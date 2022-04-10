County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 5,669 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,674,560.

As of Friday's update, 49,216 (+256 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 19,823 (+131) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (April 2-8) :

Central Virginia

Henrico 64,579 ( +344 )

Richmond City 44,541 ( +246 )

Chesterfield 72,748 ( +151 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 89,405 ( +275 )

Chesapeake 49,942 ( +165 )

Norfolk 42,179 ( +161 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 176,962 ( +880 )

Arlington 41,940 ( +491 )

Prince William 95,039 (+327 )

Loudoun 68,196 ( +306 )

Alexandria 30,452 ( +220 )

Spotsylvania 26,823 ( +136 )

Stafford 30,264 ( +115 )

Additional Localities

Albemarle 17,322 ( +668 )

Campbell 12,093 ( +186 )

Pittsylvania 14,021 ( +112 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (April 2-8)

Accomack 6,941 ( +4 )

Albemarle 17,322 ( +668 )

Alexandria 30,452 ( +220 )

Alleghany 3,391 ( -2 )

Amelia 2,616 ( +3 )

Amherst 7,198 ( +3 )

Appomattox 3,773 ( +10 )

Arlington 41,940 ( +491 )

Augusta 18,958 ( +22 )

Bath 893

Bedford 16,923 ( -14 )

Bland 1,760 ( +2 )

Botetourt 7,461 ( +5 )

Bristol 4,389 ( +10 )

Brunswick 3,213 ( +10 )

Buchanan 4,872 ( +1 )

Buckingham 3,892 ( +30 )

Buena Vista City 2,000 ( +1 )

Campbell 12,093 ( +186 )

Caroline 6,819 ( +1 )

Carroll 6,656 ( v13 )

Charles City 1,153 ( -2 )

Charlotte 2,470 ( +12 )

Charlottesville 9,180 ( -527 )

Chesapeake 49,942 ( +165 )

Chesterfield 72,748 ( +151 )

Clarke 2,604 ( +8 )

Colonial Heights 4,838 ( +1 )

Covington 1,248 ( +7 )

Craig 1,117

Culpeper 11,379 ( -104 )

Cumberland 1,295 ( +9 )

Danville 11,044 ( -66 )

Dickenson 3,311 ( +1 )

Dinwiddie 5,309 ( +4 )

Emporia 1,162

Essex 2,257 ( 1 )

Fairfax 176,962 ( +880 )

Fairfax City 1,975 ( +9 )

Falls Church 2,008 ( +20 )

Fauquier 13,026 ( +18 )

Floyd 2,552 ( -1 )

Fluvanna 5,071 ( +93 )

Franklin City 2,466 ( +2 )

Franklin County 10,772 ( +14 )

Frederick 20,544 ( -15 )

Fredericksburg 5,289 ( +8 )

Galax 2,553 ( +1 )

Giles 4,052 ( +4 )

Gloucester 7,311 ( +18 )

Goochland 3,983 (+ 34 )

Grayson 4,040 ( +2 )

Greene 3,979 ( -27 )

Greensville 3,318 ( -3 )

Halifax 7,027 ( +6 )

Hampton 27,590 ( +45 )

Hanover 21,702 ( +21 )

Harrisonburg 13,242 ( +26 )

Henrico 64,579 ( +344 )

Henry 11,732 ( +100 )

Highland 365

Hopewell 6,104 ( +1 )

Isle of Wight 7,273 ( +3 )

James City 14,837 ( +28 )

King and Queen 1,122 ( -1 )

King George 5,003 ( +11 )

King William 3,686 ( +4 )

Lancaster 1,799 ( +2 )

Lee 6,210

Lexington 2,827 ( +2 )

Loudoun 68,196 ( +306 )

Louisa 6,640 ( +7 )

Lunenburg 2,370 ( +9 )

Lynchburg 20,061 ( -115 )

Madison 2,343 ( +66 )

Manassas City 9,102 ( +16 )

Manassas Park 3,720 ( +8 )

Martinsville 3,326 ( +17 )

Mathews 1,430 (+ 2 )

Mecklenburg 6,070 ( +20 )

Middlesex 1,822 ( +2 )

Montgomery 18,625 ( +30 )

Nelson 2,556 ( -52 )

New Kent 4,616 ( +8 )

Newport News 36,202 ( +60 )

Norfolk 42,179 ( +161 )

Northampton 2,147 ( +2 )

Northumberland 2,165 ( +2 )

Norton 1,303 ( -2 )

Nottoway 4,120 ( +44 )

Orange 6,788 ( -30 )

Page 5,589 ( +8 )

Patrick 3,627 ( +25 )

Petersburg 8,283 ( -11 )

Pittsylvania 14,021 ( +112 )

Poquoson 2,342 ( +7 )

Portsmouth 20,839 ( +77 )

Powhatan 5,104 ( +11 )

Prince Edward 4,913 ( +23 )

Prince George 8,466 ( +31 )

Prince William 95,039 (+327 )

Pulaski 7,225 ( +4 )

Radford 4,910

Rappahannock 998 ( +55 )

Richmond City 44,541 ( +246 )

Richmond County 2,542 ( -46 )

Roanoke City 21,226 ( +16 )

Roanoke County 21,068 ( +10 )

Rockbridge 3,263 ( +3 )

Rockingham 14,437 ( +11 )

Russell 6,823 ( +3 )

Salem 5,645 ( +9 )

Scott 5,719 ( +4 )

Shenandoah 10,789 ( +3 )

Smyth 8,750 ( +16 )

Southampton 3,336 ( +4 )

Spotsylvania 26,823 ( +136 )

Stafford 30,264 ( +115 )

Staunton 5,648 ( +16 )

Suffolk 18,688 ( +65 )

Surry 1,087 ( +1 )

Sussex 2,421 ( -1 )

Tazewell 10,199 ( +9 )

Virginia Beach 89,405 ( +275 )

Warren 8,529 ( +46 )

Washington 13,719 ( +12 )

Waynesboro 5,321 ( +2 )

Westmoreland 3,252 ( +6 )

Williamsburg 1,756 ( +5 )

Winchester 6,310 ( +7 )

Wise 10,243 ( +4 )

Wythe 7,485 ( +14 )

York 9,801 ( +28 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, but accounts for 20.8% of cases in Virginia over the past 13 weeks.

People aged 30 to 49 now account for 30.8% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 16.8% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 24.4% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 879,073 cases versus the 778,769 cases reported in men.

**Officials with the Virginia Department of Health said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to omicron resulted in an increase in COVID-19-associated deaths.

"Beginning Feb. 2, VDH’s Cases dashboard began to reflect these deaths. The majority of the COVID-19-associated deaths (92%) that will be added occurred in January 2022," health department officials wrote. "Certified death certificates continue to be reported, so VDH will continue to receive new death certificates for the deaths that occurred in January 2022 and those that will occur subsequently over the next few weeks and months ahead until the Omicron surge dissipates."

*Officials with the Office of Epidemiology previously said ongoing Quality assurance (QA), which is conducted on all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, is the reason for the decrease in the number of hospitalizations.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine



Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

