Odicci Alexander nominated for Best College Athlete ESPY Award

BRISTOL, Conn. -- The awards and accolades keep stacking up for James Madison University's (JMU) extraordinary softball pitcher, Odicci Alexander.

It was announced Wednesday that Alexander has been nominated for an Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) award, per JMU and ESPN's website.

She is one of four finalists in the "Best College Athlete, Women's Sports" category.

JMU said she is their first softball player to be nominated for an ESPY Award.

Earlier this week, Alexander was named Softball America's 2021 NCAA Pitcher of the Year and signed with the USSSA Pride professional team.

Alexander helped the Dukes in their historic 2021 Women's College World Series run, throwing 94 strikeouts in 75.5 innings and finishing with a record of 8-3 in the circle during the run, according to JMU.

She is a three-time NFCA All-American, four-time NFCA All-Region selection and was named the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year.

The three other finalists in Alexander's ESPY category are UConn Women's Basketball Point Guard Paige Bueckers, Kentucky Volleyball Setter Madison Lilley and Florida State Women's Soccer Midfielder Jaelin Howell.

Voting for the ESPYs will close on Friday, July 9 at 8 p.m. Cast your votes here.

The ESPY Awards will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m. in New York City.

