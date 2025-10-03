Field laid down at CarMax Park: 'Starting to look like a baseball stadium'

RICHMOND, Va. — CarMax Park is one step closer to completion: sod was laid down this week for the new home of the Flying Squirrels.

Charlotte company Carolina Green put down just over 100,000 square feet of grass, which will take root over the next month without any major traffic on it.

"It's certainly a milestone, a great milestone to hit, getting the grass down, sod on the ground," said Chad Price, president of Carolina Green. "Gives it a little time to grow and establish this fall and be ready for next spring."

Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann said CarMax Park is starting to look more like a ballpark with the addition of the new green.

"There have been so many moments throughout this process where, you know, this has become more and more real," Oppermann said. "And I think seeing a baseball field out here, and seeing the grass and the playing surface here is just another step in that process."

CarMax park is ahead of schedule to open for the Squirrels' home opener in April.

