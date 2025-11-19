James Franklin officially introduced as head coach in 'landmark moment for Virginia Tech Football'

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech officially introduced James Franklin as its next head football coach at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Franklin comes to Blacksburg after 12 seasons at Penn State. Last season, he led the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock called Franklin's hiring "a landmark moment for Virginia Tech Football."

"Coach Franklin is a proven program builder, a winner, an elite recruiter," Babcock said. "His track record speaks for itself."

Franklin opened his introductory press conference by saying he "couldn't be more excited" about the opportunity.

Virginia Tech fired Brent Pry, who is one of Franklin's former defensive coordinators, in September after the program recorded its first 0-3 start to the season since 1987. Franklin acknowledged Pry's commitment to the program and their friendship on Wednesday morning.

"I'd like to acknowledge Brent Pry," Franklin said with emotion. "Brent Pry's a good friend. Brent Pry's dad was my offensive coordinator in college. I've known Brent for over 30 years. I know he poured his heart and soul into this place. I know this place is better today because of Brent and the commitment that he made. So I just want to show the respect to him."

Franklin said the night before signing his contract, he called Hokie legend Frank Beamer and asked for his blessing. Beamer’s 29-year run put the Hokies on the map nationally, with a trip to the national championship game behind star freshman quarterback Michael Vick in 1999 among his 23 bowl appearances.

"I was able to get Coach Beamer's blessing. That means a ton to me," Franklin said. "I'm somebody that values the history, the traditions, the legends and obviously, nobody is more important to Virginia Tech Football than Frank Beamer and his family."

Franklin added that Beamer's longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster was a "huge part" of recruiting him to coach the Hokies.

Babcock mentioned Franklin's "top-tier talent" and "championship-level resume." In addition to last season's semifinal appearance, Franklin went 104-45 at Penn State, winning a Big Ten championship in 2016, a Fiesta Bowl in 2017 and a Rose Bowl in 2022.

"In my 15 years, we have always done it the right way. There's no shortcuts in building a program and I think we have a track record that shows that," Franklin said. "Winning is really important. There is nobody that understands the importance of winning more than me, but there's also a way to do it with character and integrity. We'll continue to do that and represent Virginia Tech the right way, on and off the field."

Franklin said he's already started recruiting and noted that he spoke with 40 commits on Tuesday night and called other top players in Virginia.

"We're going to need this stadium rocking on Saturday," Franklin said. "We're going to have a ton of recruits this weekend for an official visit and I want them to feel the energy in our stadium so I'm going to ask you to pack that stadium for us. I can't wait to run out to Enter Sandman. I've been watching that intro to college football my entire life and it is something special. I can't wait to have the opportunity to run out in that stadium."

While Franklin's already started recruiting new faces, he made it clear that he's interested in keeping current players as well.

"The most important thing is recruiting our current players. I'm going to get a chance to visit with those young men today. A lot of times the current team is worried about the new coach coming in and wanting his own players," Franklin said. "The day I sign the contract to be the head coach at Virginia Tech, they're all my players, that is the current team and that is the players that we're going to bring in for competition."

Franklin vowed to use his experience for the betterment of the Virginia Tech football program.

"You could not have found a coach that's going to pour his heart and soul into this place more than me and my family. I give you my word on that," Franklin said.