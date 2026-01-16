Atlee graduate Tyler Warren named to Pro Bowl after strong rookie NFL season

INDIANAPOLIS — Atlee High School graduate Tyler Warren has been named to his first Pro Bowl games after a strong rookie season in the NFL.

Warren, who spent his collegiate years at Penn State, is coming off of an impressive rookie season after being selected 14th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

He was initially named a Pro Bowl alternate, but the Colts announced Friday that he will take the place of Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who is injured.

In his rookie year, Warren started all of the Colts 17 games and had 76 receptions for 817 yards and four touchdowns, according to the team's website.

Warren led all rookie tight ends in receiving yards in the regular season and played the most snaps of any rookie tight end.

The 2026 Pro Bowl games will take place on Feb. 3 in San Francisco.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.