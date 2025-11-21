Details of James Franklin's contract with Virginia Tech revealed

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech announced the term sheet of James Franklin's contract days after naming him the 36th head football coach of the Hokies.

The five-plus year agreement is valued at a total of $41,750,000 in compensation from Virginia Tech.

Franklin will earn an average of about $5 million each of his first three years, $12.75 million in year four and $13.25 million in year five.

The contract includes bonuses for a certain number of wins:

If Franklin leads the Hokies to a conference championship game, he will receive $75,000. If they win the ACC title, he gets $150,000. There are also bonuses factored in for playoff game appearances and wins, with the potential for Franklin to earn as much as $800,000 if the Hokies were to win a national title.

Additionally, Franklin can earn up to $800,000 extra annually based on Virginia Tech's TV viewership.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that Franklin's contract puts Virginia Tech near the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference in staff salary.

Virginia Tech committed $9.5 million for assistant coaches and another $6 million for supplemental staff.

Penn State is still on the hook for $9 million of Franklin's buyout after they fired him in October.