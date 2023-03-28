Wyche, Randolph win VHSL honors for Varina High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The two-time defending state boys' basketball champions from Varina High School swept the top honors in Class 4.

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) named Blue Devil KJ Wyche as Player of the Year and Kenneth Randolph as Coach of the Year.

The Blue Devils finished the season 23 - 4 and defeated E.C. Glass for a second straight state title.

WTVR

Wyche averaged over 21 points and five assists per game this year.

Rasheed Daniels, of Monacan High School, and Tim Uzochukwu, of Matoaca High School, were also named first team all state.

