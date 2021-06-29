Woman gets to be Yankees bat girl 60 years after being turned down due to gender

NEW YORK (AP) — Gwen Goldman got to be a bat girl for the New York Yankees, 60 years after she was turned down because of her gender.

The 70-year-old woman worked for the Yankees during their game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Goldman even got to throw out the first pitch of the game, which the Yankees captured on camera.

Tonight’s 12th Edition of #HOPEWeek kicked off with honoree Gwen Goldman throwing out the first pitch. pic.twitter.com/lmoPe3lpA5 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 28, 2021

Goldman had been rejected by then-general manager Roy Hamey in June 1961. She was told she had no place in the dugout.

Current general manager Brian Cashman said he had been forwarded an email written by Goldman’s daughter, Abby.

In a letter dated this past June 23, he wrote “it is not too late to reward and recognize the ambition you showed in writing that letter to us as a 10-year-old girl.”