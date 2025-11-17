Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
James Franklin finalizing deal with Virginia Tech to become next Hokie football coach, per reports

Barry Reeger/AP
Penn State head coach James Franklin watches the action against Northwestern during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Former Penn State head coach James Franklin is finalizing a deal with Virginia Tech to become the next football coach for the Hokies, according to reports.

The news was first reported by ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel on Monday afternoon.

Franklin, who boasts a 128-60 head coaching record between his time at Penn State and Vanderbilt, led the Nittany Lions to the 2024 College Football Playoff semi-finals. He was fired from Penn State in mid-October after starting the season 3-3.

Virginia Tech fired Brent Pry, one of Franklin's former defensive coordinators, after the Hokies' blowout loss to Old Dominion University marked an 0-3 start to the season in September.

ESPN reports that after Pry's firing, Virginia Tech's Board of Visitors passed a plan to add $229 million to the athletics budget over the next four years in an effort to make the head coaching job more attractive.

