How these Henrico students are helping other kids around the world 'get a better STEM education'

'We wanted to make sure that students from different socio-economic backgrounds get a better STEM education'
Henrico students help bring the world together through STEM
Sahithi Sarva, Sriya Darsi and Vivek Bachhu
Posted at 3:02 PM, Dec 01, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A group of Henrcio students are sharing their love of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) with kids around the world.

Henrico seniors Sriya Darsi, Sahithi Sarva and Vivek Bachhu created STEM-Z.

"We started this non-profit organization a year ago when the pandemic hit,” Darsi explained. “And we wanted to make sure that students from different socio-economic backgrounds get a better STEM education."

The focus of the virtual and in-person classes is on teaching kindergarten through eighth-grade students the basics of science, technology, engineering and math.

Their website invites students from around the world to learn everything from computer coding to math we use everyday and they invite professors to occasionally teach a class.

“They love it – especially the seminars. I know that they love talking to different professors from Ivy Leagues and especially the classes,” Darsi said. “They're, a lot of them, are student-based and we make sure there's a lot of importance and the students understand what's happening in class."

It is extra learning that provides extra benefits.

"Many of the students have learned how to write a research program,” Darsi said. “How to submit to different science fairs. And it not only helped them win at the science fairs, but also helped them have a better understanding of how to research."

Students teaching students is building a love of STEM and Building Better Minds.

Click here to learn more about STEM-Z.

