JMU's Alexander named NCAA Pitcher of the Year, signs pro contract

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- James Madison University's star softball pitcher, Odicci Alexander, is leaving her legendary mark on the diamond after her outstanding college career has come to a close.

On Monday, it was announced that Alexander was named Softball America's 2021 NCAA Pitcher of the Year.

Later that day, JMU stated Alexander signed a professional contract with USSSA Pride.

Alexander helped the Dukes in their historic 2021 Women's College World Series run, throwing 94 strikeouts in 75.5 innings and finishing with a record of 8-3 in the circle during the run, according to JMU.

She picked up wins over four top 10 teams for the Dukes, including an upset over 2021 NCAA National Champion Oklahoma, and one top 25 team.

Alexander also earned a spot on the Women's College World Series All-Tournament team for her outstanding efforts in the circle, JMU said.

According to CBS Sports, JMU became the first unranked team to advance to the Women's College World Series semifinals -- partly because of Alexander's 1,057 pitches, which made up 88.6% of their innings throughout the tournament.

Alexander held a career ERA of 2.18 with a record of 81-18 in the circle. She finished with 712 strikeouts and ranks third in JMU's record book, the school said.

She holds the program record for strikeouts in a single-game (19), which she set in JMU's 10-inning victory over Liberty at the Knoxville Regional, according to JMU.

Alexander is a three-time NFCA All-American, four-time NFCA All-Region selection and was named the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year.

She also set a CAA single-game tournament record for strikeouts with 16 against Delaware, JMU said.

In the batter's box, Alexander finished her career with a .337 batting average, 128 runs, and 203 hits. She ranks fourth in career RBI (164) and home runs (39).

JMU said she'll be joining two former Dukes on the USSSA team: Megan Good ('19) and Jailyn Ford ('16).

The USSSA Pride is an independent team, formerly part the National Fastpitch League.