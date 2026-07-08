Fresno State QB Khristian Martin hosts youth football camp in Highland Springs 'It's right to give back'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Fresno State quarterback Khristian Martin returned to his alma mater, Highland Springs, on Friday night to host his second youth football camp.

More than 50 kids ages 7 to 14 braved triple-digit heat to work through drills led by Martin, along with several of his former Highland Springs teammates and coaches.

For Martin, there was never a question about holding the camp despite the extreme heat — not when it comes to the community that helped shape him.

"When a place gives so much to you, it's right to give back in any way that you can," Martin said. "This is just one way that I can give back to a community that helped bring me up and get me to where I am. So if I can, you know, help another kid, they can learn something today, learn a lesson, I think it's a great opportunity."

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