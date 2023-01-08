Roche's late 3 lifts Richmond over Duquesne, 75-73

Watch Now
Tyler Burton scored 23 points to lead the Richmond Spiders and Jason Roche knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining as the Spiders took down the Duquesne Dukes 75-73 on Saturday night. The Spiders are now 9-7 on the season, while the Dukes fell to 12-5.
RICHMOND, Va. — Tyler Burton led Richmond with 23 points and Jason Roche scored the game-winning 3-pointer with eight seconds left as the Spiders beat Duquesne 75-73 on Saturday night.

Burton also contributed eight rebounds for the Spiders (9-7, 2-1 Atlantic 10). Neal Quinn added 13 points while going 3 of 7 and 7 of 13 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Isaiah Bigelow was 4 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Rodney Gunn Jr. led the way for the Dukes (12-5, 2-2) with 16 points. Jimmy Clark III added 12 points for Duquesne. Joe Reece also had 11 points.

Quinn scored 11 second-half points. Richmond outscored Duquesne by 17 points over the final half.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Richmond visits Davidson and Duquesne travels to play Saint Joseph's (PA).

