Titans opt for cornerback Caleb Farley at No. 22 overall

Tony Dejak/AP
An image of Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley is displayed as a Tennessee Titans fan cheers on stage after Farley was chosen by the Titans with the 22nd pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 11:41:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have bolstered their defense by drafting cornerback Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech at No. 22 overall.

General manager Jon Robinson focused on defense Thursday night after releasing starting cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Malcolm Butler to free up salary cap space in March.

Farley announced last July that he was opting out of the 2020 season after losing his mother to cancer in 2018.

The cornerback also had surgery in March to repair a herniated disc and tore an ACL in 2017.

Farley did not attend the NFL draft because he tested positive for COVID-19, though he tested negative Thursday.

