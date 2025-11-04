Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

John Marshall will play final regular season game after being forced to forfeit in recent weeks

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 4, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 4, 2025
John Marshall football
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — After forfeiting multiple games due to a lack of eligible players, the John Marshall Justices will be able to play their final game of the regular season.

Head coach Chip Howard confirmed the news to CBS 6 on Tuesday.

The team was forced to forfeit three games after several ejections and mandated suspensions left them with too few eligible players to play safely under VHSL regulations.

The Justices will face Arcadia at Armstrong on Friday night.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster