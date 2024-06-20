Los Angeles Lakers hire 39-year-old newcomer JJ Redick as head coach, sources say

The Los Angeles Lakers have found their new head coach in JJ Redick.

Sources told ESPN and The Associated Press the team signed the 39-year-old to his first coaching job with a four-year contract Thursday after interviewing took place over the weekend and into this week.

Redick became a front-runner in the team's search for a new coach after UConn coach Dan Hurley reportedly rejected a six-year, $70 million offer last week, per ESPN. Sources told the publication Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka then solidified Redick for the position due to his knowledge of the sport, his "ability to connect with players" and Pelinka's belief that he'll shine with the support of the team's other coaching staff.

But it'll be a tall mountain for Redick to climb, with no coaching experience to lean on as he leads one of the most successful teams in NBA history and potentially one of the best players of all time, LeBron James, as he decides whether to return for a 22nd NBA season.

The pair do already have a business partnership after they began co-hosting the "Mind the Game" podcast together two months ago, but it remains to be seen whether this will cause a shift in their relationship or if it will improve the chances that James signs on for another year. The league's top scorer currently faces a June 29 deadline to decide if he'll accept or decline a $51.5 million player option and become a free agent.