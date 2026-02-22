Mallory gets fouled on 3-pointer with seconds left, leads No. 14 Virginia to an 86-83 win over Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Chance Mallory drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with 3.6 seconds to play, and then sank all three free throws to lift No. 14 Virginia to an 86-83 win over Miami on Saturday.

Jacari White came off the bench to score 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers for the Cavaliers (24-3, 12-2 Atlantic Coast), who won their eighth straight.

Sam Lewis had 15 points, Thijs De Ridder scored 14, and Mallory had all 12 of his points in the second half.

Shelton Henderson and Tre Donaldson each scored 18 to lead Miami (21-6, 10-4), which saw its four-game win streak snapped. The Hurricanes out rebounded UVA 30-23 and outscored Virginia 18-2 on second-chance points.

The win kept the second-place Cavaliers ahead of third-place Miami in the conference standings and robbed the Hurricanes of a chance for a big Quad 1 victory.

UVA honored former coach Tony Bennett in a pregame ceremony, naming the court at John Paul Jones Arena after him. With a collection of his former players joining him on the court, Bennett watched as a logo of his signature was unveiled.

Miami jumped out to an early 11-point lead, but seven first-half 3-pointers kept UVA in the game. The Hurricanes scored the final eight points of the half and went to the locker room ahead 44-39.

The teams were tied at 59 with 11:33 to play. Mallory and De Ridder led the Cavaliers in opening up their largest lead of the game, 68-61 with 8:54 to go.

Miami fought back to set up a back-and-forth finish.

Malik Reneau's layup at 7 seconds tied the game 83-83. Mallory took the inbounds pass and raced across the half-court line, elevating for a shot attempt and getting fouled.

Up next

Miami: Visits Florida State on Tuesday.

Virginia: Hosts N.C. State on Tuesday.