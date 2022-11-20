Randolph-Macon football to play Delaware Valley in NCAA Championship 2nd round

ASHLAND, Va. – Randolph-Macon's football team will play at Delaware Valley in the second round of the NCAA Championship this Saturday, Nov. 26 at noon.

The Aggies are 11-0 after their 59-0 first-round victory over Gallaudet. DelVal is second in the nation in scoring defense (5.9 points per game) and total defense (170.9 yards per game).

"The Yellow Jackets are 11-0 for the first time in program history after their 35-28 win over SUNY Cortland in their first-round playoff contest," university officials wrote. "R-MC is first in the country in team passing efficiency (203.0), ninth in scoring offense at 43.5 points per game and 12th in total offense at 484.2 yards per game."

Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for students with ID. Children 3 and under are free. Parking is $5.

Officials said there will be no advance sale of tickets as they must be purchased at the gate. The ticket booth will open at 10 a.m.