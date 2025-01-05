Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Brown's 18 help James Madison take down Arkansas State 67-62

Brown's 18 help James Madison take down Arkansas State 67-62
Posted

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Xavier Brown had 18 points in James Madison's 67-62 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday night.

Brown added five rebounds for the Dukes (9-6, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Bryce Lindsay went 2 of 6 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

The Red Wolves (11-4, 2-1) were led in scoring by Taryn Todd, who finished with 26 points. Joseph Pinion added 15 points, two steals and two blocks for Arkansas State. Rashaud Marshall also had 10 points. The Red Wolves broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster