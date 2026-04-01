VCU forwards Lazar Djokovic, Michael Belle will return next season

RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple reports say that forward Lazar Djokovic will be returning to VCU for what will be his senior season, joining other key pieces of this year's A-10 championship team.

This will be the first time in his collegiate career Djokovic has spent more than one year at the same school after stops at Xavier and Charleston. The six-foot-11 native of Serbia averaged over 13 points and five rebounds per game while leading the team in blocked shots. He was also named First Team All A-10.

The team also announced today that forward Michael Belle will return next year. Belle appeared in all 36 games this year, averaging over seven points and five rebounds per contest during his junior season. Both are career highs. Belle also nearly doubled his minutes played from his sophomore year.

These announcements follow news yesterday that Nyk Lewis would be returning for his sophomore season. VCU played their last game 10 days ago, but they have scored a couple of big wins in the last 24 hours by retaining these players.

Sports VCU guard Nyk Lewis to return; Christian Fermin enters portal Lane Casadonte

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