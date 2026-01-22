Hopewell graduate TreVeyon Henderson named finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

HOPEWELL, Va. — Hopewell's own TreVeyon Henderson is a finalist for the Associated Press' NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The running back was selected 38th overall by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after a standout career at Ohio State.

Henderson has rushed for 911 yards and has nine rushing touchdowns and one touchdown reception on the season.

He's the only running back to make the list of finalists, which includes: New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka, Carolina Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan and New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.

The award will be presented at the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 5.

Henderson has had an impressive rookie year, but isn't over just yet. This weekend, the Patriots have a shot at clinching the AFC Title and heading to the Super Bowl.

