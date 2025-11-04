John Marshall will play final regular season game after being forced to forfeit in recent weeks

RICHMOND, Va. — After forfeiting multiple games due to a lack of eligible players, the John Marshall Justices will be able to play their final game of the regular season.

Head coach Chip Howard confirmed the news to CBS 6 on Tuesday.

The team was forced to forfeit three games after several ejections and mandated suspensions left them with too few eligible players to play safely under VHSL regulations.

The Justices will face Arcadia at Armstrong on Friday night.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

