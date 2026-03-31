VCU guard Nyk Lewis to return; Christian Fermin enters portal

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU guard Nyk Lewis announced today he will return to the Rams for his sophomore season, while forward Christian Fermin declared he will enter the transfer portal next week.

Lewis' decision to stay comes after he won the A-10 Rookie of the Year honor. He recently needed surgery for an ankle injury suffered in the Rams' second-round loss to Illinois. Before the injury, Lewis scored 16 points in a win over North Carolina. For the season, he averaged over eight points and nearly five rebounds per game.

Fermin departs after spending the last four years at VCU. He started 34 games and averaged just over five points per game as a sophomore, but missed most of this past season dealing with what the team would only call a personal matter.

The Pennsylvania native was originally recruited by Mike Rhoades and could be eyeing a reunion closer to home for his final season of eligibility.

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