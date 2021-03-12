Virginia out of ACC Tournament after positive COVID test

RICHMOND, Va. -- The University of Virginia is out of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament following a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program, the conference announced Friday morning.

Friday night's game versus Georgia Tech has been canceled.

Georgia Tech advances to the ACC Tournament championship game and will play the winner of Florida State vs. North Carolina.

Despite the disqualification, the Cavaliers are a virtual lock to make the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week. They’re currently ranked No. 16 in the country by the Associated Press.

Virginia won the NCAA National Championship in 2019 — the last year the tournament was played.

Virginia is the second team to be removed from the ACC Tournament in as many days following a positive COVID-19 test.

On Thursday, Duke canceled its quarterfinal game against Florida State after a member of the team tested positive for the virus.