Virginia Tech athletics director Whit Babcock to retire from role

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock announced he is retiring, a move that has been expected for a while.

Babcock has been in his position for 12 years and is the second-longest tenured athletic director in program history.

His current contract was set to expire in June 2029. The school announced Babcock will stay on as athletic director emeritus, without fully explaining what his new role might be.

Babcock's eventual departure was widely expected after he had to convene a panel to choose the Hokies' latest football coach, which ended up being James Franklin.