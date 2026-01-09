Flying Squirrels ends negotiations with VCU over CarMax Park

RICHMOND, Va. — CarMax Park is on schedule to be ready for the Flying Squirrels opening day on April 7.

But it may have one fewer tenant for its inaugural season.

The team released a statement Friday afternoon announcing they are ending discussions with VCU about playing at least some of the Rams 2026 season at CarMax Park.

“We’ve ended discussions and have accepted that VCU will not be joining us at CarMax Park,” said Ben Sosenko, who is the CEO of SRK Strategies, a Brooklyn-based PR firm speaking on behalf of the Squirrels. "CarMax Park is nearly complete, over 80% finished, and we’re excited to open a world-class ballpark for fans on Opening Day.”

Sports Field laid down at CarMax Park: 'Starting to look like a baseball stadium' Lane Casadonte

The Squirrels, VCU and the City of Richmond all entered into a memorandum of understanding back in October, that included VCU selling Sports Backers Stadium to the City’s Economic Development Authority and pay certain fees for maintenance and use of CarMax Park.

“From the start, we’ve acted in good faith as a community partner,” Sosenko continued. “That’s why we reached an agreement with VCU and the City to host VCU baseball, even though it was not in the Squirrels’ financial interest, nor ideal for the maintenance and condition of a professional field ... We also agreed to participate in a press conference to celebrate it, despite knowing that this day may come. All sides even signed an agreement publicly at the event that clearly says terms were reached."

Although VCU Athletics has vacated Sports Backers Stadium, the property has not yet changed hands. VCU’s soccer teams are set to play this upcoming season at their new fields across Hermitage Road.

The baseball team will play its home schedule this spring completely at the Diamond. After that is unknown.

VCU declined to comment further at this time. VCU baseball will have to play all of their home games during the day this spring, as the lights from the Diamond have all been transferred to CarMax Park.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube