O's Means throws MLB's 3rd no-hitter of season, tops M's 6-0

Ted S. Warren/AP
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means, right, hugs catcher Pedro Severino after Means threw a no-hitter in the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Seattle. The Orioles won 6-0. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 7:29 AM, May 06, 2021
SEATTLE — John Means threw the major leagues’ third no-hitter this season and came within a wild pitch on a third strike of a perfect game, pitching the Baltimore Orioles over the Seattle Mariners 6-0.

Means struck out 12 and walked none.

Seattle’s runner was Sam Haggerty after he struck out swinging on a curveball in the dirt on a 1-2 count with one out in the third inning that bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino.

Haggerty was thrown out attempting to steal second. Means threw 79 strikes among 113 pitches, including first-pitch strikes to 26 of 27 batters.

