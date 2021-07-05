Odicci Alexander throws out first pitch at Flying Squirrels game

RICHMOND, Va. -- Odicci Alexander, professional softball player and former James Madison University standout, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at The Diamond prior to the Flying Squirrels series finale against Binghamton on Sunday.

Alexander became an national star as she led the Dukes to a historic run to the first-ever College World Series.

She was recently named the Softball America Pitcher of the Year, Division I Softball Woman of the Year, NCAA Pitcher of the Year and was nominated for the Best College Athlete Espy.

Alexander said she is still amazed by everything that has happened both personally, and professionally, since her final college game.

"I don't think me as a player going to the World Series has hit me yet," said Alexander. "I still don't even believe that I went there."

She added, "As a team, we've impacted and inspired so many people. I know there's probably a lot of people that want to come to JMU camps now, or come to JMU in general. I think it's amazing."

