked as medium last week)
Dinwiddie
Emporia
Essex
Fairfax County
Fairfax City
Falls Church
Fauquier
Floyd
Franklin County
Franklin City
Frederick
Fredericksburg
Galax
Giles
Gloucester
Grayson
Greene
Greensville
Halifax
Hampton
Hanover
Harrisonburg
Henrico
Henry
Highland
Hopewell
Isle of Wight
James City
King and Queen
King George
King William
Lancaster
Lee (ranked as medium last week)
Lexington
Loudoun
Louisa
Lunenburg
Lynchburg
Manassas
Manassas Park
Martinsville
Mathews
Mecklenburg
Middlesex
Montgomery
Nelson
New Kent
Newport News
Norfolk
Northampton
Northumberland
Norton (ranked as medium last week)
Orange
Page
Patrick
Petersburg
Pittsylvania
Poquoson
Portsmouth
Powhatan (ranked as medium last week)
Prince Edward
Prince George (ranked as medium last week)
Prince William
Pulaski
Radford
Richmond County
Richmond City
Roanoke County
Roanoke City
Rockbridge
Rockingham
Russell
Salem City
Scott
Shenandoah
Smyth
Southampton
Spotsylvania
Stafford
Staunton
Suffolk
Surry
Sussex
Tazewell
Virginia Beach
Warren
Washington
Waynesboro
Westmoreland
Williamsburg
Winchester
Wise (ranked as medium last week)
Wythe
York
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?
People are considered fully vaccinated:
- 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or
- 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine
How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated
COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.
We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions—like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.
These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings.
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.