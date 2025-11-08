John Marshall plays final regular season game after having to forfeit previous weeks

RICHMOND, Va. — After forfeiting their last three games, the John Marshall football team returned to action against Arcadia High School on Friday night.

The team had faced significant challenges this season after several ejections and mandated suspensions left them with too few eligible players to play safely. There was even concern that the game against Arcadia High School might be canceled as well.

John Marshall forfeits recent and upcoming games after ejections, mandated suspensions

John Marshall forfeits recent and upcoming games after ejections, mandated suspensions

However, the team looked alive and well during the matchup, which served as the team's Senior Night.

One mother expressed her overwhelming emotions watching her son play.

"Joy, joy, happiness. I'm overwhelmed because like when I sit and see my son from the stands, he's putting his all on the field. He played with his heart, always have and he always will," she said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.