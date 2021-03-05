Washington releases Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith

RICHMOND, Va. -- Washington has released veteran quarterback Alex Smith. The AP Comeback Player of the Year hopes to continue playing next season at age 37.

The move was largely expected given the organization's goal of finding a franchise quarterback and the financial ramifications of releasing Smith.

But it marks a cold end to Smith's time with the team, especially after returning from breaking his right leg and needing 17 surgeries to repair it.

Coach Ron Rivera says the team decided to make this move after Smith asked to be released. Smith has played 14 NFL seasons since being taken first in the 2005 draft.