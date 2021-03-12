Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Virginia out of ACC Tournament after positive COVID test

items.[0].image.alt
Gerry Broome/AP
Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) gets a hug from head coach Tony Bennett after sinking the game winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Virginia defeated Syracuse 72-69.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Reece Beekman, Tony Bennett
Posted at 9:27 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 09:51:52-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The University of Virginia is out of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament following a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program, the conference announced Friday morning.

Friday night's game versus Georgia Tech has been canceled.

Georgia Tech advances to the ACC Tournament championship game and will play the winner of Florida State vs. North Carolina.

Despite the disqualification, the Cavaliers are a virtual lock to make the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week. They’re currently ranked No. 16 in the country by the Associated Press.

Virginia won the NCAA National Championship in 2019 — the last year the tournament was played.

Georgia Tech advances to the ACC Tournament final and will play either Florida State or North Carolina.

Virginia is the second team to be removed from the ACC Tournament in as many days following a positive COVID-19 test.

On Thursday, Duke canceled its quarterfinal game against Florida State after a member of the team tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.