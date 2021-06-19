Watch
Women's college sports get boost in TV ratings, visibility

Sue Ogrocki/AP
CORRECTS TO FIFTH INNING NOT SECOND INNING - James Madison starting pitcher Odicci Alexander (3) stands in the pitching circle as Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman (24) celebrates at second base behind her after hitting a double in the fifth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Odicci Alexander, Jayda Coleman
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 13:32:43-04

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A record-setting Women's College World Series last week capped off a dynamic year of increased visibility for NCAA Division I women’s sports.

Television viewership was up significantly compared to 2019 in the four most popular sports: basketball, softball, gymnastics and volleyball.

ESPN expanded its volleyball coverage this year to include every match of the championship on an ESPN platform.

Women’s basketball games were broadcast on ABC for the first time.

The three softball championship series games between Oklahoma and Florida State averaged a record 1,840,000 viewers.

The average for the 17 games was up 10% over 2019.

