Washington releases Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - Washington Football Team's Alex Smith walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Landover, Md., in this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, file photo. The Rams won 30-10. Washington has informed Alex Smith the team is releasing the veteran quarterback, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, March 5, 2021, because Smith’s release was not yet official. The NFL's Comeback Player of the Year hopes to continue playing next season at age 37. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 12:40 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 12:40:17-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Washington has released veteran quarterback Alex Smith. The AP Comeback Player of the Year hopes to continue playing next season at age 37.

The move was largely expected given the organization's goal of finding a franchise quarterback and the financial ramifications of releasing Smith.

But it marks a cold end to Smith's time with the team, especially after returning from breaking his right leg and needing 17 surgeries to repair it.

Coach Ron Rivera says the team decided to make this move after Smith asked to be released. Smith has played 14 NFL seasons since being taken first in the 2005 draft.

